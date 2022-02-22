Pipestone Energy Corp. announces strong year-over-year reserves growth and record quarterly production

CALGARY, Alberta – (PIPE – TSX) Pipestone Energy Corp. (“Pipestone” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its operations with record quarterly production achieved; and to report its year-end 2021 independent reserves evaluation prepared by McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. (“McDaniel”) with an effective date of December 31, 2021 (the “McDaniel Report”).
Recent Operations Highlights:
- Record Production Volumes: Q4 2021 production averaged 28,623 boe/d (30% condensate, 44% total liquids), the highest quarterly production since inception. Production during Q4 2021 was impacted by several cold weather-related outages at 3rd party midstream facilities;
- 2021 Production Guidance Achieved: 2021 production averaged 24,584 boe/d(1) (31% condensate, 45% total liquids) within previously announced guidance of 24,000 – 26,000 boe/d; and
- Record Quarterly Operating Netback: The Company realized continued improvement in operating netback in Q4 2021 to a corporate record of $25.06/boe (inclusive of $8.45/boe in realized hedging losses), an increase of 14% over Q3 2021, and a 148% increase over Q4 2020.
2021 Reserve Highlights(1):
- Pipestone delivered 28% growth in Proved Developed Producing (“PDP”) reserves from 31.7 MMboe in 2020 to 40.5 MMboe and achieved a Finding & Development (“F&D”) cost of $10.37/boe, coupled with a full year 2021 operating netback of $27.72/boe (exclusive of hedging losses) drives a 2021 PDP F&D recycle ratio(2) of 2.7x;
- Total Proved (“1P”) reserve volumes increased year-over-year by 20% from 134 MMboe to 160 MMboe with an F&D recycle ratio(2) of 3.9x;
- Total Proved plus Probable (“2P”) reserve volumes increased year-over-year by 21% from 228 MMboe to 275 MMboe with an F&D recycle ratio(2) of 6.6x;
- Increase in 1P Future Development Capital (“FDC”) of 11% from $640 million to $708 million, and a 6% increase in 2P FDC from $935 million to $989 million, which is equivalent to approximately 5 years at our 2022 capital spending budget;
- Go-forward estimated undeveloped 1P F&D cost (FDC / Undeveloped Reserves) of $6.15/boe ($6.33/boe at YE 2020) and Undeveloped 2P F&D cost of $4.62/boe ($5.03/boe at YE 2020) reflect the continued efficiencies achieved in the business during 2021; and
- Updated 1P and 2P Net Asset Value per Share (“NAVPS”) of $6.03 and $9.43 per fully diluted share, respectively, utilizing a 10% discount rate at a flat price deck (US$80/bbl WTI, C$3.50/GJ AECO, $0.80 CADUSD, no inflation). These NAVPS values reflect a premium of 36% and 113%, for 1P and 2P respectively, over the current share price of $4.42.
|(1)
|2021 annual production volumes, capital expenditures and operating netbacks referenced throughout this press release are unaudited. All reserve volumes are reported on a net working interest, gross of royalties basis.
|(2)
|Recycle Ratio is calculated by dividing Operating Netback per boe by F&D costs per boe. 2021 Operating Netback (unaudited) used to calculate Recycle Ratio is exclusive of realized hedging impacts and is calculated as revenue less royalties, operating, and transportation costs. Operating Netback is a non-GAAP measure, see “Advisories” for further details.
Operations Update:
Development Map:
Development Program:
Pipestone successfully executed on all of its planned Q4 2021 development activities. During the quarter, the Company drilled 6 wells on the 2-31 pad, which were subsequently completed in early 2022. These wells are now equipped and will be on production by the end of February. Also, during the fourth quarter, Pipestone drilled 3 wells on the 6-30 pad, which were completed in early January and will also be on production by the end of February. In early January, Pipestone began drilling operations at the 2-25 pad and is currently on the last of four planned wells, with completions currently scheduled for Q1 2022. Approximately $3 million of capital spending originally planned for 2022 was accelerated into Q4 2021 in order to gain operational efficiencies. Total estimated capital expenditures for 2021 are approximately $184 million.
Production & Well Results:
Based on field estimates, Pipestone is pleased to confirm it met its previously announced average corporate production target for November and December 2021 of 30,000 boe/d with average production of 30,809 boe/d. As a result, Pipestone delivered record quarterly production of 28,623 boe/d in Q4 2021, which represents an increase of 16% over Q3 2021 and an increase of 61% over Q4 2020. During Q4 2021, the Company brought 3 new wells at the 6-13 pad on production with a shorter average lateral length of approximately 2,400 metres, which have achieved an average IP90 of 493 bbl/d wellhead condensate and 4.6 MMcf/d raw gas (condensate gas ratio “CGR” of ~107 bbl/MMcf). Based on these results and an actual achieved DCE&T cost of $4.9 million, the company forecasts these wells to payback in approximately 4 months from being brought on production at a flat price deck (US$80/bbl WTI, C$3.50/GJ AECO, $0.80 CADUSD).
On the 14-4 delineation pad, Pipestone drilled two Montney ‘B’ (2,920 metre average lateral length) wells which were brought on production in November 2021. The two Montney ‘B’ wells are in-line with expectations, achieving an IP90 of 330 bbl/d and 3.4 MMcf/d raw gas (CGR of ~97 bbl/MMcf). These wells are forecast to produce ~85 Mbbls of wellhead condensate over the first 12 months on production. Based on these results and an actual achieved DCE&T cost of $5.9 million, the Company forecasts these wells to payback in approximately 7 months from being brought on production at a flat price deck (US$80/bbl WTI, C$3.50/GJ AECO, $0.80 CADUSD). A Lower Montney ‘D’ well on the 14-4 pad tested with significant gas deliverability, averaging 4.4 MMcf/d raw gas and 365 bbl/d condensate, but with an elevated H2S content of 11%, requiring the well to be shut-in while awaiting the installation of blending equipment. Based on a current field average H2S content of 4 – 5%, Pipestone is capable of accommodating higher sulphur content wells through blending.
In H1 2022, the Company expects to bring on stream 13 additional wells, which will underpin its 2022 annual production growth. The Company also continues to evaluate alternatives to contract incremental gas processing capacity, which it expects to contractually secure prior to the end of Q1 2022.
Year-End 2021 Reserve Results:
|December 31, 2021(1)
|December 31, 2020(2)
|2P Reserve Volumes (Working Interest)
|Amount
|Weight
|Amount
|Weight
|Change
|Condensate(3)
|Mbbls
|73,582
|27%
|65,323
|29%
|13%
|Other NGLs
|Mbbls
|42,036
|15%
|30,382
|13%
|38%
|Total Natural Gas Liquids
|Mbbls
|115,618
|42%
|95,705
|42%
|21%
|Shale Gas
|MMcf
|957,635
|58%
|791,801
|58%
|21%
|Total
|Mboe
|275,223
|100%
|227,672
|100%
|21%
|Total by Category
|Proved Developed Producing
|Mboe
|40,510
|15%
|31,735
|14%
|28%
|Proved Developed Non-Producing
|Mboe
|4,394
|2%
|1,258
|1%
|249%
|Proved Undeveloped
|Mboe
|115,244
|42%
|100,984
|44%
|14%
|Total Proved
|Mboe
|160,148
|58%
|133,977
|59%
|20%
|Probable
|Mboe
|115,075
|42%
|93,695
|41%
|23%
|Total Proved + Probable
|Mboe
|275,223
|100%
|227,672
|100%
|21%
|(1)
|Volumes calculated using the 3 Consultant (“3C”) Average Price Deck as of January 1, 2022. The 3C price Deck includes pricing forecasts from McDaniel and Associates, GLJ Petroleum Consultants, and Sproule.
|(2)
|Volumes calculated using the 3C Average Price Deck as of January 1, 2021.
|(3)
|Included in the Total Condensate 2P Reserve Volumes (Working Interest) are nominal Crude Oil Volumes.
2021 Independent Reserves Evaluation:
McDaniel conducted an independent Reserves Evaluation effective December 31, 2021, which was prepared in accordance with definitions, standards, and procedures contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook and NI 51-101. The Reserves Evaluation was based on 3C forecast pricing and foreign exchange rates at January 1, 2022 as outlined in this press release.
Reserves included herein are stated on a company gross basis (working interest before deduction of royalties without the inclusion of any royalty interest) unless otherwise noted. In addition to the information disclosed in this news release, more detailed information will be included in Pipestone’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021, which will be available on the Company’s website at www.pipestonecorp.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on or before March 31, 2022.
Company Gross (before royalties) Working Interest Reserves:
|2021 Year-End Reserves (Working Interest)(1)
|Natural Gas
|Total
|Tight Oil
|Shale Gas
|Liquids(2)
|Company
|Reserve Category
|(Mbbl)
|(MMcf)
|(Mbbl)
|(Mboe)
|Proved
|Developed Producing
|23
|145,910
|16,169
|40,510
|Developed Non-Producing
|–
|16,372
|1,665
|4,394
|Undeveloped
|–
|391,595
|49,979
|115,245
|Total Proved
|23
|553,877
|67,813
|160,149
|Total Probable
|7
|403,757
|47,775
|115,075
|Total Proved + Probable(3)
|30
|957,635
|115,588
|275,224
|(1)
|Volumes calculated using the 3C Average Price Deck as of January 1, 2022.
|(2)
|Natural Gas Liquids includes condensate volumes. Booked 2P condensate volumes are 73,552 Mbbls as at December 31, 2021.
|(3)
|Amounts may not add due to rounding.
Company Net Present Value of Future Net Revenue Using 3C Price Forecast (1):
|Before Income Taxes
|$C Millions
|Discount Factor (% / Year)
|Reserve Category
|0%
|5%
|10%
|15%
|20%
|Proved
|Developed Producing
|$582
|$510
|$454
|$411
|$379
|Developed Non-Producing
|$70
|$57
|$48
|$42
|$38
|Undeveloped
|$1,749
|$1,251
|$934
|$720
|$570
|Total Proved(2)
|$2,401
|$1,818
|$1,436
|$1,174
|$987
|Probable
|$2,051
|$1,204
|$782
|$548
|$408
|Total Proved + Probable(2)
|$4,452
|$3,022
|$2,218
|$1,723
|$1,395
|(1)
|Calculated using the 3C Average Price Deck as of January 1, 2022.
|(2)
|Amounts may not add due to rounding.
Future Development Capital and F&D Costs:
FDC reflects McDaniel’s best estimate of the future cost to bring Pipestone’s proved and probable developed and undeveloped reserves on production. Changes in forecasted FDC occur annually as a result of development activities, acquisition and disposition activities, changes in capital cost estimates based on improvements in well design and performance, and changes in service costs. Undiscounted 2P FDC at December 31, 2021 increased by $53 million relative to December 31, 2020, to total $989 million.
|Total Proved
|Total Proved
|+ Probable
|Year
|(C$MM)
|(C$MM)
|2022
|$180
|$180
|2023
|$197
|$197
|2024
|$129
|$129
|2025
|$139
|$139
|2026
|$57
|$75
|Remainder Thereafter
|$6
|$269
|Total FDC Undiscounted(1)
|$708
|$989
|Total FDC Discounted (10%)
|$585
|$736
|(1)
|Amounts may not add due to rounding.
|2021 F&D Costs | Recycle Ratio
|Proved Developed Producing
|Reserve Additions
|Mboe
|17,748
|2021 Capital Expenditures (Estimated)
|$MM
|$184
|F&D per boe
|$/boe
|$10.37
|2021 Operating Netback (Estimated) (1)
|$/boe
|$27.72
|Recycle Ratio
|2.7x
|Total Proved
|Reserve Additions
|Mboe
|35,145
|2021 Capital Expenditures (Estimated)
|$MM
|$184
|2021 Change in FDC
|$MM
|$68
|F&D per boe
|$/boe
|$7.17
|2021 Operating Netback (Estimated) (1)
|$/boe
|$27.72
|Recycle Ratio
|3.9x
|Proved + Probable
|Reserve Additions
|Mboe
|56,535
|2021 Capital Expenditures (Estimated)
|$MM
|$184
|2021 Change in FDC
|$MM
|$53
|F&D per boe
|$/boe
|$4.20
|2021 Operating Netback (Estimated) (1)
|$/boe
|$27.72
|Recycle Ratio
|6.6x
|(1)
|2021 Operating Netback (unaudited) used to calculate Recycle Ratio is exclusive of realized hedging impacts and is calculated as revenue less royalties, operating, and transportation costs. Operating Netback is a non-GAAP measure, see “Advisories” for further details
|1P / 2P Future Undeveloped F&D Costs
|Proved Undeveloped
|1P Future Development Capital
|$MM
|$708.3
|Proved Undeveloped Reserves
|Mboe
|115,244
|1P F&D
|$/boe
|$6.15
|Proved + Probable
|2P Future Development Capital
|$MM
|$988.7
|Proved + Probable Undeveloped Reserves
|Mboe
|214,155
|2P F&D
|$/boe
|$4.62
Annual Reserve Reconciliation:
|Tight Oil
|Natural Gas
|Natural Gas
Liquids(1)
|Company
Total
|Company Gross
|(Mbbl)
|(MMcf)
|(Mbbl)
|(Mboe)
|Proved Developed Producing
|Balance – December 31, 2020
|25.8
|116,852
|12,234
|31,735
|Extensions(2)
|–
|5,703
|737
|1,688
|Economic Factors(3)
|8.7
|3,929
|409
|1,072
|Technical Revisions(4)
|15.2
|(30,568
|)
|(2,342
|)
|(7,422
|)
|Technical Revisions – PUD Transfer(5)
|–
|79,784
|9,112
|22,409
|Production
|(27.0
|)
|(29,791
|)
|(3,981
|)
|(8,973
|)
|Balance – December 31, 2021
|22.7
|145,910
|16,169
|40,510
|Total Proved
|Balance – December 31, 2020
|25.8
|462,484
|56,870
|133,977
|Extensions(2)
|–
|112,354
|14,120
|32,846
|Economic Factors(3)
|8.7
|8,339
|917
|2,316
|Technical Revisions(4)
|15.2
|471
|(114
|)
|(17
|)
|Technical Revision – PUD Transfer
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Production
|(27.0
|)
|(29,791
|)
|(3,981
|)
|(8,973
|)
|Balance – December 31, 2021
|22.7
|553,877
|67,813
|160,148
|Total Probable
|Balance – December 31, 2020
|10.7
|329,317
|38,798
|93,695
|Extensions(2)
|–
|61,996
|6,707
|17,040
|Economic Factors(3)
|1.0
|6,957
|741
|1,901
|Technical Revisions
|(4.8
|)
|5,487
|1,529
|2,439
|Technical Revision – PUD Transfer
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Production
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Balance – December 31, 2021
|6.9
|403,757
|47,775
|115,075
|Proved + Probable
|Balance – December 31, 2020
|36.5
|791,801
|95,668
|227,672
|Extensions(2)
|–
|174,351
|20,828
|49,886
|Economic Factors(3)
|9.7
|15,296
|1,658
|4,217
|Technical Revisions
|10.4
|5,978
|1,415
|2,422
|Technical Revision – PUD Transfer
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Production
|(27.0
|)
|(29,791
|)
|(3,981
|)
|(8,973
|)
|Balance – December 31, 2021
|29.5
|957,635
|115,588
|275,223
|(1)
|Natural Gas Liquids includes condensate volumes. Booked 2P condensate volumes are 73,552 Mbbls as of December 31, 2021.
|(2)
|Total proved extensions are a result of 8 new booked locations as a result of increased take away capacity. Proved + Probable extensions are a result of 7 new booked locations. PDP extensions are a result of a step out well that was not previously booked being brought on production prior to YE2021.
|(3)
|Economic Factor changes are due to an increase in forecasted commodity prices compared to 2020.
|(4)
|The technical revisions within the Proved Developed Producing category relate primarily to a reduction in previously forecast production due to higher fluid rates, as well as other miscellaneous items. The majority of the technical revisions reflect the transfer of reserves from Proved Developed Producing into the Proved Developed Non-Producing category, as evidenced by the minimal revision to Total Proved Reserves. The Company expects to recover these volumes back into Proved Developed Producing category over the course of 2022 through the ongoing optimization of existing artificial lift systems as well as the potential implementation of new systems.
|(5)
|Technical revision related to the conversion of Proven Undeveloped Locations by 2021 capital expenditures.
Pre-Tax Net Asset Value – Excludes Unbooked Land Value:
|As at December 31, 2021
|3C Price
|Flat Price
|$C Millions
|Forecast
|Deck(1)
|2P Reserves, Before-Tax NPV10%
|$2,218
|$2,884
|(-) Abandonment Obligations (Estimated)
|($15)
|($15)
|(-) Mark-to-Market of Hedges(2)
|($6)
|($6)
|(-) Net Debt (Estimated)(3)
|($204)
|($204)
|= Implied Net Asset Value
|$1,993
|$2,659
|Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding (millions)(4)
|282
|282
|Net Asset Value per Share ($/share)
|$7.07
|$9.43
Note: The above Net Asset Value excludes any additional land value for approximately 70 net sections of unbooked undeveloped land, which represents approximately 50% of the Company’s total land base.
|(1)
|Flat Price Deck utilizes US$80 per barrel WTI, C$3.50 per GJ AECO, and $0.80 CADUSD exchange rate with no future inflation.
|(2)
|Hedges include commodity price hedges as at December 31, 2021.
|(3)
|Net debt represents bank debt and the addition of working capital and is a non-GAAP measure. See “Advisories” for further details.
|(4)
|Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding at December 31, 2021 assumes full dilutive impact of the convertible preferred shares balance as at December 31, 2021 and other dilutive instruments.
Pipestone Energy Corp.
Pipestone is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on developing its large contiguous and condensate rich Montney asset base in the Pipestone area near Grande Prairie. Pipestone expects to grow its production to 35 Mboe/d (midpoint) in 2022, while generating significant free cash flow and de-leveraging the business. Pipestone is committed to building long term value for our shareholders while maintaining the highest possible environmental and operating standards, as well as being an active and contributing member to the communities in which it operates. Pipestone has achieved certification of all its production from its Montney asset under the Equitable Origin EO100TM Standard for Responsible Energy Development.