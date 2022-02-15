Energy Auctions acquisition announcement

Energy Auctions & Brokerage Inc is very excited to announce Dynamic Well Control Inc (DWC) acquiring the complete assets/shares of Superior Fire Control Ltd.

A huge thank you to Rob, Audrey & Sara Engler of Superior Fire Control to trust us and allow us with the helping of this process. Rob & his family have dedicated 40 years to the oil & gas industry and they are very excited for the next 40 years and what that will bring a much-deserved break for sure.

Superior Fire Control is a leader in providing fire protection, well control, H2S, and medical standby services to the Canadian oil & gas industry since 2006 Rob with the support of his experienced team have built an impressive company over the years by providing state-of-the-art equipment and services to their clients within the Grande Prairie and surrounding area.

DWC’s strategy is to continue to build on Superiors brand and success with the continued support of the strong employee base. By joining forces, we envision entering into new markets by expanding Superior’s footprint both domestically and globally. The vision is to provide a global Emergency Response service for Well Control Intervention and large-scale Industrial Fires with a focus on upfront Emergency Management.

Thanks so much to Wayne Stennes, Mike Watts, and the rest of the team that never took their eye off the end goal. We wish them the greatest of success and we are so excited to watch how they continue the path Rob has started out on.