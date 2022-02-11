Devon Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.24 a share

Devon Energy Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 15.

The Oklahoma City Oklahoma-based company is expected to report a 194.0% increase in revenue to $3.764 billion from $1.28 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 8 analysts, based on Refinitiv data.

​Refinitiv’s mean analyst estimate for Devon Energy Corp is for earnings of $1.24 per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported breakeven results per share.

The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 28 “strong buy” or “buy,” 6 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”

The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. ​

Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Devon Energy Corp is $56​, about 6.8% above​ its last closing price of $52.22.