Cenovus Energy Inc reports results for the quarter ended in December

Cenovus Energy Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 21 cents per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of five analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 50 cents per share.
Revenue rose 300.6% to C$13.73 billion from a year ago; analysts expected C$14.27 billion.
Cenovus Energy Inc’s reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 21 cents.
The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 5.3% in the last three months.
In the last 30 days two analysts negatively revised earnings estimates
Cenovus Energy Inc shares had risen by 25.8% this quarter.
The company reported a quarterly loss of C$408 million.
Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Cenovus Energy Inc is C$23.00
The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 9 “strong buy” or “buy,” no “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”