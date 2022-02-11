Enbridge files 2021 year end disclosure documents

CALGARY, AB – Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) has filed its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Enbridge has also filed its audited Consolidated Financial Statements and related Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Copies of these documents are available electronically at www.sec.gov (U.S. filings) or www.sedar.com (Canadian filings) or the Company’s website at http://www.enbridge.com/investment-center/reports-and-sec-filings/sec-filings and http://www.enbridge.com/investment-center/reports-and-sec-filings/investor-documents-and-filings. Printed copies of the Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis are available on request by calling 1-800-481-2804 or writing the Company’s Investor Relations department at:

Enbridge Inc.

Investor Relations

Suite 200, 425 – 1st Street S.W.

Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 3L8

Enbridge’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually via live audio webcast at 1:30 p.m. (MDT) on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.