New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Feb. 8
|Sourcing Specialist
|Brunel
|Saskatoon
|Feb. 7
|Frac Operator – Local or Fly In/Fly Out Opportunity!
|Element Technical Services
|Red Deer
|Feb. 7
|Coil Tubing Operator – Local or Fly In/Fly Out Opportunity
|Element Technical Services
|Red Deer
|Feb. 6
|Billing & Credit Analyst
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Feb. 6
|GIS Application Developer
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Feb. 5
|HRIS Analyst
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Feb. 4
|Project Coordinator
|Strike Group
|Red Deer
|Feb. 4
|Labourer
|Strike Group
|Red Deer
|Feb. 4
|Excavator Operator
|Strike Group
|Red Deer
|Feb. 4
|Junior Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Manning
|Feb. 4
|Camp Cook – Short Term Vacation Coverage
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 4
|Solutions Architect (Calgary, AB, CA)
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Feb. 3
|Director – Business Development, Liquids Pipelines
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Feb. 3
|Construction Project Manager – Hydro
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Feb. 3
|Canada Gas Manager of Digital Innovation
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Feb. 3
|Senior Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Spirit River
|Feb. 3
|Local Field Operator (8/6)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Feb. 3
|Local Gas Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Valhalla
|Feb. 3
|Controller
|Clearview Resources Ltd
|Calgary
|Feb. 3
|Local Sour Gas Plant Operator / Power Engineer
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 3
|Construction Manager (Calgary, AB, CA)
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Feb. 3
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Feb. 3
|CLASS 5 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Feb. 3
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (EST)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Estevan
|Feb. 3
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 2
|Manager, Management System Implementation (Canada Gas)
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Feb. 2
|Manager, Safety (Canada Gas Operations, Engineering & Projects)
|TC Energy
|Canada Gas Operations
|Feb. 2
|Petroleum Service Co-ordinator
|Federated Co-operatives Limited
|Regina
|Feb. 2
|Field Service Engineer
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Feb. 2
|Contracts Management Advisor
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Feb. 2
|CLASS 5 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Feb. 2
|JOURNEYMAN HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC – (HNT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Hinton
|Feb. 2
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Feb. 2
|Sr Specialist, SCM Cat Mgt, Engineering & Construction
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Feb. 1
|Management Trainee
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Feb. 1
|Lead, Production (First Class Power Engineer)
|PetroChina Canada
|Fort McMurray
|Feb. 1
|Office Administrator
|Strike Group
|High Level
|Feb. 1
|Business Innovation and Change Advisor
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Feb. 1
|Human Resources Consultant
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Feb. 1
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Wembley
|Feb. 1
|Labourer
|Strike Group
|Fort McMurray
|Feb. 1
|Pipefitter Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Fort McMurray
|Feb. 1
|Pipefitter Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Fort McMurray
|Feb. 1
|QA/QC Inspector
|Strike Group
|Fort McMurray
|Feb. 1
|Construction Superintendent
|Strike Group
|Fort McMurray
|Feb. 1
|Crew Foreman
|Strike Group
|Fort McMurray
|Feb. 1
|Construction Superintendent
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Feb. 1
|QA/QC Inspector
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Feb. 1
|Pipefitter Apprentice
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Feb. 1
|Pipefitter Journeyman
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Feb. 1
|Labourer
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Feb. 1
|Crew Foreman
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Feb. 1
|Labourer
|Summit, An Earth Services Company
|Lloydminster
|Feb. 1
|Field Level Supervisor
|Summit, An Earth Services Company
|Brooks
|Feb. 1
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (HNT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Hinton
|Feb. 1
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 1
|CEMENT SUPERVISOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 1
|GHG & Air Emissions Senior Advisor
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Feb. 1
|Summer Student Field – Northern Lights District
|Pembina
|Fox Creek