ROI winter 2022 featured production equipment

Reef Oilfield Inventory Ltd. (ROI, est. 2017) offers value-added surplus oilfield production equipment. From “As Is,” “Retrofitted/Repaired”, “Delivered” to “Engineered Surplus Solutions,” we are eager to share our featured Pump Jacks, Compressors, Separators, and select Gas Plants ready for your next application.
Primary featured equipment
Compressors
ROI-K-168 – RECIP COMP 2050psi – 80,000hrs – Caterpillar 3520 (1400HP) Ariel JGK-4 (Sweet)
ROI-K-181 – RECIP COMP 1725psi – Cat 3508-SITA (1000HP) Ariel JGH-2 (Sweet)
ROI-K-152 – TWIN RECIP COMP(S) 1725psi – 0 Hour – Wauk 5108GL(1200HP) Ariel JGH-4 (light sour)
Vessels
ROI-VH-171 – SOUR FWKO 8’x35’ 400psi Internally Coated – 2 x 70m3/hr Emulsion Pumps & 5HP IA
ROI-VH-172 – SOUR TEST SEP – 48”x10’ 1440psi Internally Coated – 2” 600ANSI piping
ROI-VH-153 – Dual FWKO & TREATER – 75psi – 8’x15’ & 6’x20’ 2.6mmbtuhr Skidded & Housed
ROI-VH-189 – FWKO 75psi 6’x35’ vessel – skidded
ROI-VH-176 – SOUR GROUP TEST – 48”x10’ Horiz. 1440psi 8 Well
Featured in the yard – Recently added
ROI-VH-414 -USED SOUR – 72” 1100psi 2 Phase Horz. Sep, Housed Pkg.
ROI-VH-411 -USED SOUR – 42 in. dia, 10 ft. H, Vertical, 720psi, Housed Pkg.
ROI-VH-412 -USED SOUR – 36 in. dia, 10 ft. 1440psi, Skidded, Housed.
ROI-GEN-046 -USED- 236KW Dual Genset Prime & Stand By w/ IA and MCC
ROI-PJ-254 – Lufkin 228-213-86 (reconditioned)
ROI-PJ-187 – Legrand 456-256-144
ROI-K-134 – TRAILERED-Recip 1350psi– Cat 3304 (90HP) Ariel JGP-2
ROI-K-204 – USED SCREW COMP-300psi – Cat 3306 (145HP) Kobleco 19L
Multiple 2” Junior Meter-Runs 600ANSI
Compressors
ROI-K-180 – RECIP COMP 1500psi – Wauk 5790 (1500HP) Ariel JGR-4 Sour (Sour)
ROI-K-141 – ELC RECIP 1315psig – 150KW JGJ/2 Electric Sweet Gas Injection Compressor (Sweet)
ROI-K-155- RECIP COMP 1725psi – Wauk 3521GL (783HP) Ariel JGH-4 (Sweet)
ROI-K-176 – SCREW 300psi – Cat 3406TA (325HP) FRICK 283L (Sweet)
ROI-K-177 – SCREW 300psi – Waukesha F18GL (400HP) Mycom 200VLD (Sweet)
Casing Gas Comps & VRUs
ROI-VH-212 – Eagle 15HP VRU – 70mscfd @ 50psig
ROI-VH-202 – VRU SOUR – Roflo 7DB / 208B Dual VRU 50HP Elc. – ~300SCF – Preserved 2014
ROI-K-165 – 85HP HydroVane – Casing Gas – 16e3m3 150psi
Unit #1 – 40HP Corken Trailered Casing Gas Unit
Unit #2 – Twinned Corlac Never Used Quincy 5120 Hydraulic **2 Units**
Unit #4 – 300 Hours – 60HP VRG Casing Gas Compressor **3 sister units available**
Pressure Vessels
ROI-VH-151 – SOUR GROUP TEST – 36″x8′ 1440psi – 10 Well Header & Test Separator – 4in Inlet – w/ IA
ROI-VH-052 – NEVER USED – SOUR – 30”x10’ 3 Phase Dressed 2 – 1440psig
ROI-VH-411 – SOUR – 42”x 10ft 3 Phase – 720psig
ROI-VH-412 – SOUR – 36”x10’ 3 Phase – 1440psig
ROI-VH-149 – REBUILT – 24”GROUP TEST SEPERATOR – 9 WELL – 550PSI – SWEET SERVICE
ROI-VH-150 – REBUILT – 24”X7’6” 1440PSI 3PHASE – SWEET SERVICE
In the yard pump jacks & featured
ROI-PJ-251 Rotoflex 1100-500-306
ROI-PJ-253 Rotoflex 1100-500-306
ROI-PJ-155 Langzhou 640-365-168
ROI-PJ-288 Lufkin M640-305-168
ROI-PJ-237 Ampscot 640-305-144
ROI-PJ-421 Legrand 640-256-144
ROI-PJ-246 Lufkin M456-256-144
ROI-PJ-187 Legrand 456-256-144
ROI-PJ-250 Legrand 456-256-120
ROI-PJ-205 Ampscot 456-305-120
ROI-PJ-256 Lufkin 320-213-120
ROI-PJ-238 Lufkin 320-213-120
ROI-PJ-244 HG 228-173-100
ROI-PJ-240 Lufkin 228-173-100
ROI-PJ-287 Lufkin 228-246-86
ROI-PJ-254 Lufkin 228-213-86 (reconditioned)
ROI-PJ-274 Legrand 160-173-74
Field Ready Arrow Drivers In the Yard
(1) ARROW C96 REBUILT – WARRANTY
(1) ARROW A54 Used
(6) ARROW C66 Used
(4) ARROW C96 Used
Additional equipment in the yard
10x Internally Coated 400BBL Coated Storage Tanks
ROI-GEN-48 IA Skid (45hpx2) w/ 2x100KW Genset Housed pkg.
ROI-GEN-09 Dual-300KW Nat Gas Wauk F18 Prime, Diesel Backup
ROI-S-053 Used 750BBL, Heated, Insulated, Sweet Tank
INV-44 400BBL Double Wall Sour Service Production Tank – Heated Insulated
Additional Gas Processing Facilities (inquire below)
ROI-CP-052- 4MMSCFD Sour Service 1315psig Refrig, rebuilt 2016 , diesel generator, MCC, PLC, etc.
ROI-CP-112 – 5mmscfd 650PSI Refrig & Amine Plant
ROI-CP-024 – 30MMSCFD Propak Amine Sweetening Package, 36″ Contactor 1400PSI w/ 6,000,000 btu/hr 50PSI Reboiler w/ Sour Compression, Inlet Separation, Refrig, etc.
ROI-CP-27 – 25MMSCFD Cessco Amine & Refring 1200psi, w/ reboiler, coolers, inlet, incinerator, AGI, Utility
ALSO
Pkg. #1 – Methanol Recovery Skid – Panax 2006 Designed Volume Est. – 10m3/d fluid 20% Methanol Operating Pressure – 15psi , Tank – 30m3
Pkg. #2 – Metering & Blending Facility – H2S Monitoring 2006, Designed Volume – 6mmscfd, Piping – 3.2mm CA, 1440psi , Valves – 600ANSI, Analyzer – AMTEK w/ Pig Receiver
ROI is Western Canada’s only surplus oilfield equipment vendor technically supported by engineers. Inspections, Pictures, and (or) drawings are available upon request for all equipment. Our database is not limited to the equipment we own or equipment that is listed, if you need something, ask! If we do not own it, we can find it!
|REEF OIFLIELD INVENTORY LTD| 403 700 0141 | steve@reefoilfieldinventory.com