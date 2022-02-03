AltaGas to issue fourth quarter and full year 2021 results

CALGARY, AB – AltaGas Ltd. (“AltaGas” or the “Company”) (TSX: ALA) will release its 2021 fourth quarter and year-end financial results on Friday, March 4, 2022 before markets open. A conference call and webcast will be held the same day to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments.
Time: 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET)
Dial-in: 1-416-764-8659 or toll free at 1-888-664-6392
Webcast: https://www.altagas.ca/invest/events-and-presentations
Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available commencing at 11:00 a.m. MT (1:00 p.m. ET) on March 4, 2022 by dialing 416-764-8677 or toll free 1-888-390-0541. The passcode is 375501#. The replay will expire at 9:59 p.m. MT (11:59 p.m. ET) on March 11, 2022.
The webcast will be archived for one year.