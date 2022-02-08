Birchcliff Energy Ltd expected to post earnings of 42 cents a share

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 9.

The Calgary Alberta-based company is expected to report a 96.0% increase in revenue to C$310.2 million from C$158.28 million a year ago, according to the estimate from one analyst, based on Refinitiv data.

​Refinitiv’s mean analyst estimate for Birchcliff Energy Ltd is for earnings of 42 cents per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of 15 cents per share.

The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 13 “strong buy” or “buy,” 2 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”

The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. ​

Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Birchcliff Energy Ltd is C$9​, about 24.8% above​ its last closing price of C$6.77.