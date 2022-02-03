Kiwetinohk appoints new independent board members, deepens project delivery team

CALGARY, Alberta – Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSX:KEC) today announced the appointment of two new independent directors, Judith Athaide and John Whelen, effective February 3, 2022.

Judith Athaide is a corporate director, entrepreneur, professional engineer and certified corporate director. She brings more than 30 years’ experience in the energy, power and utilities, infrastructure, clean technologies, real estate, financial services and professional services sectors. Her areas of expertise include decarbonization, technology as an enabler of transformation and sustainable development.

Ms. Athaide is the President and Chief Executive Officer of The Cogent Group Inc., a private company that provides strategic advisory services to the energy industry. Prior to founding The Cogent Group, she held leadership roles in a number of oil and gas and power utilities.

“I look forward to working with Kiwetinohk’s board and management team to deliver on the company’s ambitious sustainability and clean energy growth plans,” said Judith Athaide.

Mr. Whelen is a former senior executive at Enbridge Inc. where he held a number of roles, including Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President and Controller and Senior Vice President of Corporate Development.

“Kiwetinohk is embracing energy transition and working thoughtfully to support customers and stakeholders through ongoing transformation of energy generation and delivery systems. I’m excited to work with the team to deliver on the company’s vision for sustainable growth,” said John Whelen.

“We are pleased to welcome Judith and John to Kiwetinohk’s board,” said Kevin Brown, Board Chair. “Each brings deep knowledge of the energy industry, finance and strong leadership skills as we tackle both the energy transition’s challenges and opportunities.”

In addition to the new directors, Kiwetinohk appointed Mr. Chris Lina to its senior leadership team. With the title Vice President, Projects, Mr. Lina brings extensive oil and gas, and petrochemical, mega-project engineering and execution experience to Kiwetinohk.

Kiwetinohk’s Chief Executive Officer Pat Carlson commented, “The company aspires to build projects potentially costing, in total, multiple billions of dollars, over the next decade. Chris’ big project experience, and especially his experience with hydrogen production plants, constitutes an important addition to our leadership team.”

More biographical information on Kiwetinohk’s new board members Judith Athaide and John Whelen, and Projects VP Chris Lina, is available at kiwetinohk.com.