Imperial says fire briefly flared at Canadian refinery

Imperial Oil Ltd said a fire briefly flared on Friday at a 121,000 barrel per day refinery facility in Ontario, Canada before it was extinguished after a few minutes.

There were no injuries in fire at the facility in Sarnia, the company said in a community information alert message, issued on Friday. It also said on Friday that it was working to normalise operations.

The company did not immediately respond on Monday to a request for an update.

Imperial had also said on Friday it was responding to an electrical issue in the plant.