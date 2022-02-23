Ferno Energy: New player on the demolition and decommissioning market

There’s a new company hoping to catch the eye of the Western Canada oil and gas scene. Ferno Energy is an innovative full-service demolition company who specializes in end-of-life services, including all existing oil and gas facilities, plants, and structures.

In speaking with John Skoreyko, Manager, Ferno Energy, who brings 35+ years of experience to the company, he explains that Ferno Energy is a new company hoping to become a trusted environmental services contractor, with a large focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG).

Ferno’s ESG leadership sees them being leaders in safety practices, strong governance, minimizing environmental impacts, while also making positive contributions in the communities it works in – all of which will be driving factors in the company’s ESG initiatives.

“We’re proud of the work and initiatives we contribute to ESG. It is important to our company that we focus on these initiatives and continue developing new initiatives moving forward for Ferno Energy. It’s important to look after the community, and is a key driver for us,” Skoreyko said.

With an experienced team, Ferno Energy is ready to make waves in the industry and highlight their strengths in onsite services, as well as demolition and decommissioning of existing well sites and facilities.

“We have enough pieces of equipment that we can tackle just about any job that comes our way,” Skoreyko added.

Here are just some of Ferno’s services and skills that they bring to a respective project:

Single well battery removal

Pipeline removal

Oil & gas facilities/structures demolition

Total, partial plant dismantling and demolition

Underground / above ground storage tanks

Site and boneyard cleanup

Scrap processing and recycling

Concrete breakout, crushing and recycling

Pile and foundation removal

Industrial and commercial facility demolition

Ferno’s innovative methods, safety, and recycling efforts help contribute to its continued longevity in the demolition industry. Get in touch with Ferno today for all your demolition and decommissioning needs.

Contact:

John Skoreyko

Ferno Energy Demolition

Email: john@ferno.ca

Cell: 780-808-6247