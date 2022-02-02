Inter Pipeline reports 2021 preliminary unaudited year-end results

Certain information contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements and information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation that involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors. Forward-looking statements often contain terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. Specified Financial Measures

This news release contains various specified financial measures such as “non-GAAP financial measures” and “supplementary financial measures” as such terms are defined in National Instrument 52-112 – Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure (“NI 52-112”). Further information concerning non-GAAP financial measures and supplementary financial measures used in this news release are set forth below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release are not standardized financial measures under GAAP and might not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies where similar terminology is used. Investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to or more meaningful than the most directly comparable GAAP measures as indicators of Inter Pipeline’s performance. Set forth below is a description of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release.

The following non-GAAP measures are provided to assist investors with their evaluation of Inter Pipeline, including their assessment of its ability to generate cash. Management considers these specified financial measures to be important indicators in assessing its performance.

Adjusted EBITDA and funds from operations are both reconciled from gross profit which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as gross profit (a component of net income) less general and administrative costs plus additional adjustments for unrealized gains/losses on derivative financial instruments and unusual or infrequent items, such as transaction costs, impairment charges, restructurings and other material one-time costs that are not reflective of ongoing performance. FFO also includes additional adjustments to remove current income taxes and non-affiliated financing costs, and to add back non-cash items.

The following table reconciles gross profit to adjusted EBITDA and FFO:

Three months ended December 31 Transportation Facilities Infrastructure Marketing New Ventures Corporate(1) Total CAD$ millions, unaudited 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021(2) 2020 Gross profit $ 224.7 $ 229.5 $ 13.8 $ 35.9 $ 153.7 $ 21.7 $ (24.0) $ (5.5) $ (29.3) $ (4.3) $ 338.9 $ 277.3 Less: General and administrative costs 12.5 13.2 3.9 0.8 1.1 0.2 4.3 2.5 55.9 20.5 77.7 37.2 Plus: Realized loss on foreign exchange derivative(3) – – – – – – – – – 14.3 – 14.3 Unrealized (gain) loss on

derivative financial instruments – – – – (41.4) 0.8 – – – (9.6) (41.4) (8.8) Transaction and other one-time

costs – – – – – – 12.1 – 66.8 – 78.9 – Adjusted EBITDA $ 212.2 $ 216.3 $ 9.9 $ 35.1 $ 111.2 $ 22.3 $ (16.2) $ (8.0) $ (18.4) $ (20.1) $ 298.7 $ 245.6 Less: (1) Includes intersegment eliminations. Current income taxes 1.7 1.7 (2) Includes supplementary financial measures, the calculation of which are discussed further on in this section. Non-affiliated financing costs 32.7 43.6 (3) Associated with the European divestiture group. Plus: Non-cash costs (18.7) 4.0 Funds from operations $ 245.6 $ 204.3

Twelve months ended December 31 Transportation Facilities Infrastructure Marketing New Ventures Corporate(1) Total CAD$ millions, unaudited 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021(2) 2020 Gross profit $ 900.8 $ 961.7 $ 92.8 $ 170.6 $ 342.8 $ 31.3 $ (48.0) $ (14.7) $ (33.2) $ (22.4) $ 1,255.2 $ 1,126.5 Less: General and administrative costs 59.3 67.4 8.6 4.8 5.9 2.4 19.6 11.8 563.6 72.0 657.0 158.4 Plus: Realized loss on foreign

exchange derivative(3) – – – – – – – – – 14.3 – 14.3 Unrealized (gain) loss on

derivative financial instruments – – – – (8.2) 0.8 – – – – (8.2) 0.8 Transaction and other one- time costs – – – – – – 12.1 – 500.7 18.6 512.8 18.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 841.5 $ 894.3 $ 84.2 $ 165.8 $ 328.7 $ 29.7 $ (55.5) $ (26.5) $ (96.1) $ (61.5) $ 1,102.8 $ 1,001.8 Less: (1) Includes intersegment eliminations. Current income taxes 9.4 6.7 (2) Includes supplementary financial measures, the calculation of which are discussed further on in this section. Non-affiliated financing costs 142.5 189.6 (3) Associated with the European divestiture group. Plus: Non-cash costs (2.9) 5.3 Funds from operations $ 948.0 $ 810.8

Supplementary Financial Measures

The supplementary financial measures used in this news release include “Twelve months ended December 31, 2021“.

Historical financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 in the preliminary unaudited financial information contained herein have been presented separately for the Successor and Predecessor periods of the amalgamation with Bison Acquisition Corp., an affiliate of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (“Brookfield”), following the closing of the plan of arrangement Inter Pipeline completed on October 28, 2021 under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta). However, in order to meaningfully convey the 2021 performance and operations of Inter Pipeline, this news release discusses the combined total of the Successor and Predecessor periods. The combined total of the 2021 Predecessor and Successor periods is considered a supplementary financial measure as the values are not available directly from the unaudited financial information contained herein. The combined total of the 2021 Predecessor and Successor periods does not purport to represent what Inter Pipeline’s actual consolidated results of operations would have been had the change of control actually occurred on January 1, 2021 nor is it necessarily indicative of future consolidated results of operations.

Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 unaudited financial measures for revenue, cost of sales, gain/loss on derivatives, gross profit, depreciation and amortization, financing charges, general and administrative, gain/loss on divestitures, and net income are calculated as the sum of the Predecessor period of January 1, 2021 to August 20, 2021 (232 days) and the Successor period of August 21, 2021 to December 31, 2021 (133 days) from the unaudited financial information contained herein. The Successor period has been deemed to commence following the change of control on August 20, 2021 when Brookfield acquired the majority of publicly traded Inter Pipeline shares.

Inter Pipeline Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Successor Predecessor (unaudited)(millions of Canadian dollars) December 31 August 20 December 31 2021 2021 2020 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 39.3 $ 65.4 $ 40.1 Restricted cash 39.5 89.7 — Accounts receivable 350.1 402.6 329.2 Derivatives 13.7 13.0 0.1 Prepaid expenses and other assets 63.6 58.1 50.1 Inventory 51.0 25.4 14.0 Assets of Empress divestiture group held for sale — — 175.3 Total Current Assets 557.2 654.2 608.8 Non-Current Assets Restricted cash 41.3 65.3 — Right-of-use assets 355.2 273.2 110.5 Property, plant and equipment 12,711.5 12,507.3 11,915.2 Goodwill and intangible assets 5,836.8 497.3 431.9 Total Assets $ 19,502.0 $ 13,997.3 $ 13,066.4 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Dividends payable $ — $ 17.2 $ 17.2 Accounts payable and other liabilities 622.2 654.0 466.2 Derivatives 6.3 39.1 0.8 Lease liabilities 28.1 21.7 14.6 Current income taxes payable 7.3 4.2 3.0 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 2,158.8 2,181.5 1,629.7 Liabilities of Empress divestiture group held for sale — — 44.3 Total Current Liabilities 2,822.7 2,917.7 2,175.8 Non-Current Liabilities Long-term debt 7,094.9 5,444.2 5,165.0 Due to affiliates 3,358.9 — — Long-term lease liabilities 360.6 281.9 125.1 Provisions 124.6 301.7 375.3 Long-term deferred revenue and other liabilities 39.0 45.1 35.0 Deferred income taxes 1,584.9 948.7 974.4 Total Liabilities 15,385.6 9,939.3 8,850.6 Total Equity 4,116.4 4,058.0 4,215.8 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 19,502.0 $ 13,997.3 $ 13,066.4

Inter Pipeline Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Net Income

Successor Predecessor December 31 August 20 December 31 2021 2021 2020 (unaudited)(millions of Canadian dollars) (133 days) (232 days) (366 days) Revenue $ 1,169.1 $ 1,811.1 $ 2,400.5 Cost of sales 694.2 970.5 1,255.6 (Gain) loss on derivatives (6.0) 66.3 18.4 GROSS PROFIT 480.9 774.3 1,126.5 Depreciation and amortization 215.2 204.4 384.1 Financing charges 93.9 92.5 189.6 General and administrative 105.3 551.7 158.4 Gain on sale of European divestiture group — — (77.8) Gain on sale of Empress divestiture group — (68.6) — INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 66.5 (5.7) 472.2 Income tax expense (recovery) 12.5 (15.6) 113.2 NET INCOME $ 54.0 $ 9.9 $ 359.0 Net income attributable to: Controlling shareholders of Inter Pipeline Ltd. $ 48.2 $ 9.9 $ 359.0 Non-controlling interest 5.8 — — NET INCOME $ 54.0 $ 9.9 $ 359.0

Inter Pipeline Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows