Now’s the perfect time to advertise on the BOE Report

Throughout the pandemic, working digitally and remotely has become the new norm, and decision-makers aren’t working down the street anymore, and advertising online has become increasingly valuable for companies.

And as the oil and gas industry has recovered from the beginning of the pandemic, oil prices have soared through the roof. Now’s the perfect time to have your message heard and get ahead of your competitors before of summer projects.

Over 1,500,000 users (primarily in Canada), visited the BOE Report in 2021. Even during some tumultuous times for the energy industry, the BOE Report has been the trusted go-to place for news, commodity pricing, and oil and gas information.

The BOE Report is the predominant source for oil and gas news, activity, and information for Canadian oil and gas producers, with over 400 producing companies use the site every day.

Banner advertisements and sponsored announcements are available and are great tools to get your message to the Canadian oil & gas industry.

More information can be found on the BOE Report Advertising Page.