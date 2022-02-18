ROI winter 2022 featured production equipment

Reef Oilfield Inventory Ltd. (ROI, est. 2017) offers value-added surplus oilfield production equipment. From “As Is,” “Retrofitted/Repaired”, “Delivered” to “Engineered Surplus Solutions,” we are eager to share our featured Pump Jacks, Compressors, Separators, and select Gas Plants ready for your next application.

Click the links or go to the bottom of the page to engage with us, request pictures, drawings, and additional information.

Subscribe and stay informed on the latest equipment

Last newsletter

Primary featured equipment

Compressors

ROI-K-168 – RECIP COMP 2050psi – 80,000hrs – Caterpillar 3520 (1400HP) Ariel JGK-4 (Sweet)

ROI-K-181 – RECIP COMP 1725psi – Cat 3508-SITA (1000HP) Ariel JGH-2 (Sweet)

ROI-K-152 – TWIN RECIP COMP(S) 1725psi – 0 Hour – Wauk 5108GL(1200HP) Ariel JGH-4 (light sour)

Vessels

ROI-VH-171 – SOUR FWKO 8’x35’ 400psi Internally Coated – 2 x 70m3/hr Emulsion Pumps & 5HP IA

ROI-VH-172 – SOUR TEST SEP – 48”x10’ 1440psi Internally Coated – 2” 600ANSI piping

ROI-VH-153 – Dual FWKO & TREATER – 75psi – 8’x15’ & 6’x20’ 2.6mmbtuhr Skidded & Housed

ROI-VH-189 – FWKO 75psi 6’x35’ vessel – skidded

ROI-VH-176 – SOUR GROUP TEST – 48”x10’ Horiz. 1440psi 8 Well

Featured in the yard – Recently added

ROI-VH-414 -USED SOUR – 72” 1100psi 2 Phase Horz. Sep, Housed Pkg.

ROI-VH-411 -USED SOUR – 42 in. dia, 10 ft. H, Vertical, 720psi, Housed Pkg.

ROI-VH-412 -USED SOUR – 36 in. dia, 10 ft. 1440psi, Skidded, Housed.

ROI-GEN-046 -USED- 236KW Dual Genset Prime & Stand By w/ IA and MCC

ROI-PJ-254 – Lufkin 228-213-86 (reconditioned)

ROI-PJ-187 – Legrand 456-256-144

ROI-K-134 – TRAILERED-Recip 1350psi– Cat 3304 (90HP) Ariel JGP-2

ROI-K-204 – USED SCREW COMP-300psi – Cat 3306 (145HP) Kobleco 19L

Multiple 2” Junior Meter-Runs 600ANSI

Additional featured equipment

Compressors

ROI-K-180 – RECIP COMP 1500psi – Wauk 5790 (1500HP) Ariel JGR-4 Sour (Sour)

ROI-K-141 – ELC RECIP 1315psig – 150KW JGJ/2 Electric Sweet Gas Injection Compressor (Sweet)

ROI-K-155- RECIP COMP 1725psi – Wauk 3521GL (783HP) Ariel JGH-4 (Sweet)

ROI-K-176 – SCREW 300psi – Cat 3406TA (325HP) FRICK 283L (Sweet)

ROI-K-177 – SCREW 300psi – Waukesha F18GL (400HP) Mycom 200VLD (Sweet)

Casing Gas Comps & VRUs

ROI-VH-212 – Eagle 15HP VRU – 70mscfd @ 50psig

ROI-VH-202 – VRU SOUR – Roflo 7DB / 208B Dual VRU 50HP Elc. – ~300SCF – Preserved 2014

ROI-K-165 – 85HP HydroVane – Casing Gas – 16e3m3 150psi

Unit #1 – 40HP Corken Trailered Casing Gas Unit

Unit #2 – Twinned Corlac Never Used Quincy 5120 Hydraulic **2 Units**

Unit #4 – 300 Hours – 60HP VRG Casing Gas Compressor **3 sister units available**

Pressure Vessels

ROI-VH-151 – SOUR GROUP TEST – 36″x8′ 1440psi – 10 Well Header & Test Separator – 4in Inlet – w/ IA

ROI-VH-052 – NEVER USED – SOUR – 30”x10’ 3 Phase Dressed 2 – 1440psig

ROI-VH-411 – SOUR – 42”x 10ft 3 Phase – 720psig

ROI-VH-412 – SOUR – 36”x10’ 3 Phase – 1440psig

ROI-VH-149 – REBUILT – 24”GROUP TEST SEPERATOR – 9 WELL – 550PSI – SWEET SERVICE

ROI-VH-150 – REBUILT – 24”X7’6” 1440PSI 3PHASE – SWEET SERVICE

In the yard pump jacks & featured

ROI-PJ-251 Rotoflex 1100-500-306

ROI-PJ-253 Rotoflex 1100-500-306

ROI-PJ-155 Langzhou 640-365-168

ROI-PJ-288 Lufkin M640-305-168

ROI-PJ-237 Ampscot 640-305-144

ROI-PJ-421 Legrand 640-256-144

ROI-PJ-246 Lufkin M456-256-144

ROI-PJ-187 Legrand 456-256-144

ROI-PJ-250 Legrand 456-256-120

ROI-PJ-205 Ampscot 456-305-120

ROI-PJ-256 Lufkin 320-213-120

ROI-PJ-238 Lufkin 320-213-120

ROI-PJ-244 HG 228-173-100

ROI-PJ-240 Lufkin 228-173-100

ROI-PJ-287 Lufkin 228-246-86

ROI-PJ-254 Lufkin 228-213-86 (reconditioned)

ROI-PJ-274 Legrand 160-173-74

Field Ready Arrow Drivers In the Yard

(1) ARROW C96 REBUILT – WARRANTY

(1) ARROW A54 Used

(6) ARROW C66 Used

(4) ARROW C96 Used

Additional equipment in the yard

10x Internally Coated 400BBL Coated Storage Tanks

ROI-GEN-48 IA Skid (45hpx2) w/ 2x100KW Genset Housed pkg.

ROI-GEN-09 Dual-300KW Nat Gas Wauk F18 Prime, Diesel Backup

ROI-S-053 Used 750BBL, Heated, Insulated, Sweet Tank

INV-44 400BBL Double Wall Sour Service Production Tank – Heated Insulated

Additional Gas Processing Facilities (inquire below)

ROI-CP-052- 4MMSCFD Sour Service 1315psig Refrig, rebuilt 2016 , diesel generator, MCC, PLC, etc.

ROI-CP-112 – 5mmscfd 650PSI Refrig & Amine Plant

ROI-CP-024 – 30MMSCFD Propak Amine Sweetening Package, 36″ Contactor 1400PSI w/ 6,000,000 btu/hr 50PSI Reboiler w/ Sour Compression, Inlet Separation, Refrig, etc.

ROI-CP-27 – 25MMSCFD Cessco Amine & Refring 1200psi, w/ reboiler, coolers, inlet, incinerator, AGI, Utility

ALSO

Pkg. #1 – Methanol Recovery Skid – Panax 2006 Designed Volume Est. – 10m3/d fluid 20% Methanol Operating Pressure – 15psi , Tank – 30m3

Pkg. #2 – Metering & Blending Facility – H2S Monitoring 2006, Designed Volume – 6mmscfd, Piping – 3.2mm CA, 1440psi , Valves – 600ANSI, Analyzer – AMTEK w/ Pig Receiver

ROI is Western Canada’s only surplus oilfield equipment vendor technically supported by engineers. Inspections, Pictures, and (or) drawings are available upon request for all equipment. Our database is not limited to the equipment we own or equipment that is listed, if you need something, ask! If we do not own it, we can find it!