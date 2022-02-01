Imperial announces 2021 financial and operating results

CALGARY, Alberta – Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO):

Fourth quarter Twelve months millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2021 2020 ∆ 2021 2020 ∆ Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) 813 (1,146) +1,959 2,479 (1,857) +4,336 Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars) 1.18 (1.56) +2.74 3.48 (2.53) +6.01 Capital and exploration expenditures 441 195 +246 1,140 874 +266

Imperial reported estimated net income in the fourth quarter of $813 million and cash flow from operating activities of $1,632 million, down from net income of $908 million and cash flow from operating activities of $1,947 million in the third quarter of 2021. Fourth quarter results reflect continued strong operating performance and commodity prices, partly offset by extreme cold weather impacts on the company’s oil sands mining operations in December, and a number of unrelated one-time earnings charges of approximately $160 million. There are no material current or future cash impacts associated with these one-time charges. Full-year estimated net income was $2,479 million, the highest since 2014, with cash flow from operating activities of $5,476 million.

“This past year demonstrated the strength of Imperial’s integrated business model and the value we have created through structural cost reductions, relentless focus on reliable operations and capital-efficient growth in our core businesses,” said Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

Upstream production in the fourth quarter averaged 445,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, bringing annual production to 428,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, the highest annual production in over 30 years. At Kearl, quarterly total gross production averaged 270,000 barrels per day with operations impacted by extreme cold weather in the month of December. On a yearly basis, Kearl’s total gross production of 263,000 barrels per day established a new annual production record, exceeding the previous record by 41,000 barrels per day. At Cold Lake, quarterly production averaged 142,000 barrels per day with annual production of 140,000 barrels per day, driven by the continued focus on production optimization and reliability enhancements.

¹ non-GAAP financial measure – see Attachment VI for definition and reconciliation

In the Downstream, throughput in the fourth quarter continued to increase, averaging 416,000 barrels per day. Capacity utilization was 97 percent, a further three percent improvement over the third quarter of 2021. Petroleum product sales in the quarter averaged 496,000 barrels per day, reflecting continued recovery in demand for fuel products. Full-year throughput averaged 379,000 barrels per day with capacity utilization of 89 percent and petroleum product sales of 456,000 barrels per day.

Chemical fourth quarter net income was $64 million with full-year net income of $361 million, the highest full-year net income in over 30 years. Chemical results continue to be driven by strength in polyethylene margins and strong operating performance.

During the quarter, Imperial returned $949 million to shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchasing, with full-year shareholder returns of nearly $3 billion, the highest in company history. Further enhancing returns for shareholders, in November the company announced plans to accelerate share repurchasing under its normal course issuer bid program, and purchases of the remainder of the shares available under the program were completed by January 31, 2022. The company also declared a first quarter dividend increase of 26 percent to 34 cents per share.

“Imperial generated about $5.5 billion in cash flow from operating activities with about $4.5 billion in free-cash flow¹ in 2021 and the company is committed to returning cash to shareholders, as demonstrated by our record distributions this past year,” said Corson. “Following the completion of our accelerated normal course issuer bid in January and the sizable dividend increase we announced earlier today, Imperial is actively evaluating options for further shareholder distributions.”

Subsequent to the quarter, Imperial announced plans for further reductions in greenhouse gas emissions intensity over the next decade to help support Canada’s net zero goals. By the end of 2030, Imperial anticipates reducing Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity at its operated oil sands facilities by 30 percent, compared with 2016 levels. “I’m proud of the progress we’ve made to-date in reducing the intensity of our greenhouse gas emissions at our operated oil sands assets and our recent announcement is another big step in our journey to net zero at our operated oil sands assets by 2050,” said Corson. “As a founding member of the Oil Sands Pathways to Net Zero alliance, we will continue to collaborate to advance lower-emission solutions.”

Fourth quarter highlights

Net income of $813 million or $1.18 per share on a diluted basis, compared to a net loss of $1,146 million or $1.56 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income excluding identified items¹ of $813 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, up from $25 million in the same period of 2020.

compared to a net loss of $1,146 million or $1.56 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income excluding identified items¹ of $813 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, up from $25 million in the same period of 2020. Cash flows from operating activities of $1,632 million, up from $316 million in the same period of 2020. Cash flows from operating activities excluding working capital¹ of $1,648 million, up from $564 million in the same period of 2020.

up from $316 million in the same period of 2020. Cash flows from operating activities excluding working capital¹ of $1,648 million, up from $564 million in the same period of 2020. Capital and exploration expenditures totalled $441 million, up from $195 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Full-year capital and exploration expenditures totalled $1,140 million, as the company progressed a number of key projects including Kearl in-pit tailings infrastructure and the replacement of the Sarnia products pipeline.

up from $195 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Full-year capital and exploration expenditures totalled $1,140 million, as the company progressed a number of key projects including Kearl in-pit tailings infrastructure and the replacement of the Sarnia products pipeline. The company returned $949 million to shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2021, including $761 million in accelerated share repurchases and $188 million in dividends paid.

including $761 million in accelerated share repurchases and $188 million in dividends paid. Production averaged 445,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, compared to 460,000 barrels per day in the same period of 2020. Decreased production was primarily driven by impacts from extreme cold weather in December 2021.

compared to 460,000 barrels per day in the same period of 2020. Decreased production was primarily driven by impacts from extreme cold weather in December 2021. Total gross bitumen production at Kearl averaged 270,000 barrels per day (191,000 barrels Imperial’s share), compared to 284,000 barrels per day (202,000 barrels Imperial’s share) in the fourth quarter of 2020. Total gross production was impacted by 13,000 barrels per day (9,000 barrels Imperial’s share) as a result of extreme cold weather in December 2021.

(191,000 barrels Imperial’s share), compared to 284,000 barrels per day (202,000 barrels Imperial’s share) in the fourth quarter of 2020. Total gross production was impacted by 13,000 barrels per day (9,000 barrels Imperial’s share) as a result of extreme cold weather in December 2021. Gross bitumen production at Cold Lake averaged 142,000 barrels per day, up from 136,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2020. Higher production was supported by continued production optimization and reliability enhancements.

up from 136,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2020. Higher production was supported by continued production optimization and reliability enhancements. The company’s share of gross production from Syncrude averaged 79,000 barrels per day, compared to 87,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2020. Production was impacted by unscheduled downtime and extreme cold weather in December 2021.

compared to 87,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2020. Production was impacted by unscheduled downtime and extreme cold weather in December 2021. Refinery throughput averaged 416,000 barrels per day, up from 359,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2020. Capacity utilization was 97 percent, up from 85 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020. Higher throughput was primarily driven by increased demand.

up from 359,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2020. Capacity utilization was 97 percent, up from 85 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020. Higher throughput was primarily driven by increased demand. Petroleum product sales were 496,000 barrels per day, up from 416,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2020. Higher petroleum product sales were primarily driven by increased demand.

up from 416,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2020. Higher petroleum product sales were primarily driven by increased demand. Chemical net income of $64 million in the quarter, up from $23 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Improved results were driven by continued strength in polyethylene margins and strong operating performance.

up from $23 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Improved results were driven by continued strength in polyethylene margins and strong operating performance. In January, announced intention to market interests in XTO Energy Canada jointly with ExxonMobil Canada, consistent with Imperial’s strategy to focus Upstream resources on key oil sands assets. A definitive decision to sell the assets has not been made.

consistent with Imperial’s strategy to focus Upstream resources on key oil sands assets. A definitive decision to sell the assets has not been made. In January, announced plans for further GHG emissions intensity reductions at the company’s operated oil sands facilities, anticipating a 30 percent reduction by 2030 compared to 2016 levels in support of the company’s goal to achieve net zero emissions in its operated oil sands assets by 2050.

Current Business Environment

In early 2020, the balance of supply and demand for petroleum and petrochemical products experienced two significant disruptive effects. On the demand side, the COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly through most areas of the world resulting in substantial reductions in consumer and business activity and significantly reduced demand for crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products. This reduction in demand coincided with announcements of increased production in certain key oil-producing countries which led to increases in inventory levels and sharp declines in prices for crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Through 2021, demand for petroleum and petrochemical products has continued to recover, with the company’s financial results benefiting from stronger prices and margins. The company continues to closely monitor industry and global economic conditions, including recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The general rate of inflation in Canada and many other countries has seen an increase over the past year. Prices for services and materials continue to evolve in response to constant changes in commodity markets and industry activities, impacting operating and capital costs. Generally the company tries to mitigate those impacts by cost reductions from efficiency and productivity improvements.

Operating Results

Fourth quarter 2021 vs. fourth quarter 2020

Fourth Quarter millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2021 2020 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) 813 (1,146) Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars) 1.18 (1.56) Net income (loss) excluding identified items (a) 813 25 (a) non-GAAP financial measure – see Attachment VI for definition and reconciliation The company recorded net income of $813 million or $1.18 per share on a diluted basis in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of $1,146 million or $1.56 per share on a diluted basis in the fourth quarter of 2020. Prior year results included unfavourable identified items¹ of $1,171 million related to the company’s decision to no longer develop a significant portion of its unconventional portfolio.

Upstream

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

Price – Higher realizations increased net income by about $1,090 million, primarily driven by average bitumen realizations increasing by $31.34 per barrel and synthetic realizations increasing by $41.26 per barrel.

Volumes – Lower volumes primarily driven by extreme cold weather at Kearl and Syncrude and unplanned downtime at Syncrude decreased net income by about $80 million.

Royalty – Higher royalties decreased net income by about $180 million, primarily driven by higher commodity prices.

Identified items1 – Prior year results included unfavourable identified items¹ of $1,171 million related to the company’s decision to no longer develop a significant portion of its unconventional portfolio.

Other – All other items decreased net income by $264 million, primarily driven by higher operating expenses of about $230 million and unfavourable foreign exchange impacts of about $50 million.

Average realizations and marker prices Fourth Quarter Canadian dollars, unless noted 2021 2020 West Texas Intermediate (US$) 77.04 42.70 Western Canada Select (US$) 62.49 33.35 WTI/WCS Spread (US$) 14.55 9.35 Bitumen (per barrel) 65.53 34.19 Synthetic oil (per barrel) 92.54 51.28 Average foreign exchange rate (US$) 0.79 0.77

Imperial’s average Canadian dollar realizations for bitumen increased in the quarter, generally in line with WCS. The company’s average Canadian dollar realizations for synthetic crude increased generally in line with WTI, adjusted for changes in exchange rates and transportation costs.

Production Fourth Quarter thousands of barrels per day 2021 2020 Kearl (Imperial’s share) 191 202 Cold Lake 142 136 Syncrude (Imperial’s share) 79 87 Kearl total gross production (thousands of barrels per day) 270 284 Lower production at Kearl was primarily as a result of extreme cold weather in December of 2021. Lower production at Syncrude was primarily driven by unscheduled downtime and extreme cold weather in December of 2021.

Downstream

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

Margins – Higher margins increased net income by about $260 million, reflecting improved product demand.

Other – All other items reduced net income by $116 million, which included an unfavourable out-of-period inventory adjustment of $60 million2.

Refinery utilization and petroleum product sales Fourth Quarter thousands of barrels per day, unless noted 2021 2020 Refinery throughput 416 359 Refinery capacity utilization (percent) 97 85 Petroleum product sales 496 416

Improved refinery throughput in the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily reflects increased demand.

Improved petroleum product sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily reflects increased demand.

2 In the fourth quarter, the company recorded an unfavourable $60 million out-of-period inventory adjustment. The inventory adjustment related to reconciliations of additives at third-party terminals and products inventory at equity and third-party terminals which have been resolved.

Chemicals

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

Margins – Improved margins increased net income by about $60 million, primarily due to stronger industry polyethylene margins.

Corporate and other

Fourth Quarter millions of Canadian dollars 2021 2020 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) (46) (83)

Liquidity and capital resources

Fourth Quarter millions of Canadian dollars 2021 2020 Cash flow generated from (used in): Operating activities 1,632 316 Investing activities (399) (197) Financing activities (955) (165) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 278 (46)

Cash flow generated from operating activities primarily reflects higher Upstream realizations and stronger Downstream margins.

Fourth Quarter millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2021 2020 Dividends paid 188 161 Per share dividend paid (dollars) 0.27 0.22 Share repurchases (a) 761 – Number of shares purchased (millions) (a) (b) 17.5 – (a) The company did not purchase shares during the fourth quarter of 2020, except for limited purchases to eliminate dilution in conjunction with its restricted stock unit plan (b) Share repurchases were made under the company’s normal course issuer bid program, and include shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation concurrent with, but outside of the normal course issuer bid.

The company’s cash balance was $2,153 million at December 31, 2021, versus $771 million at the end of fourth quarter 2020.

Full-year 2021 vs. full-year 2020

Twelve Months millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2021 2020 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) 2,479 (1,857) Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars) 3.48 (2.53) Net income (loss) excluding identified items (a) 2,479 (686) (a) non-GAAP financial measure – see Attachment VI for definition and reconciliation The company recorded net income of $2,479 million or $3.48 per share on a diluted basis in 2021, compared to a net loss of $1,857 million or $2.53 per share in 2020. Prior year results included unfavourable identified items¹ of $1,171 million related to the company’s decision to no longer develop a significant portion of its unconventional portfolio.

Upstream

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

Price – Higher realizations increased net income by about $3,640 million, primarily driven by average bitumen realizations increasing by $32.22 per barrel and synthetic realizations increasing by $31.85 per barrel.

Volumes – Higher volumes primarily driven by the absence of production balancing with market demands increased net income by about $550 million.

Royalty – Higher royalties decreased net income by about $680 million, primarily driven by higher commodity prices.

Identified items1 – Prior year results included unfavourable identified items¹ of $1,171 million related to the company’s decision to no longer develop a significant portion of its unconventional portfolio.

Other – All other items decreased net income by $968 million, primarily driven by higher operating expenses of about $720 million, unfavourable foreign exchange impacts of about $230 million and lower Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy received by the company compared to prior year of about $60 million, which includes Imperial’s proportionate share of a joint venture.

Average realizations and marker prices Twelve Months Canadian dollars, unless noted 2021 2020 West Texas Intermediate (US$) 68.05 39.26 Western Canada Select (US$) 54.96 26.87 WTI/WCS Spread (US$) 13.09 12.39 Bitumen (per barrel) 57.91 25.69 Synthetic oil (per barrel) 81.61 49.76 Average foreign exchange rate (US$) 0.80 0.75

Imperial’s average Canadian dollar realizations for bitumen increased in 2021, generally in line with WCS. The company’s average Canadian dollar realizations for synthetic crude increased generally in line with WTI, adjusted for changes in exchange rates and transportation costs.

¹ non-GAAP financial measure – see Attachment VI for definition and reconciliation

Production Twelve Months thousands of barrels per day 2021 2020 Kearl (Imperial’s share) 186 158 Cold Lake 140 132 Syncrude (Imperial’s share) 71 69 Kearl total gross production (thousands of barrels per day) 263 222 Higher production at Kearl was primarily driven by the absence of prior year production balancing with market demands.

Downstream

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

Margins – Higher margins increased net income by about $600 million, reflecting improved product demand.

Other – All other items decreased net income by $258 million, primarily driven by unfavourable foreign exchange impacts of about $150 million and an unfavourable out-of-period inventory adjustment of $74 million3, partially offset by lower operating expenses of about $50 million.

Refinery utilization and petroleum product sales Twelve Months thousands of barrels per day, unless noted 2021 2020 Refinery throughput 379 340 Refinery capacity utilization (percent) 89 80 Petroleum product sales 456 421

Improved refinery throughput in 2021 primarily reflects reduced impacts associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by a planned turnaround at Strathcona.

Improved petroleum product sales in 2021 primarily reflects reduced impacts associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

3 In 2021, the company recorded an unfavourable $74 million out-of-period inventory adjustment. The inventory adjustment related to reconciliations of additives and products inventory at equity and third-party terminals which have been resolved.

Chemicals

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

Margins – Improved margins increased net income by about $250 million, primarily due to stronger industry polyethylene margins.

Corporate and other

Twelve Months millions of Canadian dollars 2021 2020 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) (172) (170)

Liquidity and capital resources

Twelve Months millions of Canadian dollars 2021 2020 Cash flow generated from (used in): Operating activities 5,476 798 Investing activities (1,012) (802) Financing activities (3,082) (943) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,382 (947)

Cash flow generated from operating activities primarily reflects higher Upstream realizations and stronger Downstream margins.

Twelve Months millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2021 2020 Dividends paid 706 649 Per share dividend paid (dollars) 0.98 0.88 Share repurchases 2,245 274 Number of shares purchased (millions) (a) 56.0 9.8 (a) Share repurchases were made under the company’s normal course issuer bid program, and include shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation concurrent with, but outside of the normal course issuer bid.

At March 31, 2021, due to the termination of transportation services agreements related to a third-party pipeline project, the company recognized a liability of $62 million, previously reported as a contingent liability in Note 10 of Imperial’s Form 10-K. In connection with the same project, commitments under “Other long-term purchase agreements” as reported in Imperial’s Form 10-K decreased by approximately $2.9 billion. The majority of these commitments related to years 2026 and beyond.

Key financial and operating data follow.