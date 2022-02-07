Omnira Software MOSAIC™ selected by Tourmaline Oil Corp for production and capital forecasting

Calgary, Alberta – Omnira Software is pleased to announce it has been selected by Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE: TOU), Canada’s top natural gas producer, to implement MOSAIC™ as their Production And Capital Tool (PACT) to replace their legacy system.

MOSAIC™is a purpose-built enterprise volume and capital forecasting and planning system used by many E&P companies. MOSAIC™ has been at the forefront of providing oil and gas producers globally, with similar capabilities and efficiencies gains.

Fully auditable, MOSAIC™, delivers high confidence in the data that will provide Tourmaline’s personnel with the necessary information to support daily operations and management of their business.

About Omnira Software

Omnira is a leading provider of enterprise volume and capital forecasting and planning applications which help oil and gas professionals make better capital investment decisions to find and develop their hydrocarbon resources, maximizing shareholder value.

Learn more about Omnira Software at www.omnirasoftware.com