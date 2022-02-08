Cenovus Energy Inc reports results for the quarter ended in December

Cenovus Energy Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 21 cents​​ per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of five analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

Revenue rose 300.6% to C$13.73 billion from a year ago; analysts expected C$14.27 billion.

Cenovus Energy Inc’s reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 21 cents​.

The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 5.3% in the last three months.​

In the last 30 days two analysts negatively revised earnings estimates

Cenovus Energy Inc shares had risen by 25.8% this quarter.

The company reported a quarterly loss of C$408 million.

Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Cenovus Energy Inc is C$23.00

The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 9 “strong buy” or “buy,” no “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”