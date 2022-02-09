Birchcliff Energy Ltd. announces unaudited 2021 full-year and fourth quarter results and 2021 reserves highlights

CALGARY, Alberta – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (“Birchcliff” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: BIR) is pleased to announce its unaudited 2021 full-year and fourth quarter financial and operational results and highlights from its independent reserves evaluation effective December 31, 2021.

“2021 was a record year for all of Birchcliff’s cash flow metrics. We generated record annual adjusted funds flow(1) of $539.7 million, record annual free funds flow(1) of $309.3 million and record annual net income to common shareholders of $310.5 million, with annual average production of 78,520 boe/d. As a result of the significant free funds flow we generated in the year, we were able to reduce our total debt(2) at December 31, 2021 by $262.6 million (34%) from year-end 2020, double our common share dividend and return capital to shareholders through share buybacks. These achievements speak to the continued strong performance of our assets and the benefits of our low-cost operating structure,” commented Jeff Tonken, Chief Executive Officer of Birchcliff.

Mr. Tonken continued: “Birchcliff was able to grow its proved developed producing (“PDP”) reserves at year-end 2021 by 5% over 2020, with top-tier PDP F&D costs(3) of $5.88/boe, which has resulted in Birchcliff’s PDP reserves having an operating netback recycle ratio(4) of 3.7x, highlighting the profitability of our business.”

“For 2022, we remain committed to maintaining capital discipline, maximizing free funds flow generation and significantly reducing indebtedness. As set forth in our press release dated January 19, 2022, we expect to generate approximately $590 million of adjusted funds flow in 2022, with F&D capital expenditures between $240 million and $260 million, resulting in $330 million to $350 million of free funds flow. Free funds flow generated in 2022 will be primarily allocated towards debt reduction and we are targeting total debt of $175 million to $195 million at December 31, 2022(5).”

2021 Full-Year Highlights

Generated record annual adjusted funds flow of $539.7 million, or $2.03 per basic common share ( 4 ) , an increase of 192% and 194%, respectively, from 2020. Cash flow from operating activities was $515.4 million, a 174% increase from 2020.

, an increase of 192% and 194%, respectively, from 2020. Cash flow from operating activities was $515.4 million, a 174% increase from 2020. Delivered record annual free funds flow of $309.3 million, or $1.16 per basic common share ( 4 ) .

. Achieved average production of 78,520 boe/d, a 3% increase from 2020. Liquids accounted for 21% of Birchcliff’s total production in 2021, as compared to 23% in 2020.

Significantly reduced total debt at year-end to $499.4 million, a reduction of $262.6 million (34%) from $762.0 million at December 31, 2020.

Earned record annual net income to common shareholders of $310.5 million, or $1.17 per basic common share, as compared to a net loss to common shareholders of $62.0 million and $0.23 per basic common share in 2020.

Achieved an operating netback ( 4 ) of $21.50/boe, a 107% increase from 2020.

of $21.50/boe, a 107% increase from 2020. Realized an operating expense ( 3 ) of $3.19/boe, an 8% increase from 2020.

of $3.19/boe, an 8% increase from 2020. Successfully executed the Corporation’s 2021 capital program, bringing on production a total of 33 (33.0 net) wells. F&D capital expenditures were $230.5 million in 2021.

Purchased 5,242,700 common shares pursuant to its normal course issuer bid in 2021 at an average price of $6.00 per common share for an aggregate gross cost of $31.5 million.

Q4 2021 Highlights

Generated record quarterly adjusted funds flow of $193.6 million, or $0.73 per basic common share, an increase of 191% and 192%, respectively, from Q4 2020. Cash flow from operating activities was $196.1 million, a 175% increase from Q4 2020.

Delivered record quarterly free funds flow of $157.9 million, or $0.60 per basic common share.

Achieved average production of 78,716 boe/d, which was comparable to Q4 2020. Liquids accounted for 20% of Birchcliff’s total production in Q4 2021, as compared to 24% in Q4 2020.

Earned quarterly net income to common shareholders of $106.1 million, or $0.40 per basic common share, an increase of 163% and 167%, respectively, from Q4 2020.

Achieved an operating netback of $27.53/boe, a 112% increase from Q4 2020.

Realized an operating expense of $3.50/boe, a 16% increase from Q4 2020.

Increased its quarterly common share dividend by 100% to $0.01 per share from $0.005 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Purchased 2,042,700 common shares pursuant to its normal course issuer bid in Q4 2021 at an average price of $6.91 per common share for an aggregate gross cost of $14.1 million.

Birchcliff anticipates filing its annual information form and audited financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 on March 16, 2022.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. For further information regarding the forward-looking statements contained herein, see “Advisories – Forward-Looking Statements”. With respect to the disclosure of Birchcliff’s production contained in this press release, see “Advisories – Production”. In addition, this press release uses various “non-GAAP financial measures”, “non-GAAP ratios”, “supplementary financial measures” and “capital management measures” as such terms are defined in National Instrument 52-112 – Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure (“NI 52-112”). Non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios are not standardized financial measures under GAAP and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers where similar terminology is used. For further information regarding the non-GAAP and other financial measures used in this press release, see “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures”.

(5) Assumes the following commodity prices and exchange rate in 2022: an average WTI price of US$76.00/bbl; an average WTI-MSW differential of CDN$5.00/bbl; an average AECO price of CDN$3.50/GJ; an average Dawn price of US$3.90/MMBtu; an average NYMEX HH price of US$4.00/MMBtu; and an exchange rate (CDN$ to US$1) of 1.26. See “Advisories – Forward-Looking Statements”.

2021 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 OPERATING Average production Light oil (bbls/d) 2,604 3,566 2,899 4,415 Condensate (bbls/d) 5,330 6,658 5,715 5,824 NGLs (bbls/d) 7,570 8,285 7,705 7,650 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 379,275 360,839 373,217 351,068 Total (boe/d) 78,716 78,649 78,520 76,401 Average realized sales price (CDN$)(1)(2) Light oil (per bbl) 92.79 49.56 79.24 42.39 Condensate (per bbl) 98.66 52.90 85.65 48.03 NGLs (per bbl) 38.24 16.16 30.54 13.62 Natural gas (per Mcf) 5.52 2.93 4.29 2.49 Total (per boe) 40.02 21.87 32.53 18.90 NETBACK AND COST ($/boe)(2) Petroleum and natural gas revenue(1) 40.02 21.88 32.53 18.90 Royalty expense (3.93 ) (0.90 ) (2.66 ) (0.65 ) Operating expense (3.50 ) (3.03 ) (3.19 ) (2.95 ) Transportation and other expense(3) (5.06 ) (4.94 ) (5.18 ) (4.93 ) Operating netback(3) 27.53 13.01 21.50 10.37 G&A expense, net (1.45 ) (1.11 ) (0.99 ) (0.88 ) Interest expense (0.72 ) (1.20 ) (1.00 ) (0.93 ) Realized gain (loss) on financial instruments 1.37 (1.63 ) (0.75 ) (2.13 ) Other cash income 0.01 0.12 0.07 0.17 Adjusted funds flow(3) 26.74 9.19 18.83 6.60 Depletion and depreciation expense (7.44 ) (7.49 ) (7.42 ) (7.60 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments – 5.84 2.94 (1.27 ) Other (expense) income(4) (0.01 ) 0.30 0.03 (0.16 ) Dividends on preferred shares (0.23 ) (0.26 ) (0.24 ) (0.27 ) Income tax recovery (expense) (4.41 ) (2.00 ) (3.31 ) 0.48 Net income (loss) to common shareholders 14.65 5.58 10.83 (2.22 ) FINANCIAL Petroleum and natural gas revenue ($000s)(1) 289,806 158,283 932,406 528,505 Cash flow from operating activities ($000s) 196,142 71,431 515,369 188,180 Adjusted funds flow ($000s)(5) 193,649 66,509 539,733 184,526 Per basic common share ($)(3) 0.73 0.25 2.03 0.69 Net income (loss) to common shareholders ($000s) 106,102 40,407 310,489 (62,008 ) Per basic common share ($) 0.40 0.15 1.17 (0.23 ) End of period basic common shares (000s) 264,790 265,943 264,790 265,943 Weighted average basic common shares (000s) 265,197 265,940 265,990 265,936 Dividends on common shares ($000s) 2,646 1,330 6,639 10,968 Dividends on preferred shares ($000s) 1,717 1,905 6,905 7,654 F&D capital expenditures ($000s)(6) 35,726 41,291 230,479 287,967 Total capital expenditures ($000s)(5) 36,075 28,778 232,480 276,785 Long-term debt ($000s) 500,870 731,372 500,870 731,372 Total debt ($000s)(7) 499,397 761,951 499,397 761,951

2021 RESERVES, F&D COSTS, RECYCLE RATIO AND NET ASSET VALUE HIGHLIGHTS

PDP reserves at December 31, 2021 were 217.1 MMboe, a 5% increase from 206.6 MMboe at December 31, 2020. After adding back 2021 actual production of 28.7 MMboe ( 6 ) , Birchcliff added 39.2 MMboe of PDP reserves.

(6) Consists of 1,058.1 Mbbls of light oil, 2,086.0 Mbbls of condensate, 2,812.3 Mbbls of NGLs and 136,224.2 MMcf of natural gas.

, Birchcliff added 39.2 MMboe of PDP reserves. Birchcliff delivered top-tier PDP F&D costs of $5.88/boe and an operating netback recycle ratio of 3.7x, both attributed to the high-quality nature of Birchcliff’s Montney/Doig assets and the efficient execution of its 2021 capital program.

The following table sets forth Birchcliff’s F&D costs per boe for its PDP, total proved and total proved plus probable reserves for 2021, 2020 and 2019, including future development costs (“FDC”):

F&D costs ($/boe)(1) 2021(2) 2020(3) 2019(4) 3-Year Average Proved Developed Producing $5.88 $10.16 $8.65 $7.97 Total Proved $10.50 $7.08 $7.84 $8.25 Total Proved Plus Probable $13.57 $6.66 $6.22 $6.98

(1) Supplementary financial measure. See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures”. See “Advisories – Oil and Gas Metrics” for a description of the methodology used to calculate F&D costs. Birchcliff’s F&D capital expenditures were $230.5 million in 2021 and it had negligible capital adds associated with acquisitions and dispositions in 2021 resulting in FD&A costs approximately equal to its F&D costs for PDP, proved and proved plus probable reserves categories.

(2) Reflects the 2021 decrease in FDC from 2020 of $25.4 million on a proved and $94.1 million on a proved plus probable basis.

(3) Reflects the 2020 decrease in FDC from 2019 of $147.2 million on a proved and $32.7 million on a proved plus probable basis.

(4) Reflects the 2019 increase in FDC from 2018 of $135.7 million on a proved and $193.7 million on a proved plus probable basis.

The following table sets forth Birchcliff’s F&D recycle ratios, on an operating and adjusted funds flow basis, for its PDP, total proved and total proved plus probable reserves for 2021 and 2020, including FDC:

Operating Netback

Recycle Ratio(1)(2) Adjusted Funds Flow

Recycle Ratio(1)(3) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Proved Developed Producing 3.7 1.0 3.2 0.6 Total Proved 2.0 1.5 1.8 0.9 Total Proved Plus Probable 1.6 1.6 1.4 1.0

The following table sets forth Birchcliff’s net asset value for its PDP, total proved and total proved plus probable reserves at December 31, 2021:

Proved Developed Producing Total Proved Total Proved Plus Probable ($000s, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reserves, NPV10%(1) 2,490,206 1,869,446 4,966,920 3,736,237 6,367,284 4,831,693 Total debt(2) (499,397 ) (761,951 ) (499,397 ) (761,951 ) (499,397 ) (761,951 ) Preferred shares(3) (88,268 ) (89,930 ) (88,268 ) (89,930 ) (88,268 ) (89,930 ) Value of unexercised securities(4) 50,392 – 50,392 – 50,392 – Net asset value(5)(6) 1,952,933 1,017,565 4,429,647 2,884,356 5,830,011 3,979,812 Net asset value (per share)(6)(7) $6.89 $3.83 $15.62 $10.85 $20.56 $14.96

(1) Represents the net present value of the future net revenue (before income taxes, discounted at 10%) of Birchcliff’s PDP, total proved and total proved plus probable reserves, as applicable, as estimated by Deloitte LLP (“Deloitte”) effective December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, using forecast prices and costs. The estimated net present value of the future net revenue of Birchcliff’s reserves at December 31, 2021 increased by 33% in each of its PDP, total proved and total proved plus probable reserves categories as compared to December 31, 2020, primarily due to an improved commodity price forecast.

The net asset value of Birchcliff’s total proved reserves at December 31, 2021 was $15.62 per common share, a discount of 59% to its common share trading price on February 8, 2022, which demonstrates the significant value opportunity presented by Birchcliff.

FULL-YEAR AND Q4 2021 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

Production

Birchcliff’s 2021 production averaged 78,520 boe/d, a 3% increase from 2020 and slightly below guidance of 79,000 to 80,000 boe/d. Birchcliff’s production averaged 78,716 boe/d in Q4 2021, which was comparable to Q4 2020. Birchcliff’s full-year and Q4 2021 production was positively impacted by incremental production volumes from the new Montney/Doig light oil and condensate-rich natural gas wells brought on production in 2021. Annual average production was negatively impacted by: (i) natural production declines; (ii) extreme heat conditions in the summer months of 2021, which reduced production processing capabilities in the field; and (iii) a force majeure event at a third-party fractionation facility and a significant outage on a third-party NGLs pipeline system experienced in late Q3 and early Q4 2021.

Liquids accounted for 21% of total production in 2021, as compared to 23% in 2020, with a liquids-to-gas ratio in 2021 of 43.7 bbls/MMcf (53% high-value light oil and condensate). For Q4 2021, liquids accounted for 20% of Birchcliff’s total production, as compared to 24% in Q4 2020, with a liquids-to-gas ratio in Q4 2021 of 40.9 bbls/MMcf (51% high-value light oil and condensate). The decreases in the liquids production weighting were primarily due to the Corporation targeting horizontal natural gas wells in liquids-rich zones in the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale areas in 2021 and natural production declines from light oil and condensate-rich natural gas wells brought on-stream in 2020, including from the 14-well pad brought on production in Q3 2020.

Adjusted Funds Flow and Cash Flow From Operating Activities

Birchcliff achieved record adjusted funds flow in 2021 of $539.7 million, or $2.03 per basic common share, a 192% and 194% increase, respectively, from $184.5 million and $0.69 per basic common share in 2020. Birchcliff’s Q4 2021 adjusted funds flow was $193.6 million, or $0.73 per basic common share, a 191% and 192% increase, respectively, from $66.5 million and $0.25 per basic common share in Q4 2020. Birchcliff’s full-year 2021 adjusted funds flow was lower than its guidance of $575 million, primarily due to lower than anticipated full-year average realized natural gas and liquids sales prices.

The increases in adjusted funds flow were primarily due to higher reported petroleum and natural gas revenue, partially offset by a higher royalty expense, both of which were largely impacted by a 72% and 83% increase in the average realized sales price received for Birchcliff’s production in the full-year and Q4 2021, respectively, as compared to 2020. Birchcliff’s average realized sales price benefited from the significant increases in benchmark oil and natural gas prices in the full-year and Q4 2021. See “Full-Year and Q4 2021 Unaudited Financial and Operational Results – Commodity Prices”.

Birchcliff’s cash flow from operating activities in 2021 was $515.4 million, a 174% increase from $188.2 million in 2020. Birchcliff’s Q4 2021 cash flow from operating activities was $196.1 million, a 175% increase from $71.4 million in Q4 2020. The reason for the increases is consistent with the explanation for the increases to adjusted funds flow.

Free Funds Flow

Birchcliff delivered record annual free funds flow in 2021 of $309.3 million, or $1.16 per basic common share. In 2020, Birchcliff’s F&D capital expenditures exceeded its adjusted funds flow by $103.4 million. Birchcliff’s Q4 2021 free funds flow was $157.9 million, or $0.60 per basic common share, a 527% and 567% increase, respectively, from $25.2 million and $0.09 per basic common share in Q4 2020. Birchcliff’s full-year 2021 free funds flow was below its guidance of $345 million to $350 million, primarily due to lower than anticipated full-year adjusted funds flow.

Net Income (Loss) to Common Shareholders

Birchcliff earned record net income to common shareholders of $310.5 million, or $1.17 per basic common share in 2021, as compared to a net loss to common shareholders of $62.0 million and $0.23 per basic common share in 2020. The change to a net income position was primarily due to higher adjusted funds flow and an unrealized mark-to-market gain on financial instruments, partially offset by higher income tax expense in 2021. Birchcliff recorded an unrealized mark-to-market gain on financial instruments of $84.2 million in 2021, as compared to an unrealized mark-to-market loss on financial instruments of $35.4 million in 2020.

In Q4 2021, Birchcliff earned net income to common shareholders of $106.1 million, or $0.40 per basic common share, a 163% and 167% increase, respectively, from $40.4 million and $0.15 per basic common share in Q4 2020. The increase to net income to common shareholders was primarily due to higher adjusted funds flow, partially offset by a lower unrealized mark-to-market gain on financial instruments and higher income tax expense in Q4 2021. Birchcliff had a negligible unrealized mark-to-market gain on financial instrument in Q4 2021, as compared to an unrealized mark-to-market gain on financial instruments of $42.2 million in Q4 2020.

Operating Netback and Selected Cash Costs

Birchcliff’s 2021 operating netback was $21.50/boe, a 107% increase from $10.37/boe in 2020. In Q4 2021, Birchcliff’s operating netback was $27.53/boe, a 112% increase from $13.01/boe in Q4 2020. The increases were primarily due to higher per boe petroleum and natural gas revenue, partially offset by a higher per boe royalty expense in full-year and Q4 2021.

The following table sets forth Birchcliff’s selected cash costs for the periods indicated:

Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31, ($/boe) 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Royalty expense(1) 3.93 0.90 337 2.66 0.65 309 Operating expense(1) 3.50 3.03 16 3.19 2.95 8 Transportation and other expense(2) 5.06 4.94 2 5.18 4.93 5 G&A expense, net(1) 1.45 1.11 31 0.99 0.88 13 Interest expense(1) 0.72 1.20 (40 ) 1.00 0.93 8

Royalty expense per boe increased by 309% and 337% from full-year and Q4 2020, respectively, primarily due to a significant increase in the average realized sales price received for Birchcliff’s production. Birchcliff’s full-year royalty expense was within its guidance of $2.60/boe to $2.80/boe.

Operating expense per boe increased by 8% and 16% from full-year and Q4 2020, respectively, primarily due to higher power and fuel costs and an increase in municipal property taxes. In 2020, the Alberta Government provided municipal property tax relief in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was discontinued in 2021. Birchcliff’s full-year operating expense was within its guidance of $3.00/boe to $3.20/boe.

G&A expense per boe increased by 13% and 31% from full-year and Q4 2020, respectively, primarily due to higher employee-related expenses, which included employee retirement costs incurred in Q4 2021, and an increase in general business expenditures.

Interest expense per boe increased by 8% and decreased by 40% from full-year and Q4 2020, respectively. Interest expense fell significantly throughout 2021 as a result of the Corporation’s focus on reducing bank debt and improving its overall financial position.

Debt

Total debt at December 31, 2021 was $499.4 million, a decrease of 34% from $762.0 million at December 31, 2020. Birchcliff’s 2021 year-end debt was above its guidance of $450 million to $455 million primarily due to lower than anticipated full-year average realized natural gas and liquids sales prices and the additional cost associated with repurchasing common shares under the Corporation’s normal course issuer bid, which was unbudgeted.

At December 31, 2021, Birchcliff had long-term bank debt under its revolving term credit facilities of $500.9 million (December 31, 2020: $731.4 million) from available credit facilities of $850.0 million (December 31, 2020: $1.0 billion), leaving $341.2 million of unutilized credit capacity after adjusting for outstanding letters of credit and unamortized fees. Birchcliff’s credit facilities do not contain any financial maintenance covenants and do not mature until May 11, 2024.

Commodity Prices

The following table sets forth the average benchmark commodity index prices and exchange rate for the periods indicated:

Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Light oil – WTI Cushing (US$/bbl) 79.78 42.57 87 68.70 38.91 77 Light oil – MSW (Mixed Sweet) (CDN$/bbl) 96.12 49.57 94 80.67 43.52 85 Natural gas – NYMEX HH (US$/MMBtu)(1) 5.83 2.66 119 3.88 2.08 87 Natural gas – AECO 5A Daily (CDN$/GJ) 4.41 2.50 76 3.44 2.11 63 Natural gas – AECO 7A Month Ahead (US$/MMBtu)(1) 3.93 2.10 87 2.84 1.68 69 Natural gas – Dawn Day Ahead (US$/MMBtu)(1) 4.65 2.30 102 3.62 1.88 93 Natural gas – ATP 5A Day Ahead (CDN$/GJ) 4.74 2.78 71 4.03 2.05 97 Exchange rate (CDN$ to US$1) 1.2598 1.3035 (3 ) 1.2537 1.3413 (7 ) Exchange rate (US$ to CDN$1) 0.7938 0.7672 3 0.7976 0.7455 7

Marketing and Natural Gas Market Diversification

Birchcliff’s physical natural gas sales exposure primarily consists of the AECO, Dawn and Alliance markets. In addition, the Corporation has various financial instruments outstanding that provide it with exposure to NYMEX HH pricing.

The following table details Birchcliff’s effective sales, production and average realized sales price for natural gas and liquids for Q4 2021, after taking into account the Corporation’s financial instruments:

Three months ended December 31, 2021 Effective

sales

(CDN$000s) Percentage of total sales

(%) Effective

production

(per day) Percentage of

total natural gas production

(%) Percentage of

total corporate production

(%) Effective average realized

sales price

(CDN$) Market AECO(1)(2)(3) 40,079 12 83,965 Mcf 22 18 5.19/Mcf Dawn(4) 88,932 28 156,618 Mcf 41 33 6.17/Mcf NYMEX HH(1)(2)(5) 96,760 30 138,692 Mcf 37 29 7.58/Mcf Total natural gas(1) 225,771 70 379,275 Mcf 100 80 6.47/Mcf Light oil 22,231 7 2,604 bbls 3 92.79/bbl Condensate 48,377 15 5,330 bbls 7 98.66/bbl NGLs 26,635 8 7,570 bbls 10 38.24/bbl Total liquids 97,243 30 15,504 bbls 20 68.18/bbl Total corporate(1) 323,014 100 78,716 boe 100 44.60/boe

The following table sets forth Birchcliff’s sales, production, average realized sales price, transportation costs and natural gas sales netback by natural gas market for the periods indicated, before taking into account the Corporation’s financial instruments:

Three months ended December 31, 2021 Natural gas

sales(1)

(CDN$000s) Percentage of natural gas sales

(%) Natural gas production

(Mcf/d) Percentage of natural gas production

(%) Average realized

natural gas sales

price(1)(2)

(CDN$/Mcf) Natural gas transportation costs(2)(3)

(CDN$/Mcf) Natural gas sales netback(2)(4)

(CDN$/Mcf) AECO 85,230 44 185,870 49 4.98 0.42 4.56 Dawn 88,932 46 156,618 41 6.17 1.47 4.70 Alliance(5) 18,391 10 36,787 10 5.43 – 5.43 Total 192,553 100 379,275 100 5.52 0.82 4.70 Three months ended December 31, 2020 Natural gas

sales(1)

(CDN$000s) Percentage of natural gas sales

(%) Natural gas production

(Mcf/d) Percentage of natural gas production

(%) Average realized

natural gas sales

price(1)(2)

(CDN$/Mcf) Natural gas transportation costs(2)(3)

(CDN$/Mcf) Natural gas sales netback(2)(4)

(CDN$/Mcf) AECO 44,556 46 172,817 48 2.80 0.39 2.41 Dawn 44,785 46 159,071 44 3.06 1.42 1.64 Alliance(5) 7,952 8 28,951 8 2.99 – 2.99 Total 97,293 100 360,839 100 2.93 0.81 2.12

Capital Activities and Investment

Birchcliff’s 2021 capital program was focused on the drilling of high-value, low-cost condensate-rich natural gas and light oil wells in Pouce Coupe and Gordondale. In addition, the Corporation directed funds towards key infrastructure enhancement projects to increase the overall throughput, reliability and safety of Birchcliff’s operating assets. F&D capital expenditures were $230.5 million in 2021, in-line with Birchcliff’s guidance of $225 million to $230 million.

The following table summarizes the number of wells Birchcliff drilled and brought on production in 2021:

Area Total wells drilled Total wells brought on production(1) Pouce Coupe Montney D1 horizontal natural gas wells 10 7 Montney D2 horizontal natural gas wells 3 3 Montney C horizontal natural gas wells 3 3 Basal Doig/Upper Montney horizontal natural gas wells 8 12 Total – Pouce Coupe 24 25 Gordondale Montney D1 horizontal natural gas wells 2 2 Montney D2 horizontal natural gas wells 1 1 Montney C horizontal natural gas wells 1 1 Montney D1 horizontal oil wells 2 2 Montney D2 horizontal oil wells 2 2 Total – Gordondale 8 8 TOTAL – COMBINED 32 33

In 2021, Birchcliff was able to realize significant cost savings in the execution of its capital program as compared to its internal estimates. The Corporation utilized large multi-well pads that enabled its operational teams to create efficiencies through scale and repeatability, which resulted in a 12% reduction in drilling and completion costs per lateral metre and a reduction in cycle times from spud to onstream of 23% as compared to 2020.

As a result of Birchcliff’s strong operational performance and realized cost savings during the year, the Corporation was able to construct two new pads and drill 5 (5.0 net) additional wells (the 13-29 pad) in 2021 to prepare for its 2022 drilling program, while remaining in-line with its 2021 F&D capital expenditures guidance.

In 2021, Birchcliff successfully delineated and commercialized the Montney C interval into the Gordondale area at its 4-well pad (05-07) using multi-well cube-style development. The continued success of the lower Montney cube (Montney C, D1 and D2) provides Birchcliff with significant additional drilling inventory for multi-well cube-style drilling, which lowers the Corporation’s per well costs and increases its reservoir hydrocarbon capture.

Operations Update

Birchcliff currently has 2 drilling rigs at work drilling a 10-well pad in Pouce Coupe. Birchcliff has successfully completed its 6-well 13-29 pad in Pouce Coupe, which was drilled in late Q4 2021 and early January 2022. Wells were drilled in 2 different intervals (4 in the Montney D1 and 2 in the Basal Doig/Upper Montney) and targeted condensate-rich natural gas. Flowback operations have commenced and the wells are expected to be onstream in early March.

2021 YEAR-END RESERVES

Birchcliff retained Deloitte, independent qualified reserves evaluator, to evaluate and prepare a report on 100% of Birchcliff’s light crude oil and medium crude oil, conventional natural gas, shale gas and NGLs reserves. The reserves data set forth below at December 31, 2021 is based upon the evaluation by Deloitte with an effective date of December 31, 2021 as contained in the report of Deloitte dated February 9, 2022 (the “2021 Reserves Report”). The forecast commodity prices, inflation and exchange rates utilized were computed using the average of forecasts from Deloitte, McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. (“McDaniel”), GLJ Petroleum Consultants Ltd. (“GLJ”) and Sproule Associates Ltd. (“Sproule”) effective January 1, 2022 (the “2021 IQRE Price Forecast”).

The 2021 Reserves Report has been prepared in accordance with the standards contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (the “COGE Handbook”) and National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”).

For additional information regarding the presentation of Birchcliff’s reserves disclosure contained herein, see “Presentation of Oil and Gas Reserves” and “Advisories” in this press release. The reserves data provided in this press release presents only a portion of the disclosure required under NI 51-101. The disclosure required under NI 51-101 will be contained in Birchcliff’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is expected to be filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (www.sedar.com) on March 16, 2022. In certain of the tables below, numbers may not add due to rounding.

Reserves Summary

The following table summarizes the estimates of Birchcliff’s gross reserves at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, estimated using the forecast price and cost assumptions in effect as at the effective date of the applicable reserves evaluation:

Summary of Gross Reserves

(Forecast Prices and Costs)

Reserves Category December 31, 2021

(Mboe) December 31, 2020(1)

(Mboe) Change from

December 31, 2020

(%) Proved Developed Producing 217,145 206,606 5 Total Proved 689,941 699,067 (1) Total Probable 331,927 341,410 (3) Total Proved Plus Probable 1,021,868 1,040,477 (2)

(1) Deloitte prepared an evaluation with an effective date of December 31, 2020 as contained in the report of Deloitte dated February 10, 2021 (the “2020 Reserves Report”). Deloitte prepared the 2020 Reserves Report using the average of forecasts from Deloitte, McDaniel, GLJ and Sproule effective January 1, 2021 (the “2020 IQRE Price Forecast”).

The following table sets forth Birchcliff’s light crude oil and medium crude oil, conventional natural gas, shale gas and NGLs reserves at December 31, 2021, estimated using the 2021 IQRE Price Forecast:

Summary of Reserves at December 31, 2021

(Forecast Prices and Costs)

Reserves Category Light Crude Oil and Medium Crude Oil

Conventional

Natural Gas

Shale Gas

NGLs(1)

Total Boe Gross

(Mbbls) Net

(Mbbls) Gross

(MMcf) Net

(MMcf) Gross

(MMcf) Net

(MMcf) Gross

(Mbbls) Net

(Mbbls) Gross

(Mboe) Net

(Mboe) Proved Developed Producing 6,606 5,515 4,433 4,171 1,026,813 957,484 38,664 30,552 217,145 196,342 Developed Non-Producing 0 0 381 362 3,356 3,158 108 87 731 674 Undeveloped 11,204 9,678 2,763 2,517 2,430,315 2,256,114 55,349 45,195 472,066 431,311 Total Proved 17,810 15,193 7,577 7,050 3,460,484 3,216,756 94,121 75,833 689,941 628,327 Total Probable 12,103 9,855 4,569 4,289 1,593,344 1,458,630 53,505 41,737 331,927 295,412 Total Proved Plus Probable 29,913 25,048 12,146 11,338 5,053,827 4,675,386 147,627 117,570 1,021,868 923,739

(1) NGLs includes condensate.

Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue

The following table sets forth the net present values of future net revenue attributable to Birchcliff’s reserves at December 31, 2021, estimated using the 2021 IQRE Price Forecast, before deducting future income tax expenses and calculated at various discount rates:

Summary of Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue at December 31, 2021(1)

(Forecast Prices and Costs)

Reserves Category Before Income Taxes Discounted At (%/year) 0

($000s) 5

($000s) 10

($000s) 15

($000s) 20

($000s) Unit Value Discounted at 10%/year

($/boe)(2) Proved Developed Producing 4,111,347 3,126,078 2,490,206 2,076,243 1,791,078 12.68 Developed Non-Producing 12,274 8,225 6,033 4,706 3,836 8.96 Undeveloped 7,787,417 4,210,617 2,470,682 1,526,126 969,739 5.73 Total Proved 11,911,038 7,344,919 4,966,920 3,607,076 2,764,652 7.90 Total Probable 7,099,560 2,927,045 1,400,364 744,708 427,364 4.74 Total Proved Plus Probable 19,010,598 10,271,964 6,367,284 4,351,783 3,192,016 6.89

(1) Estimates of future net revenue, whether calculated without discount or using a discount rate, do not represent fair market value.

(2) Unit values are based on net reserves volumes.

Pricing Assumptions

The following table sets forth the 2021 IQRE Price Forecast used in the 2021 Reserves Report:

2021 IQRE Price Forecast

Year Crude Oil

Natural Gas(1)

NGLs Currency Exchange Rate (US$/CDN$) Price and Cost Inflation Rates

(%) WTI at Cushing Oklahoma (US$/bbl) Edmonton City Gate (CDN$/bbl) Alberta AECO

Average Price

(CDN$/Mcf) Ontario Dawn

Reference Point

(CDN$/Mcf) NYMEX Henry Hub

(US$/Mcf) Edmonton Ethane

(CDN$/bbl) Edmonton Propane (CDN$/bbl) Edmonton Butane (CDN$/bbl) Edmonton Pentanes + Condensate (CDN$/bbl) 2022 71.88 85.43 3.58 4.59 3.89 11.12 43.71 57.34 90.21 0.80 0.0 2023 67.91 79.36 3.22 4.27 3.47 10.00 35.40 48.92 83.90 0.80 2.25 2024 65.42 76.07 3.07 3.91 3.23 9.54 33.88 46.93 80.67 0.80 2.0 2025 66.72 77.59 3.14 3.99 3.29 9.73 34.55 47.88 82.29 0.80 2.0 2026 68.05 79.13 3.20 4.06 3.35 9.94 35.24 48.83 83.94 0.80 2.0 2027 69.42 80.73 3.26 4.15 3.43 10.13 35.94 49.80 85.62 0.80 2.0 2028 70.81 82.33 3.33 4.24 3.49 10.34 36.67 50.80 87.33 0.80 2.0 2029 72.22 83.98 3.40 4.31 3.57 10.56 37.39 51.81 89.07 0.80 2.0 2030 73.67 85.66 3.46 4.40 3.63 10.77 38.14 52.85 90.84 0.80 2.0 2031 75.14 87.37 3.54 4.49 3.71 10.99 38.91 53.91 92.67 0.80 2.0 2032 76.64 89.12 3.60 4.59 3.78 11.21 39.69 54.98 94.53 0.80 2.0 2033 78.17 90.91 3.68 4.68 3.86 11.44 40.48 56.08 96.41 0.80 2.0 2034 79.74 92.72 3.75 4.78 3.93 11.66 41.29 57.20 98.34 0.80 2.0 2035 81.33 94.57 3.83 4.87 4.01 11.89 42.12 58.35 100.30 0.80 2.0 2036 82.96 96.46 3.90 4.98 4.09 12.14 42.96 59.52 102.31 0.80 2.0 2037 84.62 98.40 3.98 5.08 4.17 12.38 43.81 60.71 104.36 0.80 2.0 2038 86.31 100.36 4.06 5.18 4.25 12.63 44.70 61.92 106.45 0.80 2.0 2039 88.03 102.37 4.14 5.28 4.34 12.87 45.58 63.16 108.58 0.80 2.0 2040 89.79 104.42 4.22 5.38 4.43 13.14 46.50 64.43 110.75 0.80 2.0 2041 91.59 106.51 4.31 5.49 4.52 13.40 47.43 65.71 112.97 0.80 2.0 2042+ 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 0.80 2.0

Reconciliation of Changes in Reserves

The following table sets forth the reconciliation of Birchcliff’s gross reserves at December 31, 2021 as set forth in the 2021 Reserves Report, estimated using the 2021 IQRE Price Forecast, to Birchcliff’s gross reserves at December 31, 2020 as set forth in the 2020 Reserves Report, estimated using the 2020 IQRE Price Forecast:

Reconciliation of Gross Reserves from December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2021

(Forecast Prices and Costs)

Factors Light Crude Oil and

Medium Crude Oil

(Mbbls) Conventional Natural Gas

(MMcf) Shale Gas

(MMcf) NGLs

(Mbbls) Oil Equivalent

(Mboe) GROSS TOTAL PROVED Opening balance December 31, 2020 19,568 8,463 3,509,528 93,167 699,067 Extensions and Improved Recovery(1) 1,476 0 228,078 13,314 52,803 Technical Revisions(2) (2,198 ) (414 ) (158,870 ) (7,916 ) (36,661 ) Discoveries(3) 0 0 0 0 0 Acquisitions(4) 0 0 0 0 0 Dispositions(5) 0 0 0 0 0 Economic Factors(6) 22 225 17,274 453 3,392 Production(7) (1,058 ) (697 ) (135,527 ) (4,898 ) (28,660 ) Closing balance December 31, 2021 17,810 7,577 3,460,484 94,121 689,941 GROSS TOTAL PROBABLE Opening balance December 31, 2020 11,776 5,269 1,619,891 58,774 341,410 Extensions and Improved Recovery(1) 1,120 0 8,513 411 2,950 Technical Revisions(2) (815 ) (812 ) (42,211 ) (5,928 ) (13,914 ) Discoveries(3) 0 0 0 0 0 Acquisitions(4) 0 0 0 0 0 Dispositions(5) 0 0 0 0 0 Economic Factors(6) 22 113 7,150 248 1,481 Production(7) 0 0 0 0 0 Closing balance December 31, 2021 12,103 4,569 1,593,344 53,505 331,927 GROSS TOTAL PROVED PLUS PROBABLE Opening balance December 31, 2020 31,344 13,732 5,129,420 151,941 1,040,477 Extensions and Improved Recovery(1) 2,595 0 236,592 13,726 55,753 Technical Revisions(2) (3,014 ) (1,226 ) (201,080 ) (13,844 ) (50,575 ) Discoveries(3) 0 0 0 0 0 Acquisitions(4) 0 0 0 0 0 Dispositions(5) 0 0 0 0 0 Economic Factors(6) 45 337 24,424 702 4,873 Production(7) (1,058 ) (697 ) (135,527 ) (4,898 ) (28,660 ) Closing balance December 31, 2021 29,913 12,146 5,053,827 147,627 1,021,868

Key highlights include the following:

Extensions and Improved Recovery

Reserves were added from the 33 wells that were brought on production pursuant to the Corporation’s successful 2021 capital program, which also resulted in the assignment of reserves to potential future drilling locations offsetting the new wells. In addition, potential future drilling locations that were not included in 2020 Reserves Report were added based on available infrastructure capacity, superior economics and COGE Handbook development guidelines.

Technical Revisions

The technical revisions in all reserves categories for light and medium crude oil were mainly a result of higher gas-to-oil ratios for existing producing oil wells in the halo area in Gordondale and potential future drilling location adjustments based on offsetting well performance.

The technical revisions in all reserves categories for conventional natural gas were mainly the result of the suspension of vertical wells in Gordondale and Pouce Coupe.

The technical revisions in all reserves categories for shale gas were mainly a result of: (i) updated full-field development plan layouts with increased well lengths, combining multiple proved and probable potential future drilling locations; (ii) increased well performance of existing and potential future drilling locations in the Basal Doig/Upper Montney interval in Pouce Coupe; (iii) the prioritized removal of some proved and probable locations, which were replaced with potential future drilling locations (extensions) that either had superior reserves and economic value or where the available plant capacity precluded their development within the time frame mandated by the COGE Handbook; and (iv) adjustments to existing wells and offsetting potential future drilling locations.

The technical revisions in all reserves categories for NGLs were mainly a result of: (i) a slight reduction of the C2+ recoveries at the AltaGas deep-cut sour gas processing facility in Gordondale (the “AltaGas Facility”) during full utilization; (ii) a reduction in associated shale gas volumes; and (iii) improved performance of the existing C3+ recoveries at the Corporation’s 100% owned and operated natural gas processing plant in Pouce Coupe (the “Pouce Coupe Gas Plant”).

Economic Factors

The forecast prices for each product type were generally higher in the 2021 IQRE Price Forecast than the 2020 IQRE Price Forecast, which resulted in the economic limit at the end of a well’s life being achieved later, thereby increasing the reserves volumes in all reserves categories.

Future Development Costs

FDC reflects Deloitte’s best estimate of what it will cost to bring the proved and proved plus probable reserves on production. Changes in forecast FDC occur annually as a result of development activities, acquisition and disposition activities and capital cost estimates. The following table sets forth development costs deducted in the estimation of Birchcliff’s future net revenue attributable to the reserves categories noted below:

Future Development Costs

(Forecast Prices and Costs)

Year Proved

($000s) Proved Plus Probable

($000s) 2022 248,669 248,669 2023 361,763 429,051 2024 395,994 395,994 2025 761,449 802,997 2026 447,615 457,937 Thereafter 682,617 1,948,333 Total undiscounted 2,898,106 4,282,980

FDC for total proved reserves decreased by $25.4 million to $2.90 billion at December 31, 2021 from $2.92 billion at December 31, 2020. FDC for proved plus probable reserves decreased by $94.0 million to $4.28 billion at December 31, 2021 from $4.38 billion at December 31, 2020. The decreases in FDC for both proved and proved plus probable reserves were largely due to: (i) updated full-field development plan layouts with increased well lengths, combining multiple proved and probable potential future drilling locations; and (ii) a decrease in DCCET costs for (halo area) future locations in Gordondale to $5.0 million per well from $5.5 million per well at December 31, 2020. The decreases were partially offset by increases in future sustaining, maintenance and gas gathering infrastructure capital.

The FDC for both proved and proved plus probable reserves are primarily the capital costs required to drill, complete, equip and tie-in the net undeveloped locations. The estimates of FDC on a proved and proved plus probable basis also include approximately $256 million (unescalated) for the continued expansion of the Pouce Coupe Gas Plant from the existing 340 MMcf/d to 660 MMcf/d of total throughput. The FDC for the expansions of the Pouce Coupe Gas Plant also include the costs of the related gathering pipelines and maintenance capital.

The following table sets forth the average cost to drill, complete, equip and tie-in a multi-stage fractured horizontal well as estimated by Deloitte:

Average Well Cost December 31, 2021

($ millions) December 31, 2020

($ millions) Pouce Coupe 4.7 4.7 Gordondale 5.1 5.4

Reserves Replacement

The following table sets forth Birchcliff’s 2021 reserves replacement ratios on a F&D basis:

Reserves Category 2021 Reserves Replacement(1) Proved Developed Producing 137 % Total Proved 68 % Total Proved Plus Probable 35 %

(1) See “Advisories – Oil and Gas Metrics” for a description of the methodology used to calculate reserves replacement.

Reserves Life Index

The following table sets forth Birchcliff’s 2021 reserves life index:

Reserves Category 2021 Reserves Life Index(1) Proved Developed Producing 7.5 years Total Proved 23.9 years Total Proved Plus Probable 35.4 years

(1) Based on a forecast production rate of 79,000 boe/d, which represents the mid-point of Birchcliff’s annual average production guidance range for 2022. See “Advisories – Oil and Gas Metrics” for a description of the methodology used to calculate reserves life index.

Reserves on the Montney/Doig Resource Play

The following table summarizes the estimates of reserves attributable to Birchcliff’s horizontal wells on the Montney/Doig Resource Play as contained in the 2021 Reserves Report and the number of horizontal wells to which reserves were attributed:

Montney/Doig Resource Play Reserves Data(1)(2)

Shale Gas

(Bcf) Light Crude Oil and Medium Crude Oil Combined

(Mbbls) NGLs

(Mbbls) Total

(Mboe) Existing Horizontal Wells and Potential Future Horizontal Well Locations Gross Net Reserves Category 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Proved Developed Producing 1,016 948 6,575 9,262 37,790 35,889 213,712 203,109 472 437 469.7 434.7 Total Proved 3,448 3,492 17,779 19,539 93,155 92,137 685,673 693,661 965 958 962.4 952.6 Total Proved Plus Probable 5,038 5,106 29,874 31,309 146,334 150,528 1,015,869 1,032,884 1,205 1,219 1,201.4 1,206.6

POTENTIAL FUTURE DRILLING OPPORTUNITIES ON THE MONTNEY/DOIG RESOURCE PLAY

Birchcliff’s operations are primarily concentrated in its core areas of Pouce Coupe and Gordondale. At December 31, 2021, Birchcliff held 227.7 (214.2 net) sections of contiguous land that have potential for the Montney/Doig Resource Play in Pouce Coupe and Gordondale. The 2021 Reserves Report attributed proved plus probable reserves to 730.7 potential net future horizontal drilling locations in Pouce Coupe and Gordondale. In addition, at December 31, 2021, Birchcliff had approximately 3,084 potential net future horizontal drilling locations in Pouce Coupe and Gordondale that have not had any proved or probable reserves attributed to them by Deloitte. Based on Birchcliff’s five year plan (announced on January 19, 2022), the Corporation is targeting drilling 170 to 180 wells in the next five years to achieve average annual production of 90,000 boe/d in 2026. Over the past few years, Birchcliff has worked diligently to divest non-core properties and to direct its production to the Pouce Coupe Gas Plant and the AltaGas Facility, resulting in over 99% of Birchcliff’s production being associated with Pouce Coupe and Gordondale at December 31, 2021.

Birchcliff also owns 179.5 (179.5 net) sections of land in the Elmworth area of Alberta with potential for the Montney/Doig Resource Play. At December 31, 2021, the Corporation had approximately 3,588 potential net future horizontal drilling locations in Elmworth that have not had any proved or probable reserves attributed to them by Deloitte. See “2021 Year-End Reserves” and “Advisories – Drilling Locations”.

ABBREVIATIONS

AECO benchmark price for natural gas determined at the AECO ‘C’ hub in southeast Alberta bbl barrel bbls barrels bbls/d barrels per day Bcf billion cubic feet boe barrel of oil equivalent boe/d barrel of oil equivalent per day C2+ ethane plus C3+ propane plus condensate pentanes plus (C5+) DCCET drill, case, complete, equip and tie-in F&D finding and development FD&A finding, development and acquisition FDC future development costs G&A general and administrative GAAP generally accepted accounting principles for Canadian public companies, which are currently International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board GJ gigajoule GJ/d gigajoules per day HH Henry Hub Mbbls thousand barrels Mboe thousand barrels of oil equivalent Mcf thousand cubic feet Mcf/d thousand cubic feet per day MMboe million barrels of oil equivalent MMBtu million British thermal units MMBtu/d million British thermal units per day MMcf million cubic feet MMcf/d million cubic feet per day MSW price for mixed sweet crude oil at Edmonton, Alberta NGLs natural gas liquids NPV net present value NYMEX New York Mercantile Exchange OPEC Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries WTI West Texas Intermediate, the reference price paid in U.S. dollars at Cushing, Oklahoma, for crude oil of standard grade 000s thousands $000s thousands of dollars

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release uses various “non-GAAP financial measures”, “non-GAAP ratios”, “supplementary financial measures” and “capital management measures” (as such terms are defined in NI 52-112), which are described in further detail below. These measures facilitate management’s comparisons to the Corporation’s historical operating results in assessing its results and strategic and operational decision-making and may be used by financial analysts and others in the oil and natural gas industry to evaluate the Corporation’s performance.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

NI 52-112 defines a non-GAAP financial measure as a financial measure that: (i) depicts the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of an entity; (ii) with respect to its composition, excludes an amount that is included in, or includes an amount that is excluded from, the composition of the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the primary financial statements of the entity; (iii) is not disclosed in the financial statements of the entity; and (iv) is not a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation. The non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are not standardized financial measures under GAAP and might not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies where similar terminology is used. Investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to or more meaningful than the most directly comparable GAAP measures as indicators of Birchcliff’s performance. Set forth below is a description of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release.

Adjusted Funds Flow and Free Funds Flow

Birchcliff defines “adjusted funds flow” as cash flow from operating activities before the effects of decommissioning expenditures and changes in non-cash operating working capital. Birchcliff eliminates settlements of decommissioning expenditures from cash flow from operating activities as the amounts can be discretionary and may vary from period to period depending on its capital programs and the maturity of its operating areas. The settlement of decommissioning expenditures is managed with Birchcliff’s capital budgeting process which considers available adjusted funds flow. Changes in non-cash operating working capital are eliminated in the determination of adjusted funds flow as the timing of collection and payment are variable and by excluding them from the calculation, the Corporation believes that it is able to provide a more meaningful measure of its operations and ability to generate cash on a continuing basis. Adjusted funds flow can also be derived from petroleum and natural gas revenue less royalty expense, operating expense, transportation and other expense, net G&A expense, interest expense and any realized losses (plus realized gains) on financial instruments and plus any other cash income sources. Management believes that adjusted funds flow assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s financial performance after deducting all operating and corporate cash costs, as well as its ability to generate the cash necessary to fund sustaining and/or growth capital expenditures, repay debt, settle decommissioning obligations, repurchase common shares and pay common share and preferred share dividends.

Birchcliff defines “free funds flow” as adjusted funds flow less F&D capital expenditures. Management believes that free funds flow assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s ability to further generate shareholder returns through a number of initiatives, including but not limited to, potential debt repayment, preferred share redemptions, common share repurchases, dividend increases and acquisitions.

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted funds flow and free funds flow for the periods indicated:

Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, ($000s) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flow from operating activities 196,142 71,431 515,369 188,180 Change in non-cash operating working capital (4,255 ) (6,269 ) 21,161 (5,977 ) Decommissioning expenditures 1,762 1,347 3,203 2,323 Adjusted funds flow 193,649 66,509 539,733 184,526 F&D capital expenditures (35,726 ) (41,291 ) (230,479 ) (287,967 ) Free funds flow 157,923 25,218 309,254 (103,441 )

Transportation and Other Expense

Birchcliff defines “transportation and other expense” as transportation expense plus marketing purchases less marketing revenue. Birchcliff may enter into certain marketing purchase and sales arrangements with the objective of reducing any available transportation and/or fractionation fees associated with its take-or-pay commitments. Management believes that transportation and other expense assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s total cost structure related to transportation activities. The following table provides a reconciliation of transportation expense, as determined in accordance with GAAP, to transportation and other expense for the periods indicated:

Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, ($000s) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Transportation expense 37,454 36,427 151,263 140,574 Marketing purchases 5,413 1,152 18,034 11,127 Marketing revenue (6,169 ) (1,889 ) (20,722 ) (13,687 ) Transportation and other expense 36,698 35,690 148,575 138,014

Operating Netback

Birchcliff defines “operating netback” as petroleum and natural gas revenue less royalty expense, operating expense and transportation and other expense. Management believes that operating netback assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s operating profits after deducting the cash costs that are directly associated with the sale of its production, which can then be used to pay other corporate cash costs or satisfy other obligations. The following table provides a breakdown of Birchcliff’s operating netback for the periods indicated:

Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, ($000s) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Petroleum and natural gas revenue 289,806 158,283 932,406 528,505 Royalty expense (28,452 ) (6,522 ) (76,271 ) (18,204 ) Operating expense (25,315 ) (21,942 ) (91,515 ) (82,357 ) Transportation and other expense (36,698 ) (35,690 ) (148,575 ) (138,014 ) Operating netback 199,341 94,129 616,045 289,930

FD&A and Total Capital Expenditures

Birchcliff defines “F&DA capital expenditures” as F&D capital expenditures (see “Advisories – F&D Capital Expenditures”) plus acquisitions and less dispositions. Birchcliff defines “total capital expenditures” as FD&A capital expenditures plus administrative assets. Management believes that FD&A capital expenditures and total capital expenditures assist management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s overall capital cost structure associated with its petroleum and natural gas activities. The following table provides a reconciliation of F&D capital expenditures, as determined in accordance with GAAP, to FD&A capital expenditures and total capital expenditures for the periods indicated:

Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, ($000s) 2021 2020 2021 2020 F&D capital 35,726 41,291 230,479 287,967 Acquisitions 56 10 175 10 Dispositions – (12,902 ) 108 (12,887 ) FD&A capital 35,782 28,399 230,762 275,090 Administrative assets 293 379 1,718 1,695 Total capital expenditures 36,075 28,778 232,480 276,785

Net Asset Value

Birchcliff defines “net asset value” as the net present value of the future net revenue of its PDP, total proved or total proved plus probable reserves, as the case may be, as estimated by Deloitte effective December 31, 2021 or 2020, using forecast prices and costs (before income taxes, discounted at 10%), plus the value of unexercised in-the-money stock options and performance warrants outstanding at the end of the period less total debt and the redemption value of the Series A and Series C preferred shares outstanding at the end of the period. Net asset value excludes any fair value assigned to Birchcliff’s undeveloped land and seismic. Net asset value is normally referred to as a “produce-out” calculation under which the current value of the Corporation’s reserves would be produced at forecast prices and costs. The value is a snapshot in time based on various assumptions, including commodity prices, future development capital and foreign exchange rates, that vary over time. Management believes that net asset value assists management and investors in assessing the long-term fair value of Birchcliff’s underlying reserves assets after settling its outstanding financial obligations. The following table provides a reconciliation of net assets, as determined in accordance with GAAP, to net asset value for the periods indicated:

Proved Developed Producing Total Proved Total Proved Plus Probable ($000s) 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net assets(1) 2,852,232 2,833,310 2,852,232 2,833,310 2,852,232 2,833,310 Reserves adjustment(2) (362,026 ) (963,864 ) 2,114,688 902,927 3,515,052 1,998,383 Total debt (499,397 ) (761,951 ) (499,397 ) (761,951 ) (499,397 ) (761,951 ) Preferred shares(3) (88,268 ) (89,930 ) (88,268 ) (89,930 ) (88,268 ) (89,930 ) Value of unexercised securities 50,392 – 50,392 – 50,392 – Net asset value 1,952,933 1,017,565 4,429,647 2,884,356 5,830,011 3,979,812

Effective Sales – Total Corporate, Total Natural Gas, AECO Market and NYMEX HH Market

Birchcliff defines “effective sales” in the AECO market and NYMEX HH market as the sales amount received from the production of natural gas that is effectively attributed to the AECO and NYMEX HH market pricing, respectively, and does not consider the physical sales delivery point in each case. Effective sales in the NYMEX HH market includes realized gains and losses on financial instruments and excludes the notional fixed basis costs associated with the underlying financial contract in the period. Birchcliff defines “effective total natural gas sales” as the aggregate of the effective sales amount received in each natural gas market. Birchcliff defines “effective total corporate sales” as the aggregate of the effective total natural gas sales and the sales amount received from the production of light oil, condensate and NGLs. Management believes that disclosing effective sales for each natural gas market assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s natural gas diversification and commodity price exposure to each market. The following table provides a reconciliation of natural gas sales, as determined in accordance with GAAP, to effective total natural gas sales and effective total corporate sales for the periods indicated:

Three months ended

December 31 ($000s) 2021 2020(1) Natural gas sales 192,553 97,293 Realized gain (loss) on financial instruments 11,531 (10,232 ) Notional fixed basis costs(2) 21,687 23,090 Effective total natural gas sales 225,771 110,151 Light oil sales 22,232 16,261 Condensate sales 48,377 32,406 NGLs sales 26,634 12,320 Effective total corporate sales 323,014 171,138

Non-GAAP Ratios

NI 52-112 defines a non-GAAP ratio as a financial measure that: (i) is in the form of a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation; (ii) has a non-GAAP financial measure as one or more of its components; and (iii) is not disclosed in the financial statements of the entity. The non-GAAP ratios used in this press release are not standardized financial measures under GAAP and might not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies where similar terminology is used. Set forth below is a description of the non-GAAP ratios used in this press release.

Adjusted Funds Flow Per Boe and Adjusted Funds Flow Per Basic Common Share

Birchcliff calculates “adjusted funds flow per boe” as aggregate adjusted funds flow in the period divided by the production (boe) in the period. Management believes that adjusted funds flow per boe assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s financial profitability and sustainability on a cash basis by isolating the impact of production volumes to better analyze its performance against prior periods on a comparable basis. The Corporation previously referred to adjusted funds flow per boe as “adjusted funds flow netback”.

Birchcliff calculates “adjusted funds flow per basic common share” as aggregate adjusted funds flow in the period divided by the basic common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Management believes that adjusted funds flow per basic common share assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s financial strength on a per common share basis.

Free Funds Flow Per Basic Common Share

Birchcliff calculates “free funds flow per basic common share” as aggregate free funds flow in the period divided by the basic common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Management believes that free fund flow per basic common share assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s financial strength and its ability to generate shareholder returns on a per common share basis.

Transportation and Other Expense Per Boe

Birchcliff calculates “transportation and other expense per boe” as aggregate transportation and other expense in the period divided by the production (boe) in the applicable period. Management believes that transportation and other expense per boe assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s cost structure as it relates to its transportation and marketing activities by isolating the impact of production volumes to better analyze performance against prior periods on a comparable basis.

Operating Netback Per Boe

Birchcliff calculates “operating netback per boe” as aggregate operating netback in the period divided by the production (boe) in the period. Management believes that operating netback per boe assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s operating profitability and sustainability by isolating the impact of production volumes to better analyze its performance against prior periods on a comparable basis.

Operating Netback Recycle Ratio and Adjusted Funds Flow Recycle Ratio

Birchcliff calculates “recycle ratios” as operating netback per boe or adjusted funds flow per boe in the period, as the case may be, divided by F&D costs in the period. Management believes that recycle ratios assist management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s ability to profitably find and develop its PDP, proved and proved plus probable reserves.

Net Asset Value Per Basic Common Share

Birchcliff calculates “net asset value per basic common share” as the net asset value in each category of reserves divided by the aggregate of the basic common shares and in-the money dilutive common shares attributable to stock options and performance warrants outstanding at the end of the period. Management believes that net asset value per basic common share assists management and investors in comparing Birchcliff’s common share trading price to the underlying fair market value of its net assets on a per common share basis.

Effective Average Realized Sales Price – Total Corporate, Total Natural Gas, AECO Market and NYMEX HH Market

Birchcliff calculates “effective average realized sales price” as effective sales, in each of total corporate, total natural gas, AECO market and NYMEX HH market, as the case may be, divided by the effective production in each of the markets during the period. Management believes that disclosing effective average realized sales price for each natural gas market assists management and investors in comparing Birchcliff’s commodity price realizations in each natural gas market on a per unit basis.

Supplementary Financial Measures

NI 52-112 defines a supplementary financial measure as a financial measure that: (i) is, or is intended to be, disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of an entity; (ii) is not disclosed in the financial statements of the entity; (iii) is not a non-GAAP financial measure; and (iv) is not a non-GAAP ratio. The supplementary financial measures used in this press release are either a per unit disclosure of a corresponding GAAP measure, or a component of a corresponding GAAP measure, presented in the financial statements. Supplementary financial measures that are disclosed on a per unit basis are calculated by dividing the aggregate GAAP measure (or component thereof) by the applicable unit for the period. Supplementary financial measures that are disclosed on a component basis of a corresponding GAAP measure are a granular representation of a financial statement line item and are determined in accordance with GAAP.

Capital Management Measures

NI 52-112 defines a capital management measure as a financial measure that: (i) is intended to enable an individual to evaluate an entity’s objectives, policies and processes for managing the entity’s capital; (ii) is not a component of a line item disclosed in the primary financial statements of the entity; (iii) is disclosed in the notes to the financial statements of the entity; and (iv) is not disclosed in the primary financial statements of the entity. Set forth below is a description of the capital management measure used in this press release.

Total Debt

Birchcliff calculates “total debt” as the amount outstanding under the Corporation’s revolving term credit facilities plus adjusted working capital deficit (surplus). Management believes that total debt assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s overall liquidity and financial position at the end of the period. The following table provides a reconciliation of the revolving term credit facilities, as determined in accordance with GAAP, to total debt:

As at, ($000s) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Revolving term credit facilities 500,870 731,372 Working capital deficit 53,312 93,988 Fair value of financial instruments (16,517 ) (23,479 ) Capital securities (38,268 ) (39,930 ) Adjusted working capital deficit (surplus)(1)(2) (1,473 ) 30,579 Total debt(2) 499,397 761,951

(1) Capital management measure. Management believes that adjusted working capital deficit (surplus) assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff’s short-term liquidity requirements.

PRESENTATION OF OIL AND GAS RESERVES

Deloitte prepared the 2020 Reserves Report and the 2021 Reserves Report. In addition, Deloitte and McDaniel prepared reserves evaluations in respect of Birchcliff’s oil and natural gas properties effective December 31, 2019. Such evaluations were prepared in accordance with the standards contained in NI 51-101 and the COGE Handbook that were in effect at the relevant time. Reserves estimates stated herein are extracted from the relevant evaluation.

There are numerous uncertainties inherent in estimating quantities of oil, natural gas and NGLs reserves and the future net revenue attributed to such reserves. The reserves and associated future net revenue information set forth in this press release are estimates only. In general, estimates of economically recoverable oil, natural gas and NGLs reserves and the future net revenue therefrom are based upon a number of variable factors and assumptions, such as historical production from the properties, production rates, ultimate reserves recovery, the timing and amount of capital expenditures, marketability of oil, natural gas and NGLs, royalty rates, the assumed effects of regulation by governmental agencies and future operating costs, all of which may vary materially from actual results. For these reasons, estimates of the economically recoverable oil, natural gas and NGLs reserves attributable to any particular group of properties, the classification of such reserves based on risk of recovery and estimates of future net revenue associated with reserves prepared by different engineers, or by the same engineer at different times, may vary. Birchcliff’s actual production, revenue, taxes and development and operating expenditures with respect to its reserves will vary from estimates thereof and such variations could be material.

It should not be assumed that the undiscounted or discounted net present value of future net revenue attributable to the Corporation’s reserves estimated by the Corporation’s independent qualified reserves evaluator represent the fair market value of those reserves. There is no assurance that the forecast prices and costs assumptions will be attained and variances could be material. Actual oil, natural gas and NGLs reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein and variances could be material. With respect to the disclosure of reserves contained herein relating to portions of Birchcliff’s properties, the estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves and future net revenue for all properties, due to the effects of aggregation.

In this press release, unless otherwise stated all references to “reserves” are to Birchcliff’s gross company reserves (Birchcliff’s working interest (operating or non-operating) share before deduction of royalties and without including any royalty interests of Birchcliff).

The information set forth in this press release relating to the reserves, future net revenue and future development costs of Birchcliff constitutes forward-looking statements and is subject to certain risks and uncertainties. See “Advisories – Forward-Looking Statements”.

Certain terms used herein but not defined are defined in NI 51-101, CSA Staff Notice 51-324 – Revised Glossary to NI 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“CSA Staff Notice 51-324”) and/or the COGE Handbook and, unless the context otherwise requires, shall have the same meanings herein as in NI 51-101, CSA Staff Notice 51-324 and the COGE Handbook, as the case may be.

ADVISORIES

Unaudited Information

All financial and operating information contained in this press release for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, such as F&D costs, recycle ratio, net asset value, adjusted funds flow, F&D capital expenditures, free funds flow, operating expense, total debt and production information, is based on unaudited estimated results and have not been reviewed by the Corporation’s auditor. These estimated results are subject to change upon completion of the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, and changes could be material. Birchcliff anticipates filing its audited financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 on SEDAR on March 16, 2022.

Currency

Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars and all references to “$” and “CDN$” are to Canadian dollars and all references to “US$” are to United States dollars.

Boe Conversions

Boe amounts have been calculated by using the conversion ratio of 6 Mcf of natural gas to 1 bbl of oil. Boe amounts may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf: 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

MMBtu Pricing Conversions

$1.00 per MMBtu equals $1.00 per Mcf based on a standard heat value Mcf.

Oil and Gas Metrics

This press release contains metrics commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry, including F&D costs, reserves life index, reserves replacement, recycle ratio, net asset value and netbacks, which have been determined by Birchcliff as set out below. These oil and gas metrics do not have any standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies where similar terminology is used. As such, they should not be used to make comparisons. Management uses these oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide shareholders with measures to compare Birchcliff’s performance over time; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of Birchcliff’s future performance, which may not compare to Birchcliff’s performance in previous periods, and therefore should not be unduly relied upon.

With respect to F&D costs: F&D costs for PDP, proved or proved plus probable reserves, as the case may be, are calculated by taking the sum of: (i) exploration and development costs (F&D capital expenditures) incurred in the period; and (ii) where appropriate, the change during the period in FDC for the reserves category; divided by the change to the reserves category before production during the period. F&D costs exclude the effects of acquisitions and dispositions. In calculating the amounts of F&D costs for a year, the changes during the year in estimated reserves and estimated FDC are based upon the evaluations of Birchcliff’s reserves prepared by its independent qualified reserves evaluators, effective December 31 of such year. The aggregate of the exploration and development costs incurred in the most recent financial year and any change during that year in estimated FDC generally will not reflect total F&D costs related to reserves additions for that year. F&D costs may be used as a measure of a company’s efficiency with respect to finding and developing its reserves.

Reserves life index is calculated by dividing PDP, proved or proved plus probable reserves, as the case may be, estimated by Birchcliff’s independent qualified reserves evaluator at December 31, 2021, by the mid-point of the average annual production guidance range for the period indicated. Reserves life index may be used as a measure of a company’s sustainability.

Reserves replacement is calculated by dividing PDP, proved or proved plus probable reserves additions, as the case may be, before production by total annual production in the applicable period. Reserves replacement may be used as a measure of a company’s sustainability and its ability to replace its PDP reserves, proved reserves or proved plus probable reserves, as the case may be.

For information regarding recycle ratios and how such metrics are calculated, see “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures”.

For information regarding net asset value and how such metric is calculated, see “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures”.

For information regarding netbacks and how such metrics are calculated, see “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures”.

Drilling Locations

This press release discloses potential net future horizontal drilling locations, specifically: (i) in Pouce Coupe and Gordondale, 730.7 potential net future horizontal drilling locations to which proved plus probable reserves have been attributed by Deloitte, and approximately 3,084 unbooked potential net future horizontal drilling locations; and (ii) in Elmworth, approximately 3,588 unbooked potential net future horizontal drilling locations.

Proved plus probable locations consist of proposed drilling locations identified in the 2021 Reserves Report that have proved and/or probable reserves, as applicable, attributed to them. Unbooked locations are internal estimates based on Birchcliff’s prospective acreage and an assumption as to the number of wells that can be drilled per section based on industry practice and internal technical analysis review. Unbooked locations have been identified by management as an estimate of Birchcliff’s multi-year drilling activities based on evaluation of applicable geologic, seismic, engineering, production and reserves information. Unbooked locations do not have proved or probable reserves attributed to them in the 2021 Reserves Report.

Birchcliff’s ability to drill and develop these locations and the drilling locations on which Birchcliff actually drills wells depends on a number of uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to, the availability of capital, equipment and personnel, oil and natural gas prices, costs, inclement weather, seasonal restrictions, drilling results, additional geological, geophysical and reservoir information that is obtained, production rate recovery, gathering system and transportation constraints, the net price received for commodities produced, regulatory approvals and regulatory changes. As a result of these uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the potential future drilling locations that Birchcliff has identified will ever be drilled and, if drilled, that such locations will result in additional oil, NGLs or natural gas production and, in the case of unbooked locations, additional reserves. As such, Birchcliff’s actual drilling activities may differ materially from those presently identified, which could adversely affect Birchcliff’s business. While certain of the unbooked drilling locations have been de-risked by drilling existing wells in relatively close proximity to such unbooked drilling locations, some of the other unbooked drilling locations are farther away from existing wells, where management has less information about the characteristics of the reservoir and there is therefore more uncertainty whether wells will be drilled in such locations and, if drilled, there is more uncertainty that such wells will result in additional proved or probable reserves, resources or production.

Production

With respect to the disclosure of Birchcliff’s production contained in this press release: (i) references to “light oil” mean “light crude oil and medium crude oil” as such term is defined in NI 51-101; (ii) except where otherwise stated, references to “liquids” mean “light crude oil and medium crude oil” and “natural gas liquids” (including condensate) as such terms are defined in NI 51-101; and (iii) references to “natural gas” mean “shale gas”, which also includes an immaterial amount of “conventional natural gas”, as such terms are defined in NI 51-101. In addition, NI 51-101 includes condensate within the product type of natural gas liquids. In certain cases, Birchcliff has disclosed condensate separately from other natural gas liquids as the price of condensate as compared to other natural gas liquids is currently significantly higher and Birchcliff believes presenting the two commodities separately provides a more accurate description of its operations and results therefrom.

F&D Capital Expenditures

Unless otherwise stated, references in this press release to “F&D capital expenditures” denotes capital for land, seismic, workovers, drilling and completions and well equipment and facilities and excludes any net acquisitions and dispositions, administrative assets and the capitalized portion of annual cash incentive payments that have not been approved by the board of directors. Management believes that F&D capital expenditures assists management and investors in assessing Birchcliff capital cost outlay associated with its exploration and development activities for the purposes of finding and developing its reserves.