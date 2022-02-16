Spartan Delta Corp. announces year-end 2021 reserves, provides operational and corporate update and updates 2022 guidance

Certain statements contained within this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “budget”, “plan”, “endeavor”, “continue”, “estimate”, “evaluate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “monitor”, “may”, “will”, “can”, “able”, “potential”, “target”, “intend”, “consider”, “focus”, “identify”, “use”, “utilize”, “manage”, “maintain”, “remain”, “result”, “cultivate”, “could”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions. Spartan believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, but no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to: the business plan, cost model and strategy of Spartan, including commodity diversification and oil weighted production; Spartan’s 2022 budget and financial/operational guidance, Spartan’s anticipated operational results for 2022 including, but not limited to, estimated or anticipated production levels, capital expenditures and drilling plans, Spartan plans to deliver strong operational performance and to generate long term sustainable Free Funds Flow and organic growth; Spartan’s cost-cutting measures and the results thereof; expected future drilling inventory; capital requirements; management’s ability to replicate past performance; the ability of Spartan to optimize production; future consolidation opportunities and acquisition targets; future cash flows; expectations regarding the Montney and Deep Basin formations, expectations regarding the reduction of the Company’s Net Debt (Surplus) using Free Funds Flow; Spartan’s planned ESG initiatives; other aspects of the Company’s future financial operations and performance; the Company’s outlook for commodity prices; future commodities prices and exchange rates; and the performance and other characteristics of the Company’s oil and natural gas properties and expected results from its assets. In addition, statements relating to expected production, reserves, recovery, costs and valuation are deemed to be forward-looking statements as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions that the reserves described can be profitably produced in the future.

The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Spartan, including expectations and assumptions concerning the business plan of Spartan, the timing of and success of future drilling, development and completion activities, the performance of existing wells, the performance of new wells, the availability and performance of facilities and pipelines, the geological characteristics of Spartan’s properties, the successful integration of the recently acquired assets into Spartan’s operations, the successful application of drilling, completion and seismic technology, prevailing weather conditions, prevailing legislation affecting the oil and gas industry, prevailing commodity prices, price volatility, price differentials and the actual prices received for the Company’s products, impact of inflation on costs, royalty regimes and exchange rates, the application of regulatory and licensing requirements, the availability of capital, labour and services, the creditworthiness of industry partners and the ability to source and complete acquisitions.

Although Spartan believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward- looking statements and information because Spartan can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in commodity prices, changes in industry regulations and political landscape both domestically and abroad, foreign exchange or interest rates, increased operating and capital costs due to inflationary pressures (actual and anticipated), stock market volatility, impacts of the current COVID-19 pandemic and the retention of key management and employees. Please refer to Spartan’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 and MD&A for the period ended September 30, 2021 for additional risk factors relating to Spartan, which can be accessed either on Spartan’s website at www.spartandeltacorp.com or under Spartan’s profile on www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Spartan undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Future Oriented Financial Information

Any financial outlook or future oriented financial information in this press release, as defined by applicable Canadian securities legislation, has been approved by management of Spartan. Readers are cautioned that any such future-oriented financial information contained herein, including (but not limited to) references to prospective results of operations and funds from operations, operating costs, capital expenditures, Adjusted Funds Flow, Free Funds Flow, Net Debt (Surplus), Operating Netbacks, and Spartan’s corporate outlook and guidance for 2022, generally, are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs and should not be used for purposes other than those for which it is disclosed herein. Spartan and its management believe that the prospective financial information has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management’s best estimates and judgments, and represent, to the best of management’s knowledge and opinion, Spartan’s expected course of action. However, because this information is highly subjective, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future activities or results. Spartan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any prospective financial information contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law.

Changes in forecast commodity prices, differences in the timing of capital expenditures, and variances in average production estimates can have a significant impact on the key performance measures included in Spartan’s guidance. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from these estimates.

The following table provides a sensitivity of Spartan’s forecasted Adjusted Funds Flow, holding all other assumptions constant, to changes in the forecasted benchmark oil and gas prices. Assuming capital expenditures are unchanged, the impact on Free Funds Flow would be equivalent to the increase or decrease in Adjusted Funds Flow. An increase (decrease) in Free Funds Flow will result in an equivalent decrease (increase) in the forecasted Net Debt (Surplus) in a given calendar year period and would accumulate in subsequent periods.

Impact on Forecasted Adjusted Funds Flow (CA$ millions) Increase WTI Increase AECO Decrease WTI Decrease AECO Year US$10.00/bbl CA$0.50/GJ US$10.00/bbl CA$0.50/GJ 2022 70 44 (69) (42)

Oil and Gas Measures

This press release contains metrics commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry which have been prepared by management, such as “development capital”, “F&D costs”, “FD&A costs”, “Operating Netback”, and “Recycle Ratio”. These terms do not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies, and therefore should not be used to make such comparisons.

“Development capital” means the aggregate exploration and development costs incurred in the financial year on reserves that are categorized as development. Development capital excludes capitalized administration costs.

“FDC” Future development costs are the future capital cost estimated for each respective category in year-end reserves attributed with realizing those reserves and associated future net revenue.

“Finding and development costs” Spartan calculates F&D costs, including FDC, as the sum of “Capital Expenditures, before A&D” (as defined under “Non-GAAP Measures”) and the change in FDC required to bring the reserves on production, divided by the change in reserves within the applicable reserves category. Management uses F&D costs as a measure of capital efficiency for organic reserves development.

“F&D Cost per BOE” are the F&D costs divided by the change in gross company interest reserves volumes that are characterized as exploration or development, excluding volumes associated with acquisitions, for the period.

“Finding, development and acquisition costs” Spartan calculates FD&A costs, including FDC, as the sum of “Capital Expenditures, before A&D” and “Adjusted Net Capital Acquisitions” (as defined under “Non-GAAP Measures”), and the change in FDC required to bring the reserves on production, divided by the change in reserves within the applicable reserves category, inclusive of changes due to acquisitions and dispositions. Management uses FD&A costs as a measure of capital efficiency for organic and acquired reserves development.

“FD&A Cost per BOE” is the FD&A cost divided by the change in gross company interest reserves volumes, including changes in volumes characterized as acquisitions or divestitures, in the current period.

Readers are cautioned that the aggregate of capital expenditures incurred in the year, comprised of exploration and development costs and acquisition costs, and the change in estimated FDC generally will not reflect total F&D or FD&A costs related to reserves additions in the year.

The following table summarizes the calculations of F&D and FD&A costs and the associated change in reserves used in the calculations of F&D and FD&A costs per BOE disclosed in this press release for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the two-year average of 2020 and 2021. Prior thereto, Spartan did not have significant assets or operations.

F&D and FD&A Costs 2021 2020 and 2021 – Total ($M, except as otherwise noted) PDP TP TPP PDP TP TPP Capital Expenditures, before A&D(3) 188,975 188,975 188,975 205,795 205,795 205,795 Less: development expenditures on

acquired assets (103,280) (103,280) (103,280) (119,724) (119,724) (119,724) Change in FDC costs required to

develop reserves 17,404 149,070 174,451 17,404 130,494 166,009 F&D costs, including FDC 103,099 234,765 260,146 103,475 216,565 252,080 Adjusted Net Capital Acquisitions(3) 956,762 956,762 956,762 1,065,811 1,065,811 1,065,811 Development expenditures on acquired

assets 103,280 103,280 103,280 119,724 119,724 119,724 FDC related to acquired assets 15,800 1,180,378 2,450,078 15,800 1,446,978 2,843,978 Acquisition costs, net including FDC 1,075,842 2,240,420 3,510,120 1,201,335 2,632,513 4,029,513 FD&A costs, including FDC 1,178,941 2,475,185 3,770,266 1,304,810 2,849,078 4,281,593 Reserve additions, including revisions

(MBOE) 25,512 33,896 38,881 29,230 36,449 42,792 Acquisitions, net of dispositions (MBOE) 48,909 142,277 317,312 117,617 278,675 522,673 Total FD&A reserves (MBOE) 74,421 176,173 356,193 146,847 315,124 565,465

“Operating Netback” see “Reader Advisories – Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios“.

“Recycle Ratio” is measured by dividing the Operating Netback, before hedging, by the F&D cost per BOE or FD&A cost per BOE for the year.

“Net Present Value ‘NPV'” is the difference between the present value of cash inflows and the present value of cash outflows over time. The present value calculated by discounting the cashflows of future periods by a defined percentage per year and used to determine today’s value of a future stream of income.

“Net Asset Value ‘NAV’, per share” is calculated by adjusting the NPV of petroleum and natural gas reserves discounted at 10% before-tax, by the Company’s Net Debt (as defined under “Non-GAAP Measures”) and cash proceeds from in-the-money stock options and warrants, and dividing by the fully diluted number of common shares outstanding.

The components of Spartan’s net asset value calculation are set-forth in the table below. The reader is cautioned that these amounts may not be directly comparable to other companies, as the term “net asset value” does not have a standardized meaning under GAAP or NI 51-101.

NET ASSET VALUE As at December 31, 2021 (CA$ thousands, except for share amounts) PDP TP TPP NPV of reserves, discounted at 10% before tax 1,152,248 2,377,008 3,973,191 Net Debt (a) (458,259) (458,259) (458,259) Proceeds from exercise of in-the-money stock options and warrants (b) 29,828 29,828 29,828 Net asset value (d) 723,817 1,948,577 3,544,760 Fully diluted common shares outstanding (000s) (b)(c) 175,245 175,245 175,245 Net asset value ($ per common share) (d) $ 4.13 $ 11.12 $ 20.23

a) Net Debt does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS, refer to reconciliation under “Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios”. b) The calculation of proceeds from exercise of stock options and the fully diluted number of common shares outstanding only includes stock options and warrants that are “in-the-money” based on the closing price of Spartan common shares of $5.97 as at December 31, 2021. c) For purposes of the net asset value calculation, the Company does not apply the treasury stock-method. Rather, the fully diluted number of common shares outstanding is determined by adding to the number of common shares outstanding at the calculation date of 153.2 million: (i) the total number of outstanding share awards of 2.0 million; (ii) “in-the-money” stock options of 4.3 million; and (iii) outstanding warrants of 15.8 million. d) There may be differences due to rounding the table however the net asset value per share is calculated based on unrounded numbers.

“Reserve Life Index or RLI” means the number of years obtained by dividing the quantity of a particular category of reserves by the annualized amount of total production for a period, used to estimate the years it would take to produce those reserves at the given production rate.

Management uses these oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide shareholders with measures to compare our operations over time. Readers are cautioned that the information provided by these metrics, or that can be derived from the metrics presented in this press release, should not be relied upon for investment or other purposes.

Reserves Disclosure

Spartan’s Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information on Form 51-101F1 dated effective as at December 31, 2021, which will include further disclosure of Spartan’s oil and gas reserves and other oil and gas information in accordance with NI 51-101 and COGEH forming the basis of this press release, will be included in the AIF, which will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on or near March 8, 2022.

All reserves values, future net revenue and ancillary information contained in this press release are derived from the McDaniel Report unless otherwise noted. All reserve references in this press release are “Company gross reserves”. Company gross reserves are the Company’s total working interest reserves before the deduction of any royalties payable by the Company. Estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same level of confidence as estimates of reserves and future net revenue for all properties, due to the effect of aggregation. There is no assurance that the forecast price and cost assumptions applied by McDaniel in evaluating Spartan’s reserves will be attained and variances could be material. All reserves assigned in the McDaniel Report are located in the Province of Alberta and presented on a consolidated basis.

All evaluations and summaries of future net revenue are stated prior to the provision for interest, debt service charges or general and administrative expenses and after deduction of royalties, operating costs, estimated well abandonment and reclamation costs and estimated future capital expenditures. It should not be assumed that the estimates of future net revenues presented in the tables below represent the fair market value of the reserves. The recovery and reserve estimates of Spartan’s oil, NGLs and natural gas reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual oil, natural gas and NGL reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein. There are numerous uncertainties inherent in estimating quantities of crude oil, reserves and the future cash flows attributed to such reserves. The reserve and associated cash flow information set forth herein are estimates only.

Proved reserves are those reserves that can be estimated with a high degree of certainty to be recoverable. It is likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will exceed the estimated proved reserves. Probable reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than proved reserves. It is equally likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will be greater or less than the sum of the estimated proved plus probable reserves. Proved developed producing reserves are those reserves that are expected to be recovered from completion intervals open at the time of the estimate. These reserves may be currently producing or, if shut-in, they must have previously been on production, and the date of resumption of production must be known with reasonable certainty. Undeveloped reserves are those reserves expected to be recovered from known accumulations where a significant expenditure (e.g., when compared to the cost of drilling a well) is required to render them capable of production. They must fully meet the requirements of the reserves category (proved, probable, possible) to which they are assigned. Certain terms used in this press release but not defined are defined in NI 51-101, CSA Staff Notice 51-324 – Revised Glossary to NI 51-101, Revised Glossary to NI 51-101, Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“CSA Staff Notice 51-324”) and/or the COGEH and, unless the context otherwise requires, shall have the same meanings herein as in NI 51-101, CSA Staff Notice 51-324 and the COGEH, as the case may be.

Drilling Locations

This press release discloses drilling inventory in three categories: (a) proved locations; (b) probable locations; and (c) unbooked/potential locations. Proved locations and probable locations are derived from the McDaniel Report and account for drilling locations that have associated proved and/or probable reserves, as applicable. Unbooked locations are internal estimates based on the prospective acreage and an assumption as to the number of wells that can be drilled per section based on industry practice and internal review. Unbooked locations do not have attributed reserves or resources.

Spartan Year-End Reserves Update

Of the 403 net total booked drilling locations identified herein, 223 are net proved locations and 180 are net probable locations.

Unbooked locations have been identified by management as an estimation of Spartan’s multi-year drilling activities based on evaluation of applicable geologic, seismic, engineering, production and reserves information. There is no certainty that Spartan will drill all unbooked drilling locations and if drilled there is no certainty that such locations will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production. The drilling locations considered for future development will ultimately depend upon the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, seasonal restrictions, oil and natural gas prices, costs, actual drilling results, additional reservoir information that is obtained and other factors. While certain of the unbooked drilling locations have been de-risked by drilling existing wells in relative close proximity to such unbooked drilling locations, other unbooked drilling locations are farther away from existing wells where management has less information about the characteristics of the reservoir and therefore there is more uncertainty whether wells will be drilled in such locations and if drilled there is more uncertainty that such wells will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production.

Future Development Capital Costs

The following table outlines estimated annual future development capital expenditures required to bring total proved and total proved plus probable reserves on production per the McDaniel Report:

FUTURE DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL TP Reserves ($MM) TPP Reserves ($MM) 2022 270.3 270.3 2023 302.5 302.5 2024 323.6 323.6 2025 328.1 328.1 2026 339.7 341.3 Thereafter 31.8 1,476.1 Total FDC, undiscounted 1,595.9 3,041.8 Total FDC, discounted at 10% 1,253.3 1,986.6

Forecast Prices Used in Estimates

The following table outlines forecasted future prices that McDaniel has used in their evaluation of the Company’s reserves at December 31, 2021, which are based on a three-consultant average price forecast. The forecast cost and price assumptions assume increases in wellhead selling prices and consider inflation with respect to future operating and capital costs.

FUTURE COMMODITY PRICE FORECAST WTI

Cushing Edm. Light

Crude NYMEX AECO-C USD/CAD US$/bbl CA$/bbl US$/MMBtu CA$/GJ CA$/US$ 2022 72.83 86.82 3.85 3.37 1.255 2023 68.78 80.73 3.44 3.04 1.255 2024 66.76 78.01 3.17 2.89 1.255 2025 68.09 79.57 3.24 2.94 1.255 2026 69.45 81.16 3.30 3.00 1.255 2027 70.84 82.78 3.37 3.06 1.255 2028 72.26 84.44 3.44 3.12 1.255 2029 73.70 86.13 3.50 3.19 1.255 2030 75.18 87.85 3.58 3.25 1.255 2031 76.68 89.61 3.65 3.32 1.255 Ten year average (a) 71.46 83.71 3.45 3.12 1.255 (a) Prices and costs escalate at 2.0% thereafter

Other Measurements

All dollar figures included herein are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

This press release contains various references to the abbreviation “BOE” which means barrels of oil equivalent. Where amounts are expressed on a BOE basis, natural gas volumes have been converted to oil equivalence at six thousand cubic feet (Mcf) per barrel (bbl). The term BOE may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead and is significantly different than the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil and natural gas. This conversion factor is an industry accepted norm and is not based on either energy content or current prices. Such abbreviation may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation.

References to “oil” in this press release include light crude oil and medium crude oil, combined. NI 51-101 includes condensate within the product type of “natural gas liquids”. References to “natural gas liquids” or “NGLs” include pentane, butane, propane, ethane and condensate. References to “gas” or “natural gas” relates to conventional natural gas.

Abbreviations