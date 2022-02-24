Baytex Announces fourth quarter and year-end 2021 results, reserves and return of capital framework

CALGARY, Alberta – Baytex Energy Corp. (“Baytex”)(TSX: BTE) reports its operating and financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 (all amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted).

“In 2021, we made a commitment to maintain capital discipline, maximize free cash flow and reduce our net debt. I am very pleased to say we delivered on all fronts with strong operational execution, record free cash flow and a significantly improved balance sheet. With continued operating momentum and current commodity prices, we expect to generate over $550 million of free cash flow in 2022 and reach our initial $1.2 billion net debt target during the second quarter. As a result, we are announcing the next phase of our return of capital framework, which includes allocating approximately 25% of our free cash flow to share buybacks commencing in the second quarter. We are also following up our success in the Clearwater where we now have four of the top five initial rate wells drilled to date in the play,” commented Ed LaFehr, President and Chief Executive Officer.

2021 Highlights

Production exceeded the high end of guidance at 80,789 boe/d (82% oil and NGL) in Q4/2021 and 80,156 boe/d (82% oil and NGL) for the full-year 2021.

Exploration and development expenditures totaled $74 million in Q4/2021, bringing aggregate spending for 2021 to $313 million, in line with guidance.

Delivered adjusted funds flow (1) of $215 million ($0.38 per basic share) in Q4/2021 and $746 million ($1.32 per basic share) for 2021.

of $215 million ($0.38 per basic share) in Q4/2021 and $746 million ($1.32 per basic share) for 2021. Generated a record level of free cash flow (2) of $137 million ($0.24 per basic share) in Q4/2021 and $421 million ($0.75 per basic share) for 2021.

of $137 million ($0.24 per basic share) in Q4/2021 and $421 million ($0.75 per basic share) for 2021. Cash flows from operating activities was $241 million ($0.43 per basic share) in Q4/2021 and $712 million ($1.26 per basic share) for 2021.

Reduced net debt (1) by 24% to $1.4 billion at year-end 2021, from $1.8 billion at year-end 2020.

by 24% to $1.4 billion at year-end 2021, from $1.8 billion at year-end 2020. Drilled four of the top five wells to-date in the Clearwater play, with our two most recent wells at Peavine generating 30-day initial production rates of 921 bbl/d and 815 bbl/d, respectively.

Reduced our GHG emissions intensity (tonnes of CO2e per boe) in 2021 by 11% over 2020 levels and have now achieved a 52% reduction, relative to our 2018 baseline.

Reserves Highlights

Proved developed producing reserves increased by 7%, from 120 mmboe to 129 mmboe. Proved reserves total 278 mmboe (271 mmboe at year-end 2020) and proved plus probable reserves total 451 mmboe (462 mmboe at year-end 2020).

Finding and development (“F&D”) costs, including changes in future development costs (“FDC”), were $8.20/boe for PDP reserves, $17.67/boe for 1P reserves and $24.55/boe for 2P reserves.

Generated a PDP recycle ratio of 4.5x and a 1P recycle ratio of 2.1x based on 2021 operating netback (1) of $36.52/boe.

of $36.52/boe. At year-end 2021, the present value of our reserves, discounted at 10% before tax, is estimated to be $5.1 billion ($3.3 billion at year-end 2020). The increase is largely attributable to a higher commodity price forecast being utilized by our reserves evaluator (consultant average of approximately US$70/bbl WTI).

Our net asset value at year-end 2021, discounted at 10% before tax, is estimated to be $6.67 per share. This is based on the estimated reserves value plus a value for undeveloped acreage, net of long-term debt and working capital.

(1) Capital management measure. Refer to the Specified Financial Measures section in this press release for further information.

(2) Specified financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures presented by other entities. Refer to the Specified Financial Measures section in this press release for further information.

2022 Outlook

In 2022, we expect to benefit from our diversified oil weighted portfolio and our commitment to allocate capital effectively. Our capital program is designed to generate stable production from our light and heavy oil assets in Canada and the Eagle Ford in the United States, while scaling up development in the Clearwater.

Our 2022 guidance remains unchanged as we target production of 80,000 to 83,000 boe/d with exploration and development expenditures of $400 to $450 million. Based on the forward strip(1), we expect to generate over $550 million of free cash flow(2) in 2022.

2022 Guidance Exploration and development expenditures $400 – $450 million Production (boe/d) 80,000 – 83,000 Expenses: Average royalty rate (2) 18.5% – 19.0% Operating (3) $12.25 – $13.00/boe Transportation (3) $1.20 – $1.30/boe General and administrative (3) $43 million ($1.45/boe) Interest (3) $80 million ($2.70/boe) Leasing expenditures $3 million Asset retirement obligations $20 million

Return of Capital Framework

With continued operating momentum and strong commodity prices, we expect to reach our initial $1.2 billion net debt(4) target during the second quarter of 2022. As we reach this debt level, we will have reduced our net debt by approximately $1.1 billion over the past three and a half years. As a result of our significantly improved financial position, we are introducing the next phase of our enhanced return to shareholders framework.

For 2022, we expect to allocate approximately 25% of our annual free cash flow to direct shareholder returns and intend to implement a share buyback program commencing in Q2/2022.

The remainder of our free cash flow will continue to be allocated to debt reduction until we achieve a net debt level of $800 million, which represents an expected net debt(4) to EBITDA(5) ratio of 1.0x at a US$55 WTI price. We feel this level of net debt will provide us with ultimate flexibility to run our business through the commodity price cycles and generate meaningful returns for all stakeholders. At current prices, we expect to achieve this net debt level by mid-2023, at which point we will consider steps to further enhance shareholder returns.

(1) 2022 pricing assumptions: WTI – US$82/bbl; WCS differential – US$13/bbl; MSW differential – US$3/bbl, NYMEX Gas – US$4.80/mcf; AECO Gas – $4.50/mcf and Exchange Rate (CAD/USD) – 1.27.

(2) Specified financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures presented by other entities. Refer to the Specified Financial Measures section in this press release for further information.

(3) Calculated as operating, transportation, general and administrative or interest expense divided by barrels of oil equivalent production volume for the applicable period.

(4) Capital management measure. Refer to the Specified Financial Measures section in this press release for further information.

(5) Calculated in accordance with the Credit Facilities Agreement.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 FINANCIAL

(thousands of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts) Petroleum and natural gas sales $ 552,403 $ 488,736 $ 233,636 $ 1,868,195 $ 975,477 Adjusted funds flow (1) 214,766 198,397 82,176 745,628 311,506 Per share – basic 0.38 0.35 0.15 1.32 0.56 Per share – diluted 0.37 0.35 0.15 1.30 0.56 Free cash flow (2) 137,133 101,215 1,794 421,329 18,073 Per share – basic 0.24 0.18 — 0.75 0.03 Per share – diluted 0.24 0.18 — 0.74 0.03 Cash flows from operating activities 240,567 178,961 51,017 712,384 353,096 Per share – basic 0.43 0.32 0.09 1.26 0.63 Per share – diluted 0.42 0.31 0.09 1.25 0.63 Net income (loss) 563,239 32,714 221,160 1,613,600 (2,438,964 ) Per share – basic 1.00 0.06 0.39 2.86 (4.35 ) Per share – diluted 0.98 0.06 0.39 2.82 (4.35 ) Capital Expenditures Exploration and development expenditures $ 73,995 $ 94,235 $ 77,809 $ 313,303 $ 280,340 Acquisitions and divestitures (5,414 ) (612 ) (33 ) (6,247 ) (182 ) Total oil and natural gas capital expenditures $ 68,581 $ 93,623 $ 77,776 $ 307,056 $ 280,158 Net Debt Credit facilities $ 506,514 $ 546,803 $ 651,173 $ 506,514 $ 651,173 Long-term notes 885,920 1,000,171 1,147,950 885,920 1,147,950 Long-term debt 1,392,434 1,546,974 1,799,123 1,392,434 1,799,123 Working capital deficiency 17,283 17,684 48,478 17,283 48,478 Net debt (1) $ 1,409,717 $ 1,564,658 $ 1,847,601 $ 1,409,717 $ 1,847,601 Shares Outstanding – basic (thousands) Weighted average 564,213 564,211 561,173 563,674 560,657 End of period 564,213 564,213 561,227 564,213 561,227 BENCHMARK PRICES Crude oil WTI (US$/bbl) $ 77.19 $ 70.56 $ 42.66 $ 67.92 $ 39.40 MEH oil (US$/bbl) 78.89 71.64 43.05 69.26 40.15 MEH oil differential to WTI (US$/bbl) 1.70 1.08 0.39 1.34 0.75 Edmonton par ($/bbl) 93.29 83.78 50.24 80.23 45.34 Edmonton par differential to WTI (US$/bbl) (3.15 ) (4.07 ) (4.11 ) (3.92 ) (5.60 ) WCS heavy oil ($/bbl) 78.82 71.81 43.46 68.79 35.95 WCS differential to WTI (US$/bbl) (14.63 ) (13.57 ) (9.31 ) (13.05 ) (12.60 ) Natural gas NYMEX (US$/mmbtu) $ 5.83 $ 4.01 $ 2.66 $ 3.84 $ 2.08 AECO ($/mcf) 4.94 3.54 2.77 3.56 2.24 CAD/USD average exchange rate 1.2600 1.2601 1.3031 1.2536 1.3413

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 OPERATING Daily Production Light oil and condensate (bbl/d) 34,986 35,614 29,568 35,789 37,056 Heavy oil (bbl/d) 23,482 21,996 21,725 22,188 21,142 NGL (bbl/d) 7,984 7,174 6,495 7,244 7,340 Total liquids (bbl/d) 66,452 64,784 57,788 65,221 65,538 Natural gas (mcf/d) 86,029 90,528 76,116 89,606 85,464 Oil equivalent (boe/d @ 6:1) (3) 80,789 79,872 70,475 80,156 79,781 Netback (thousands of Canadian dollars) Total sales, net of blending and other expense (2) $ 523,382 $ 469,155 $ 222,745 $ 1,782,506 $ 927,096 Royalties (100,152 ) (90,523 ) (37,807 ) (339,156 ) (163,735 ) Operating expense (95,357 ) (84,196 ) (79,748 ) (343,002 ) (331,345 ) Transportation expense (8,169 ) (7,818 ) (6,692 ) (32,261 ) (28,437 ) Operating netback (2) $ 319,704 $ 286,618 $ 98,498 $ 1,068,087 $ 403,579 General and administrative (11,481 ) (9,980 ) (9,314 ) (40,804 ) (34,268 ) Cash financing and interest (21,319 ) (22,793 ) (25,194 ) (92,069 ) (106,534 ) Realized financial derivatives (loss) gain (70,544 ) (53,905 ) 17,105 (184,241 ) 47,836 Other (4) (1,594 ) (1,543 ) 1,081 (5,345 ) 893 Adjusted funds flow (1) $ 214,766 $ 198,397 $ 82,176 $ 745,628 $ 311,506 Netback per boe (5) Total sales, net of blending and other expense (2) $ 70.42 $ 63.85 $ 34.35 $ 60.93 $ 31.75 Royalties (13.47 ) (12.32 ) (5.83 ) (11.59 ) (5.61 ) Operating expense (12.83 ) (11.46 ) (12.30 ) (11.72 ) (11.35 ) Transportation expense (1.10 ) (1.06 ) (1.03 ) (1.10 ) (0.97 ) Operating netback (2) $ 43.02 $ 39.01 $ 15.19 $ 36.52 $ 13.82 General and administrative (1.54 ) (1.36 ) (1.44 ) (1.39 ) (1.17 ) Cash financing and interest (2.87 ) (3.10 ) (3.89 ) (3.15 ) (3.65 ) Realized financial derivatives (loss) gain (9.49 ) (7.34 ) 2.64 (6.30 ) 1.64 Other (4) (0.23 ) (0.21 ) 0.17 (0.19 ) 0.03 Adjusted funds flow (1) $ 28.89 $ 27.00 $ 12.67 $ 25.49 $ 10.67

Notes:

(1) Capital management measure. Refer to the Specified Financial Measures section in this press release for further information.

(2) Specified financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures presented by other entities. Refer to the Specified Financial Measures section in this press release for further information.

(3) Barrel of oil equivalent (“boe”) amounts have been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil. The use of boe amounts may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.

(4) Other is comprised of realized foreign exchange gain or loss, other income or expense, current income tax expense or recovery and share-based compensation. Refer to the 2021 MD&A for further information on these amounts.

(5) Calculated as royalties, operating or transportation expense divided by barrels of oil equivalent production volume for the applicable period.

2021 Results

In 2021, we delivered strong operating and financial results and continued to advance our exciting new Clearwater play in northwest Alberta with four of the highest initial rate wells drilled to date in the play. We also delivered on our commitment to maintain capital discipline, maximize free cash flow and reduce our net debt. Production exceeded the high end of our annual guidance and we generated record free cash flow(1) of $421 million, which meaningfully accelerated our debt reduction efforts.

Production during the fourth quarter averaged 80,789 boe/d (82% oil and NGL), as compared to 79,872 boe/d (82% oil and NGL) in Q3/2021. The higher volumes largely reflect a resumption of activity during the second half of the year. Production in 2021 averaged 80,156 boe/d as compared to 79,781 boe/d in 2020. Exploration and development expenditures totaled $74 million in Q4/2021 and $313 million for full-year 2021. We participated in the drilling of 231 (174.2 net) wells with a 100% success rate during the year.

We delivered adjusted funds flow(2) of $215 million ($0.38 per basic share) in Q4/2021 and $746 million ($1.32 per basic share) in 2021. This resulted in a record level of free cash flow of $137 million ($0.24 per basic share) in Q4/2021 and $421 million ($0.75 per basic share) in 2021. We allocated 100% of our free cash flow to debt repayment, reducing net debt(2) by 24% to $1.4 billion at year-end 2021, from $1.8 billion at year-end 2020.

We recorded net income of $563 million ($1.00 per basic share) in Q4/2021 and $1.6 billion ($2.86 per basic share) in 2021. During 2021, we identified indicators of impairment reversal for our oil and gas properties due to the increase in forecasted commodity prices. As a result, we recorded an impairment reversal of $0.4 billion in Q4/2021 and $1.5 billion for the full-year 2021 as the estimated recoverable amounts exceeded the carrying value of our oil and gas properties.

The following table compares our 2021 results to our 2021 guidance.

2021 Guidance Original (3) Revised (4) 2021 Results Exploration and development expenditures $225 – $275 million $285 – $315 million $313 million Production (boe/d) 73,000 – 77,000 77,000 – 79,000 80,156 Expenses: Average royalty rate (1) 18.0% – 18.5% 18.0% – 18.5% 19.0% Operating (5) $11.50 – $12.25/boe $11.25 – $12.00/boe $11.72/boe Transportation (5) $1.00 – $1.10/boe $1.15 – $1.25/boe $1.10/boe General and administrative (5) $42 million ($1.53/boe) $42 million ($1.48/boe) $41 million ($1.39/boe) Interest (5) $105 million ($3.84/boe) $98 million ($3.46/boe) $92 million ($3.15/boe) Leasing expenditures $4 million $4 million $4 million Asset retirement obligations (6) $6 million $6 million $7 million

Operating Results

Eagle Ford and Viking Light Oil

Production in the Eagle Ford averaged 30,428 boe/d (82% oil and NGL) during Q4/2021 and 30,731 boe/d for the full-year 2021. In 2021, we invested $105 million on exploration and development in the Eagle Ford and generated an operating netback(1) of $437 million. During 2021, we participated in the drilling of 67 (15.5 net) wells and brought 93 (23.1 net) wells onstream. We expect to bring approximately 14 net wells onstream in 2022.

(1) Specified financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures presented by other entities. Refer to the Specified Financial Measures section in this press release for further information.

(2) Capital management measure. Refer to the Specified Financial Measures section in this press release for further information.

(3) As announced on December 2, 2020.

(4) As announced on April 29, 2021. This guidance reference date included the introduction of a five-year outlook. 2021 guidance was subsequently tightened on November 4, 2021 reflecting year-to-date results to $300 to $315 million for exploration and development expenditures, 79,500 to 80,000 boe/d for production, 18.5% to 19.0% for average royalty rates, $11.25/boe to $11.75/boe for operating expenses, $1.10/boe to $1.15/boe for transportation expenses and $92 million ($3.16/boe) for interest expense.

(5) Calculated as operating, transportation, general and administrative or interest expense divided by barrels of oil equivalent production volume for the applicable period.

(6) Government grants reduced asset retirement obligations by $3 million in 2021.

Production in the Viking averaged 16,313 boe/d (88% oil and NGL) during Q4/2021 and 17,278 boe/d for the full-year 2021. In 2021, we invested $116 million on exploration and development in the Viking and generated an operating netback(1) of $327 million. During 2021, we participated in the drilling of 123 (121.2 net) wells and brought 116 (114.2 net) wells onstream. We expect to bring approximately 145 net wells onstream in 2022.

Heavy Oil

Our heavy oil assets at Peace River and Lloydminster (excluding our Clearwater development) produced a combined 24,217 boe/d (91% oil and NGL) during Q4/2021 and 23,579 boe/d for the full-year 2021. Our 2021 drilling program was heavily weighted to H2/2021 and included three net Bluesky wells at Peace River and 21.5 net wells at Lloydminster. In 2021, we invested $38 million on exploration and development in Peace River and Lloydminster and generated an operating netback(1) of $231 million. In 2022, we will drill approximately nine net Bluesky wells at Peace River and 37 net wells at Lloydminster.

Peace River Clearwater

We are committed to building and maintaining respectful relationships with Indigenous communities and creating opportunities for meaningful economic participation and inclusion. We have executed two strategic agreements with the Peavine Métis Settlement in the Peace River area that cover 80 sections of land directly to the south of our existing Seal operations. At the time, we identified potential for an early stage exploratory play targeting the Spirit River formation, a Clearwater formation equivalent. When combined with our legacy acreage position in northwest Alberta, we estimate that over 125 sections are highly prospective for Clearwater development.

Our 2021 appraisal program yielded exceptional results with production increasing from zero at the beginning of 2021 to over 3,000 bbl/d in January 2022. Our two eight-lateral wells (6-31 and 14-31) drilled during the fourth quarter and offsetting our highest initial rate well (11-31) generated 30-day initial production rates of 921 bbl/d and 815 bbl/d, respectively. With the performance of these two wells, our Peavine development has now yielded four of the top five initial rate Clearwater wells drilled-to date across the entire play. In addition, our eight lateral appraisal well (14-11) drilled on our northern acreage generated a very economic initial production rate (through its first twenty-five days of production) of approximately 120 bbl/d, consistent with our expectations. On our Seal legacy lands, we drilled a successful exploration well in late 2021 with a 30-day initial production rate of 147 bbl/d and we have a follow-up well scheduled for H2/2022.

The following table summarizes the results of our 2021 appraisal program.

Area Well Spud Rig Release # of Laterals 30-Day Initial Production Rate

(bbl/d) (2) Peavine 100/04-34 January 7 January 15 2 175 Peavine 102/04-34 June 15 June 21 2 175 Peavine 100/13-27 June 22 July 6 8 695 Peavine 100/05-34 July 8 July 18 8 412 Peavine 102/11-31 July 20 August 4 8 930 Peavine 100/06-31 November 4 November 15 8 921 Peavine 100/14-31 November 17 November 27 8 815 Peavine 100/14-11 November 29 December 11 8 120 Seal 100/12-34 October 21 November 2 6 147

Our first quarter 2022 drilling program is underway with two rigs that will see ten wells drilled on our Peavine lands. Importantly, we have successfully executed our first three extended reach horizontal multi-lateral wells at Peavine, which are utilized to provide appropriate set-backs to residents and environmentally sensitive areas. In aggregate, we expect to bring 18 wells onstream this year. To-date, we have de-risked 20 sections of land and pending further success, the play holds the potential for greater than 200 locations. The Clearwater generates strong economics with the ability to grow organically while enhancing our free cash flow profile.

Pembina Area Duvernay Light Oil

Production in the Pembina Duvernay averaged 2,668 boe/d (83% oil and NGL) during Q4/2021 and 2,008 boe/d for the full-year 2021. The increased volumes during the fourth quarter reflect two wells brought onstream in October 2021. As a follow-up to our 2021 program, we are currently drilling a three-well pad which is expected to be onstream in Q3/2022.

(1) Specified financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures presented by other entities. Refer to the Specified Financial Measures section in this press release for further information.

(2) 30-Day Initial Production Rate (bbl/d) is defined as the average oil rate over the first 720 hours of production following drilling fluid recovery.

Financial Liquidity

Our credit facilities total approximately $1.0 billion and have a maturity date of April 2, 2024. These are not borrowing base facilities and do not require annual or semi-annual reviews. As of December 31, 2021, we had $506 million of undrawn capacity on our credit facilities, resulting in liquidity, net of working capital, of $489 million.

Our net debt(1), which includes our credit facilities, long-term notes and working capital, totaled $1.4 billion at December 31, 2021, down from $1.6 billion at September 30, 2021.

During 2021, we repurchased and cancelled US$200 million of the 5.625% long term notes due June 2024. This represents 50% of the original US$400 million outstanding.

Risk Management

To manage commodity price movements, we utilize various financial derivative contracts and crude-by-rail to reduce the volatility of our adjusted funds flow.

For 2022, we have entered into hedges on approximately 41% of our net crude oil exposure utilizing a combination of a 3-way option structure that provides price protection at US$57.76/bbl with upside participation to US$67.51/bbl and swaptions at US$53.50/bbl. We also have WTI-MSW differential hedges on approximately 25% of our expected net Canadian light oil exposure at US$4.43/bbl and WCS differential hedges on approximately 70% of our expected net heavy oil exposure at a WTI-WCS differential of approximately US$12.28/bbl.

For 2023, we have entered into hedges on approximately 9% of our net crude oil exposure utilizing a 3-way option structure that provides price protection at US$71.00/bbl with upside participation to US$88.18/bbl

A complete listing of our financial derivative contracts can be found in Note 17 to our 2021 financial statements.

Environmental Stewardship

The energy industry and society are undergoing a transition to a low-carbon economy. We believe oil and gas will be instrumental in this energy transition. As a responsible energy producer, we are committed to monitoring greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from our operations, setting targets to reduce our GHG emissions intensity, and pursuing cost-effective decarbonization strategies.

In 2019, we established a GHG emissions reduction target. Our objective was to reduce our corporate GHG emission intensity (tonnes of CO2e per boe) by 30% by 2021, relative to our 2018 baseline. We exceeded this target in scope and timing, achieving a 46% reduction in our GHG emissions intensity through year-end 2020. This represented an annual reduction of 1.6 million tonnes of CO2e and was equivalent to taking 340,000 cars off the road annually.

Continual improvement is an important element of our corporate culture and we have set the bar higher. Our target is to now reduce our corporate GHG emission intensity by a further 33% from 2020 levels by 2025. This equates to an approximate 65% reduction by 2025, relative to our 2018 baseline. Our emissions reduction strategy includes increased gas conservation and combustion, reusing associated gas as fuel for field activities, reducing emissions from storage tanks, along with monitoring and preventing fugitive emissions.

In 2021, we reduced our GHG emissions intensity by 11% over 2020 levels. In 2022, we will invest approximately $10 million as part of our GHG mitigation program and expect to reduce our GHG emissions intensity by approximately 7.5% over 2021 levels.

GHG Emissions Intensity (Scope 1 and Scope 2)

2018 Baseline 2019 2020 2021 2025 Target Tonnes CO 2 e/boe 0.112 0.095 0.061 0.054 0.041

(1) Capital management measure. Refer to the Specified Financial Measures section in this press release for further information.

Our commitment to responsible development also extends to the retirement of our assets. We plan for full lifecycle development of our properties which includes the restoration, abandonment and reclamation of assets that have reached the end of their productive life. At December 31, 2020, we had an end of life well inventory of approximately 4,500 wells. We have committed to reducing this well inventory to zero by 2040 which represents a proactive stance to managing future financial obligations and regulatory compliance. In 2022, we will embark on an active abandonment and reclamation program with approximately $35 million being directed to pipeline, wellbore and facility decommissioning along with well site reclamations.

Abandonment and Reclamation

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Plan Number of wells abandoned (gross) 110 113 99 237 320 Spending in abandonment/reclamation ($ million) (1) $ 14 $ 15 $ 9 $ 10 $ 35

Year-end 2021 Reserves

Baytex’s year-end 2021 proved and probable reserves were evaluated by McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. (“McDaniel”), an independent qualified reserves evaluator. All of our oil and gas properties were evaluated in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 “Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities” (“NI 51-101”) and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (the “COGE Handbook”) using the average commodity price forecasts and inflation rates of McDaniel, GLJ Petroleum Consultants (“GLJ”) and Sproule Associates Limited (“Sproule”) as of January 1, 2022. Complete reserves disclosure will be included in our Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021, which will be filed on or before March 31, 2022.

Reserves Highlights

Proved developed producing (“PDP”) reserves increased by 7%, from 120 mmboe to 129 mmboe. Proved reserves (“1P”) total 278 mmboe (271 mmboe at year-end 2020) and proved plus probable reserves (“2P”) total 451 mmboe (462 mmboe at year-end 2020).

Finding and development (“F&D”) costs, including changes in future development costs (“FDC”), were $8.20/boe for PDP reserves, $17.67/boe for 1P reserves and $24.55/boe for 2P reserves.

Generated a PDP recycle ratio of 4.5x and a 1P recycle ratio of 2.1x based on 2021 operating netback (2) of $36.52/boe.

of $36.52/boe. Reserves on a 1P basis are comprised of 80% oil and NGL (36% light oil, 26% NGL’s, 17% heavy oil and 2% bitumen) and 20% natural gas. PDP reserves represent 46% of 1P reserves (44% at year-end 2020) and 1P reserves represent 62% of 2P reserves (59% at year-end 2020).

Baytex maintains a strong reserves life index of 4.4 years based on PDP reserves, 9.4 years based on 1P reserves and 15.3 years based on 2P reserves.

At year-end, 2021, the present value of our reserves, discounted at 10% before tax, is estimated to be $5.1 billion ($3.3 billion at year-end 2020). The increase is largely attributable to a higher commodity price forecast being utilized by our reserves evaluator (consultant average of approximately US$70/bbl WTI).

Our net asset value at year-end 2021, discounted at 10% before tax, is $6.67 per share. This is based on the estimated reserves value plus a value for undeveloped acreage, net of long-term debt and working capital.

(1) Spending includes government grants received for abandonment and reclamations of $2 million in 2020, $3 million in 2021 and $15 million in 2022.

(2) Specified financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures presented by other entities. Refer to the Specified Financial Measures section in this press release for further information.

The following table sets forth our gross and net reserves volumes at December 31, 2021 by product type and reserves category. Please note that the data in the table may not add due to rounding.

Reserves Summary

Light and Medium Oil Tight Oil Heavy Oil Bitumen Total Oil Natural Gas Liquids (3) Conventional Natural Gas (4) Shale Gas Total (5) Reserves Summary (mbbls) (mbbls) (mbbls) (mbbls) (mbbls) (mbbls) (mmcf) (mmcf) (mboe) Gross (1) Proved producing 18,564 26,623 23,735 641 69,564 31,853 65,234 99,778 128,919 Proved developed non-producing 664 314 765 — 1,743 852 1,973 2,448 3,333 Proved undeveloped 26,781 26,278 21,503 4,197 78,759 39,431 37,216 129,213 145,929 Total proved 46,009 53,216 46,003 4,838 150,067 72,137 104,423 231,439 278,181 Total probable 23,296 21,485 29,705 45,874 120,360 27,751 62,394 84,928 172,665 Proved plus probable 69,305 74,701 75,709 50,713 270,427 99,888 166,817 316,367 450,846 Net (2) Proved producing 17,436 19,797 20,775 575 58,583 23,735 58,749 74,461 104,519 Proved developed non-producing 617 232 689 — 1,538 630 1,687 1,812 2,751 Proved undeveloped 24,891 19,882 19,139 3,857 67,769 29,521 34,310 96,601 119,108 Total proved 42,944 39,911 40,602 4,432 127,890 53,885 94,745 172,874 226,378 Total probable 21,399 16,404 25,547 37,186 100,535 20,970 56,747 64,506 141,715 Proved plus probable 64,343 56,315 66,149 41,618 228,425 74,856 151,492 237,381 368,093

Notes:

(1) “Gross” reserves means the total working interest share of remaining recoverable reserves owned by Baytex before deductions of royalties payable to others.

(2) “Net” reserves means Baytex’s gross reserves less all royalties payable to others plus royalty interest reserves.

(3) Natural Gas Liquids includes condensate.

(4) Conventional Natural Gas includes associated, non-associated and solution gas.

(5) Oil equivalent amounts have been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil. BOEs may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.

Reserves Reconciliation

The following table reconciles the year-over-year changes in our gross reserves volumes by product type and reserves category. Please note that the data in the table may not add due to rounding.

Proved Reserves – Gross Volumes (1) (Forecast Prices)

Light and Medium Oil Tight Oil Heavy Oil Bitumen Total Oil Natural Gas Liquids (3) Conventional Natural Gas (4) Shale Gas Total (5) (mbbls) (mbbls) (mbbls) (mbbls) (mbbls) (mbbls) (mmcf) (mmcf) (mboe) December 31, 2020 52,067 53,316 35,412 5,737 146,532 72,475 87,894 226,334 271,378 Extensions 3,227 4,370 8,977 — 16,574 4,294 16,032 16,165 26,234 Technical Revisions (2) (6,059) 520 2,949 (394) (2,984) (1,379) (1,649) 1,599 (4,372) Acquisitions 3 — 1,228 — 1,231 — — — 1,231 Dispositions (2) (20) (260) — (282) (19) (313) (35) (360) Economic Factors 2,509 612 5,160 130 8,411 1,159 20,547 1,995 13,326 Production (5,734) (5,581) (7,464) (635) (19,414) (4,392) (18,088) (14,619) (29,257) December 31, 2021 46,009 53,216 46,003 4,838 150,067 72,137 104,423 231,439 278,181

Probable Reserves – Gross Volumes (1) (Forecast Prices)

Light and Medium Oil Tight Oil Heavy Oil Bitumen Total Oil Natural Gas Liquids (3) Conventional Natural Gas (4) Shale Gas Total (5) (mbbls) (mbbls) (mbbls) (mbbls) (mbbls) (mbbls) (mmcf) (mmcf) (mboe) December 31, 2020 25,688 24,642 30,544 46,093 126,967 32,760 86,778 96,852 190,332 Extensions 2,413 (2,315) (760) — (663) (2,989) (9,810) (10,055) (6,963) Technical Revisions (2) (5,357) (1,018) (1,721) (216) (8,312) (1,634) (70) (2,403) (10,359) Acquisitions — — 458 — 458 — — — 458 Dispositions (5) (5) (225) — (235) (258) (7,224) (9) (1,699) Economic Factors 556 182 1,409 (2) 2,145 (127) (7,280) 543 895 Production — — — — — — — — — December 31, 2021 23,296 21,485 29,705 45,874 120,360 27,751 62,394 84,928 172,665

Proved Plus Probable Reserves – Gross Volumes (1) (Forecast Prices)

Light and Medium Oil Tight Oil Heavy Oil Bitumen Total Oil Natural Gas Liquids (3) Conventional Natural Gas (4) Shale Gas Total (5) (mbbls) (mbbls) (mbbls) (mbbls) (mbbls) (mbbls) (mmcf) (mmcf) (mboe) December 31, 2020 77,755 77,958 65,956 51,830 273,499 105,235 174,671 323,186 461,710 Extensions 5,640 2,054 8,217 — 15,911 1,304 6,222 6,110 19,271 Technical Revisions (2) (11,416) (498) 1,228 (610) (11,296) (3,013) (1,719) (804) (14,730) Acquisitions 3 — 1,686 — 1,689 — — — 1,689 Dispositions (7) (26) (485) — (517) (278) (7,536) (45) (2,058) Economic Factors 3,065 794 6,570 127 10,556 1,031 13,267 2,538 14,221 Production (5,734) (5,581) (7,464) (635) (19,414) (4,392) (18,088) (14,619) (29,257) December 31, 2021 69,305 74,701 75,709 50,713 270,427 99,888 166,817 316,367 450,846

Notes:

(1) “Gross” reserves means the total working interest share of remaining recoverable reserves owned by Baytex before deductions of royalties payable to others.

(2) Negative revisions in light and medium oil are predominantly associated with our Viking asset and due to variations in performance versus previous forecasts and the removal of inventory locations with higher finding and development costs.

(3) Natural gas liquids include condensate.

(4) Conventional natural gas includes associated, non-associated and solution gas.

(5) Oil equivalent amounts have been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil. BOEs may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.

Future Development Costs

The following table sets forth future development costs deducted in the estimation of the future net revenue attributable to the reserves categories noted below.

Future Development Costs ($ millions) Proved

Reserves Proved Plus

Probable Reserves 2022 416 423 2023 506 540 2024 517 562 2025 489 581 2026 398 657 Remainder 84 987 Total FDC undiscounted 2,410 3,750

F&D and FD&A Costs – including future development costs

Based on the evaluation of our petroleum and natural gas reserves prepared by McDaniel, the efficiency of our capital program is summarized in the following table.

$ millions except for per boe amounts 2021 2020 2019 3 Year

Proved plus Probable Reserves Finding & Development Costs Exploration and development expenditures $ 313.3 $ 280.3 $ 552.3 $ 1,145.9 Net change in Future Development Costs $ 147.4 $ (705.9 ) $ 96.7 $ (461.8 ) Gross Reserves additions (mmboe) 18.8 (38.4 ) 39.8 20.2 F&D Costs ($/boe) $ 24.55 $ 11.08 $ 16.30 $ 33.92 Finding, Development & Acquisition (“FD&A”) Costs Exploration and development expenditures and net acquisitions $ 307.1 $ 280.2 $ 554.5 $ 1,141.7 Net change in Future Development Costs $ 144.4 $ (709.3 ) $ 79.9 $ (485.0 ) Gross Reserves additions (mmboe) 18.4 (38.6 ) 38.6 18.5 FD&A Costs ($/boe) $ 24.55 $ 11.12 $ 16.42 $ 35.59 Proved Reserves Finding & Development Costs Exploration and development expenditures $ 313.3 $ 280.3 $ 552.3 $ 1,145.9 Net change in Future Development Costs $ 308.6 $ (464.4 ) $ (90.4 ) $ (246.2 ) Gross Reserves additions (mmboe) 35.2 (13.1 ) 35.8 57.9 F&D Costs ($/boe) $ 17.67 $ 14.06 $ 12.92 $ 15.55 Finding, Development & Acquisition Costs Exploration and development expenditures and net acquisitions $ 307.1 $ 280.2 $ 554.5 $ 1,141.7 Net change in Future Development Costs $ 316.8 $ (464.4 ) $ (107.2 ) $ (254.7 ) Gross Reserves additions (mmboe) 36.1 (13.1 ) 34.7 57.7 FD&A Costs ($/boe) $ 17.30 $ 14.07 $ 12.88 $ 15.38 Proved Developed Producing Reserves Finding & Development Costs Exploration and development expenditures $ 313.3 $ 280.3 $ 552.3 $ 1,145.9 Gross Reserves additions (mmboe) 38.2 7.7 42.5 88.2 F&D Costs ($/boe) $ 8.20 $ 36.63 $ 13.04 $ 12.99 Finding, Development & Acquisition Costs Exploration and development expenditures and net acquisitions $ 307.1 $ 280.2 $ 554.5 $ 1,141.7 Gross Reserves additions (mmboe) 38.1 7.6 42.5 88.3 FD&A Costs ($/boe) $ 8.06 $ 36.64 $ 13.04 $ 12.93

Reserves Life Index

The following table sets forth our reserves life index, which is calculated by dividing our proved and proved plus probable reserves at year-end 2021 by annualized Q4/2021 production.

Reserves Life Index (years) Q4/2021

Production Proved Proved Plus Probable Crude Oil and NGL (bbl/d) 66,452 9.2 15.3 Natural Gas (mcf/d) 86,029 10.7 15.4 Oil Equivalent (boe/d) 80,789 9.4 15.3

Forecast Prices and Costs

The following table summarizes the forecast prices used in preparing the estimated reserves volumes and the net present values of future net revenues at December 31, 2021. The estimated future net revenue to be derived from the production of the reserves is based on the following average of the price forecasts of McDaniel, GLJ and Sproule as of January 1, 2022.

Year WTI Crude Oil

US$/bbl Edmonton Light

Crude Oil

$/bbl Western Canadian Select

$/bbl Henry Hub

US$/MMbtu AECO Spot

$/MMbtu Inflation Rate

%/Yr Exchange Rate

$US/$Cdn 2021 act. 67.95 80.25 68.80 3.90 3.55 1.4 0.800 2022 72.83 86.82 74.42 3.85 3.56 — 0.797 2023 68.78 80.73 69.17 3.44 3.21 2.3 0.797 2024 66.76 78.01 66.54 3.17 3.05 2.0 0.797 2025 68.09 79.57 67.87 3.24 3.11 2.0 0.797 2026 69.45 81.16 69.23 3.30 3.17 2.0 0.797 2027 70.84 82.78 70.61 3.37 3.23 2.0 0.797 2028 72.26 84.44 72.02 3.44 3.30 2.0 0.797 2029 73.70 86.13 73.46 3.50 3.36 2.0 0.797 2030 75.18 87.85 74.69 3.58 3.43 2.0 0.797 2031 76.68 89.61 76.19 3.65 3.50 2.0 0.797 Thereafter Escalation rate of 2.0% 2.0 0.797

Net Present Value of Reserves (1) (Forecast Prices and Costs)

The following table summarizes the McDaniel estimate of the net present value before income taxes of the future net revenue attributable to our reserves.

Reserves at December 31, 2021 ($ millions, discounted at) 0% 5% 10% 15% Proved developed producing 2,399 2,235 1,988 1,787 Proved developed non-producing 94 72 60 52 Proved undeveloped 2,852 1,948 1,399 1,040 Total proved 5,345 4,255 3,448 2,880 Probable 4,596 2,554 1,636 1,149 Total Proved Plus Probable (before tax) 9,941 6,809 5,084 4,029

Note:

(1) Includes abandonment, decommissioning and reclamation costs for all producing and non-producing wells and facilities.

Net Asset Value (Forecast Prices and Costs)

Our estimated net asset value is based on the estimated net present value of all future net revenue from our reserves, before income taxes, as estimated by McDaniel at year-end, plus the estimated value of our undeveloped land holdings, less net debt. This calculation can vary significantly depending on the oil and natural gas price assumptions. In addition, this calculation does not consider “going concern” value and assumes only the reserves identified in the reserves report with no further acquisitions or incremental development.

The following table sets forth our net asset value as at December 31, 2021.

($ millions, except per share amounts, discounted at) 5% 10% 15% Net present value of proved plus probable reserves (1) 6,809 5,084 4,029 Undeveloped land holdings (2) 89 89 89 Net Debt (4) (1,410 ) (1,410 ) (1,410 ) Net Asset Value 5,488 3,763 2,708 Net Asset Value per Share (3) 9.73 6.67 4.80

Notes:

(1) Includes abandonment, decommissioning and reclamation costs for all producing and non-producing wells and facilities.

(2) The value of undeveloped land holdings generally represents the estimated replacement cost of our undeveloped land.

(3) Based on 564.2 million common shares outstanding as at December 31, 2021.

(4) Capital management measure. Refer to the Specified Financial Measures section in this press release for further information.

Additional Information

Our audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the related Management’s Discussion and Analysis of the operating and financial results can be accessed on our website at www.baytexenergy.com and will be available shortly through SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

Conference Call Tomorrow

9:00 a.m. MST (11:00 a.m. EST) Baytex will host a conference call tomorrow, February 25, 2022, starting at 9:00am MST (11:00am EST). To participate, please dial toll free in North America 1-800-319-4610 or international 1-416-915-3239. Alternatively, to listen to the conference call online, please enter http://services.choruscall.ca/links/baytex20220225.html in your web browser. An archived recording of the conference call will be available shortly after the event by accessing the webcast link above. The conference call will also be archived on the Baytex website at www.baytexenergy.com .