Enerplus announces fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial and operating results; 2022 guidance; increases share repurchases; updates five-year outlook

CALGARY, AB – Enerplus Corporation (“Enerplus” or the “Company”) (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) today reported fourth quarter 2021 cash flow from operating activities and adjusted funds flow(1) of $283.5 million and $258.5 million, respectively, compared to $70.9 million and $68.6 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Full year 2021 cash flow from operating activities and adjusted funds flow(1) was $604.8 million and $712.4 million, respectively, compared to $335.9 million and $265.5 million, respectively, in 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS – FULL YEAR 2021

Robust free cash flow generation – Adjusted funds flow (1) was $712.4 million in 2021, which exceeded capital spending of $302.3 million , generating free cash flow (1) of $410.1 million (representing a reinvestment rate (1) of 42%).

Adjusted funds flow was in 2021, which exceeded capital spending of , generating free cash flow of (representing a reinvestment rate of 42%). Strategic Bakken acquisitions – Completed two highly accretive and strategic acquisitions in the Bakken in 2021 which have enhanced Enerplus’ free cash flow generation and extended the Company’s high quality drilling inventory to over a decade.

Completed two highly accretive and strategic acquisitions in the Bakken in 2021 which have enhanced Enerplus’ free cash flow generation and extended the Company’s high quality drilling inventory to over a decade. Maintained balance sheet strength – Ended 2021 with net debt (1) of $640.4 million and a net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio (1) of 0.9x.

Ended 2021 with net debt of and a net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio of 0.9x. Meaningful capital returned to shareholders – Increased the dividend by 37% and repurchased $123.2 million of the Company’s shares in 2021 for a total cash return to shareholders of $153.7 million .

Increased the dividend by 37% and repurchased of the Company’s shares in 2021 for a total cash return to shareholders of . Strong performance relative to emissions targets – Continued progress towards Enerplus’ 50% greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions intensity reduction target by 2030 (Scope 1 and 2). Relative to its 2019 baseline, the Company reduced methane emissions intensity by over 20% in 2021 (one year ahead of target) and reduced 2021 GHG emissions intensity by approximately 25%, based on preliminary estimates.

Continued progress towards Enerplus’ 50% greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions intensity reduction target by 2030 (Scope 1 and 2). Relative to its 2019 baseline, the Company reduced methane emissions intensity by over 20% in 2021 (one year ahead of target) and reduced 2021 GHG emissions intensity by approximately 25%, based on preliminary estimates. Capital efficiency improvement – Solid operational execution delivered another significant reduction in total well cost performance in North Dakota which averaged $5.7 million per well in 2021, down 10% year-over-year.

Solid operational execution delivered another significant reduction in total well cost performance in which averaged per well in 2021, down 10% year-over-year. Substantial reserves growth – Year end 2021 net proved reserves increased 163% year-over-year (U.S. SEC Standards), and gross proved plus probable reserves increased 45% year-over-year (Canadian NI 51-101 Standards). See separate news release issued today.

HIGHLIGHTS – 2022 AND FIVE-YEAR OUTLOOK

2022 free cash flow outlook – At commodity prices of $75 per barrel WTI and $4.00 per Mcf NYMEX, Enerplus expects to generate approximately $500 million of free cash flow (1) in 2022, representing a reinvestment rate (1) of less than 45%.

At commodity prices of per barrel WTI and per Mcf NYMEX, Enerplus expects to generate approximately of free cash flow in 2022, representing a reinvestment rate of less than 45%. Increased share repurchase plan – Based on current market conditions, Enerplus plans to execute its remaining Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) authorization by the end of July 2022 . This represents an increase to the Company’s current CDN$200 million repurchase program by approximately $100 million , assuming Enerplus’ current share price. Upon completion, this is expected to result in over $300 million in total cash returns to shareholders over the preceding 12-month period through dividends and share repurchases.

Based on current market conditions, Enerplus plans to execute its remaining Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) authorization by the end of . This represents an increase to the Company’s current repurchase program by approximately , assuming Enerplus’ current share price. Upon completion, this is expected to result in over in total cash returns to shareholders over the preceding 12-month period through dividends and share repurchases. Updated five-year outlook – Extended through 2026 and under commodity price assumptions of $70 per barrel WTI and $3.00 per Mcf NYMEX (2), Enerplus projects $2.2 billion of cumulative free cash flow(1) under annual capital spending of $400 to $450 million . Liquids production is expected to grow by 3% to 5% annually.

“2021 was a transformational year for Enerplus. We completed two highly strategic and accretive acquisitions, maintained our commitment to operating with low financial leverage, and generated company record production and free cash flow,” said Ian C. Dundas, President and CEO.

“The depth of our North Dakota inventory and our operational scale have substantially increased following our 2021 acquisitions. We can point to over a decade of high-quality North Dakota drilling inventory, which further supports the sustainability of our long-term plan,” commented Dundas.

“Looking ahead, we are positioned to deliver another year of strong results supported by high commodity prices, a capital efficient operating plan in North Dakota that is 75% protected from cost inflation, and structurally tight Bakken oil price differentials. Consistent with our track record, we expect to deliver meaningful cash returns to shareholders in 2022. We continue to believe that our intrinsic value, based on mid-cycle commodity price assumptions, is not adequately reflected in our current market value. As a result, we plan to continue our aggressive approach to share repurchases which is expected to result in a reduction to our shares outstanding of approximately 10% in less than a year since commencing the program.”

FOURTH QUARTER 2021 SUMMARY

Enerplus delivered fourth quarter total production of 102,823 BOE per day, which was at the high end of its guidance range (100,000 to 103,200 BOE per day). Total production in the fourth quarter was 4% higher than the prior quarter and 48% higher than the same period in 2020. Liquids production in the fourth quarter was 64,959 barrels per day, which was in line with the Company’s guidance (64,150 to 66,550 barrels per day). Liquids production in the fourth quarter was 3% higher than the prior quarter and 63% higher than the same period in 2020. The higher quarter-over-quarter production was due to development activity in North Dakota and the Marcellus. The higher production compared to the same period in 2020 was primarily due to the Company’s acquisitions in North Dakota completed during the first half of 2021. Enerplus completed the divestment of its Sleeping Giant and Russian Creek interests in the Williston Basin during the fourth quarter with associated production of approximately 2,400 BOE per day.

Enerplus reported fourth quarter 2021 net income of $176.9 million, or $0.71 per share, compared to a net loss of $161.6 million, or ($0.73) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding certain non-cash or non-recurring items, fourth quarter 2021 adjusted net income(1) was $130.0 million, or $0.52 per share, compared to $15.3 million, or $0.07 per share, during the same period in 2020. The higher net income and adjusted net income was primarily due to higher production and commodity prices. The net loss in the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a non-cash property, plant and equipment (“PP&E”) impairment of $244.5 million.

Enerplus’ fourth quarter 2021 Bakken crude oil price differential was $0.88 per barrel below WTI, compared to

$5.12 per barrel below WTI for the same period in 2020. The stronger Bakken differential was due to an improved supply and demand balance and excess pipeline capacity in the region. Enerplus’ fourth quarter Marcellus natural gas price differential was $1.70 per Mcf below NYMEX, compared to $1.07 per Mcf below NYMEX for the same period in 2020. The wider Marcellus differential was due to volatility in NYMEX pricing and weaker local markets during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $8.46 per BOE, compared to $7.82 per BOE in the same period in 2020. The increase in per unit operating expenses was due to the Company’s higher crude oil production, contract price escalation and increased well service activity. Cash general and administrative (“G&A”) expenses were $1.12 per BOE in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $1.40 per BOE in the prior year period. The reduction in per unit G&A expenses was due to higher production in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Capital spending totaled $81.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company paid $7.9 million in dividends during the quarter and repurchased 11.2 million shares at an average price of $10.08 (CDN$12.70) per share for a total cost of $113.3 million.

Enerplus ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with net debt of $640.4 million and was undrawn on its $900 million bank credit facility.

FULL YEAR 2021 SUMMARY

Enerplus delivered 2021 total production of 92,221 BOE per day, which was at the high end of its guidance range (91,450 to 92,250 BOE per day). Total production in 2021 was 26% higher compared to 2020. Liquids production in 2021 was 56,337 barrels per day, which was in line with the Company’s guidance (55,950 to 56,750 barrels per day). Liquids production in 2021 was 37% higher compared to 2020. The higher year-over-year production was primarily due to the Company’s acquisitions in North Dakota completed during the first half of 2021 and its development program in 2021.

Enerplus reported full year 2021 net income of $234.4 million, or $0.93 per share, compared to a net loss of $693.4 million, or ($3.12) per share, in 2020. Excluding certain non-cash or non-recurring items, 2021 adjusted net income(1) was $315.7 million, or $1.25 per share, compared to $14.5 million, or $0.07 per share, in 2020. The higher net income and adjusted net income was primarily due to higher production and commodity prices. The net loss in 2020 was primarily due to non-cash impairments of $900.9 million as a result of low commodity prices in 2020.

Enerplus’ 2021 Bakken crude oil price differential was $2.15 per barrel below WTI, compared to $5.39 per barrel below WTI in 2020. Bakken pricing strengthened throughout the year as basin-wide production fell below 2020 levels, while pipeline egress capacity out of the basin increased with the Dakota Access Pipeline expansion start-up in August 2021. Enerplus’ 2021 Marcellus natural gas price differential was $0.81 per Mcf below NYMEX, compared to $0.65 per Mcf below NYMEX in 2020. The weaker pricing was driven by warmer than anticipated weather for much of the year and volatility in NYMEX benchmark prices.

Operating expenses in 2021 were $8.69 per BOE, compared to $7.38 per BOE in 2020. Cash G&A expenses in 2021 were $1.14 per BOE, compared to $1.26 per BOE in 2020.

Capital spending totaled $302.3 million in 2021, in line with the Company’s guidance of $303 million. The Company paid $30.5 million in dividends in 2021 and repurchased 12.9 million shares at an average price of $9.55 (CDN$12.06) per share for a total cost of $123.2 million.

ASSET ACTIVITY

Williston Basin production averaged 67,590 BOE per day during the fourth quarter of 2021, 4% higher than the prior quarter. In the fourth quarter, Enerplus drilled six operated wells (100% working interest) and brought eight operated wells on production (100% working interest). Enerplus continued to deliver reductions to its well cost structures in 2021 through improved execution and technology application. This led to a 10% improvement year-over-year in total well costs which averaged $5.7 million in 2021.

Marcellus production averaged 161 MMcf per day during the fourth quarter of 2021, 5% higher than the prior quarter. Canadian waterflood production averaged 5,741 BOE per day during the fourth quarter of 2021, 2% lower than the prior quarter.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) UPDATE

Enerplus continued to make strong progress on its ESG initiatives in 2021. Based on preliminary estimates, the Company expects to have reduced its 2021 scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions intensity by approximately 25% and its methane emissions intensity by over 20%, each compared to a 2019 baseline. Enerplus also reduced its freshwater use per well completion in the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation by 31% in 2021, compared to a 2019 baseline, exceeding its target of 25%. The Company continues to work towards its longer-term environmental targets, including a 50% reduction in GHG emissions intensity by 2030 and a 50% reduction in freshwater use per well completion corporately by 2025.

Enerplus is also well positioned to achieve its safety targets having delivered a company record in 2021 of zero lost time injuries. Enerplus is targeting a 25% reduction in lost time injury frequency, on average, from 2020 to 2023, relative to its 2019 baseline.

2022 GUIDANCE AND FREE CASH FLOW OUTLOOK

Enerplus’ previously announced 2022 preliminary outlook was $400 million of capital spending expected to result in production of approximately 98,000 BOE per day, including 60,000 barrels per day of liquids. Enerplus has provided formal 2022 guidance of $370 to $430 million of capital spending, total production of 95,500 to 100,500 BOE per day, and liquids production of 58,000 to 62,000 barrels per day.

At commodity prices of $75 per barrel WTI and $4.00 per Mcf NYMEX, Enerplus expects to generate approximately $500 million of free cash flow(1) in 2022, representing a reinvestment rate(1) of less than 45%. Enerplus remains committed to both reducing debt and returning a significant portion of free cash flow to shareholders.

Increasing return of capital to shareholders

Enerplus has a long track record of returning capital to shareholders throughout the cycle. Since 2017, Enerplus has returned over 60% of its free cash flow(1), or $435 million, to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Upon completion of the Company’s CDN$200 million share repurchase program, which is expected by the end of the first quarter of 2022, Enerplus plans to repurchase the remaining authorization under its NCIB by the end of July 2022, based on current market conditions. Using Enerplus’ current share price, this equates to additional share repurchases of approximately $100 million and, when fully executed, will represent approximately 10% of the Company’s shares outstanding having been repurchased since the third quarter of 2021. Inclusive of dividends and share repurchases, the Company expects to have returned over $300 million to shareholders over the 12-month period ending July 2022. The Company intends to renew its NCIB in August 2022.

Operating plan

The Company has added a second drilling rig in North Dakota which it plans to operate for approximately six months, reverting to one drilling rig in the second half of 2022. Enerplus expects to drill 46 to 54 gross operated wells (79% average working interest) and bring 36 to 44 gross operated wells (87% average working interest) on production in North Dakota during the year. In total, the Company expects to allocate 83% of its 2022 capital budget to North Dakota which includes approximately $80 million for non-operated North Dakota activity.

The remaining 17% of the Company’s 2022 capital spending is expected to be allocated to the Marcellus (10%), the Canadian Waterfloods (4%) and the DJ Basin (3%).

With strong demand and significant available pipeline capacity in the basin, Enerplus expects its 2022 realized Bakken oil price differential to strengthen year-over-year. The Company expects its 2022 Bakken oil price differential to average $0.50 per barrel below WTI.

Operating costs are expected to increase in 2022 to $9.50 to $10.50 per BOE, compared to $8.69 per BOE in 2021. The expected increase is primarily due to contract price escalation (linked to the Consumer Price Index), increased sales gas processing volumes due to improved capture rates, and higher well-service activity.

The table below summarizes Enerplus’ 2022 guidance. The Company’s 2022 guidance has not been adjusted to reflect the potential divestment of its Canadian assets as announced on February 2, 2022.

2022 Guidance Summary

Capital spending $370 – 430 million Average total production 95,500 – 100,500 BOE/day Average liquids production 58,000 – 62,000 bbls/day Average production tax rate (% of net sales, before transportation) 7% Operating expense $9.50 –10.50/BOE Transportation expense $4.15/BOE Cash G&A expense $1.25/BOE Current tax expense $10 million

2022 Differential/Basis Outlook(2)

U.S. Bakken crude oil differential (compared to WTI crude oil) $(0.50)/bbl Marcellus natural gas sales price differential (compared to NYMEX natural gas) $(0.75)/Mcf

UPDATED FIVE-YEAR OUTLOOK

Enerplus has updated its five-year outlook to include 2026 and to reflect the higher current commodity price and inflationary environment. Enerplus’ previous five-year outlook (provided in 2021) was based on a commodity price environment of $50 to $55 per barrel WTI and $2.75 per Mcf NYMEX. Enerplus is extending its outlook through 2026 and increasing its commodity price assumptions to $70 per barrel WTI and $3.00 per Mcf NYMEX(1). The Company’s outlook continues to be underpinned by a focus on operating with low financial leverage, delivering strong and sustainable free cash flow growth, and returning capital to shareholders.

The Company projects annual capital spending of between $400 to $450 million with cumulative free cash flow(2) estimated at over $2.2 billion between 2022 and 2026. This is expected to result in an average reinvestment rate(2) of approximately 50% over the period. Enerplus projects 3% to 5% annual liquids production growth over this period (2022 annual growth is higher due to timing impacts of the 2021 acquisitions).

QUARTERLY DIVIDEND DECLARED

Enerplus changed its dividend declaration currency to U.S. dollars consistent with its change in reporting currency. The Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.033 per share, equivalent to approximately CDN$0.042 per share if converted using the current US/Canadian dollar exchange rate of 1.28. The dividend is effective with the March 15, 2022 dividend payment and applies to all shareholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2022. The ex-dividend date for this payment is March 3, 2022.

PRICE RISK MANAGEMENT UPDATE

The following is a summary of Enerplus’ financial contracts in place at February 24, 2022:

WTI Crude Oil ($/bbl)(1)(2)(3) NYMEX Natural Gas ($/Mcf) Jan 1, 2022 – Jan 1, 2022 – Jan 1, 2023 – Jan 1, 2023 – Jan 1, 2022 – Mar 1 , 2022 – Apr 1, 2022 – Jun 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2022 Jun 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 Feb 28, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Oct 31, 2022 Swaps Volume (bbls/day) – – – – – 60,000 40,000 Sold Puts – – – – – $ 4.50 $ 3.40 Collars Volume (bbls/day) 12,500 17,000 10,000 2,000 40,000 40,000 60,000 Sold Puts $ 58.00 $ 40.00 $ 60.00 – – – – Purchased Puts $ 75.00 $ 50.00 $ 76.50 $ 5.00 $ 3.43 $ 3.43 $3.77 Sold Calls $ 87.63 $ 57.91 $ 107.38 $ 75.00 $ 6.00 $ 6.00 $4.50

(1) (1) The total average deferred premium spent on our outstanding hedges is $1.50/bbl from January 1, 2022 – December 31, 2022 and $1.25/bbl from January 1, 2023 – June 30, 2023. (2) Transactions with a common term have been aggregated and presented at weighted average prices and volumes. (3) Upon closing of the Bruin Acquisition, Bruin’s outstanding crude oil contracts were recorded at a fair value liability of $76.4 million. At December 31, 2021, the remaining balance was a liability of $22.8 million on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets. Realized and unrealized gains and losses on the acquired contracts are recognized in Consolidated Statement of Income/(Loss) and the Consolidated Balance Sheets to reflect changes in crude oil prices from the date of closing of the Bruin Acquisition. See Note 17 to the Financial Statements for a breakdown of the commodity contracts acquired from Bruin.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 PRODUCTION AND OPERATIONAL SUMMARY TABLES

Summary of Average Daily Production(1)

Three months ended December 31, 2021 Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 Williston Basin Marcellus Canadian Water-floods Other(2) Total Williston Basin Marcellus Canadian Water-floods Other(2) Total Light & medium oil (bbl/d) – – 2,160 25 2,185 – – 2,187 44 2,231 Heavy oil (bbl/d) – – 3,208 16 3,223 – – 3,282 20 3,302 Tight oil (bbl/d) 49,025 – – 985 50,010 41,914 – – 1,067 42,981 Total crude oil (bbl/d) 49,025 – 5,368 1,026 55,419 41,914 – 5,469 1,131 48,514 Natural gas liquids (bbl/d) 9,111 – 99 330 9,540 7,379 – 72 372 7,823 Conventional natural gas (Mcf/d) – – 1,644 6,353 7,997 – – 1,403 6,415 7,818 Shale gas (Mcf/d) 56,726 161,432 – 1,031 219,189 48,440 157,946 – 1,100 207,486 Total natural gas (Mcf/d) 56,726 161,432 1,644 7,384 227,186 48,440 157,946 1,403 7,515 215,304 Total production (BOE/d) 67,590 26,905 5,741 2,587 102,823 57,366 26,324 5,775 2,756 92,221

(1) Table may not add due to rounding. (2) Comprises DJ Basin and non-core properties in Canada.

Summary of Wells Drilled(1)

Three months ended

December 31, 2021 Twelve months ended

December 31, 2021 Operated Non-Operated Operated Non-Operated Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net Williston Basin 6 6.0 19 3.4 18 18.0 37 4.0 Marcellus – – 15 0.7 – – 64 2.5 Canadian Waterfloods – – – – – – – – Other(2) – – – – – – 3 0.4 Total 6 6.0 34 4.2 18 18.0 104 6.9

(1) Table may not add due to rounding. (2) Comprises DJ Basin and non-core properties in Canada.

Summary of Wells Brought On-Stream(1)

Three months ended

December 31, 2021 Twelve months ended

December 31, 2021 Operated Non-Operated Operated Non-Operated Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net Williston Basin 8 8.0 22 0.9 50 40.1 27 2.0 Marcellus – – 20 2.4 – – 74 4.5 Canadian Waterfloods – – – – – – – – Other(2) – – 2 0.1 3 2.6 5 0.4 Total 8 8.0 44 3.4 53 42.7 106 6.9

(1) Table may not add due to rounding. (2) Comprises DJ Basin and non-core properties in Canada.

SUMMARY FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

Three months ended Twelve months ended SELECTED FINANCIAL RESULTS December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Financial (US$, thousands, except ratios) Net Income/(Loss) $ 176,913 $ (161,566) $ 234,441 $ (693,351) Adjusted Net Income(1) 129,958 15,272 315,669 14,522 Cash Flow from Operating Activities 283,534 70,900 604,839 335,884 Adjusted Funds Flow(1) 258,477 68,634 712,433 265,490 Dividends to Shareholders – Declared 7,884 5,207 30,535 19,962 Net Debt(1) 640,423 295,455 640,423 295,455 Capital Spending 81,059 40,193 302,348 217,246 Property and Land Acquisitions 2,744 1,584 835,147 7,492 Property Divestments 108,869 37 112,651 4,456 Net Debt to Adjusted Funds Flow Ratio(1) 0.9x 1.1x 0.9x 1.1x Financial per Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Net Income/(Loss) – Basic $ 0.71 $ (0.73) $ 0.93 $ (3.12) Net Income/(Loss) – Diluted 0.68 (0.73) 0.90 (3.12) Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding (000’s) – Basic 250,359 222,548 251,909 222,503 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding (000’s) – Diluted 258,365 222,548 259,851 222,503 Selected Financial Results per BOE(2)(3) Crude Oil & Natural Gas Sales(4) $ 52.82 $ 23.45 $ 44.04 $ 20.72 Commodity Derivative Instruments (7.12) 2.67 (4.84) 3.47 Operating Expenses (8.46) (7.82) (8.69) (7.38) Transportation Costs (4.27) (3.70) (3.81) (3.69) Production Taxes (3.47) (1.58) (3.03) (1.40) General and Administrative Expenses (1.12) (1.40) (1.14) (1.26) Cash Share-Based Compensation (0.22) (0.11) (0.20) 0.04 Interest, Foreign Exchange and Other Expenses (0.82) (0.80) (1.08) (1.01) Current Income Tax Recovery/(Expense) (0.02) — (0.08) 0.40 Adjusted Funds Flow(1) $ 27.32 $ 10.71 $ 21.17 $ 9.89

Three months ended Twelve months ended SELECTED OPERATING RESULTS December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Average Daily Production(3) Crude Oil (bbls/day) 55,419 35,118 48,514 36,681 Natural Gas Liquids (bbls/day) 9,540 4,615 7,823 4,499 Natural Gas (Mcf/day) 227,186 179,265 215,304 191,014 Total (BOE/day) 102,823 69,611 92,221 73,016 % Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids 63% 57% 61% 56% Average Selling Price(3)(4) Crude Oil (per bbl) $ 75.54 $ 36.89 $ 66.05 $ 33.30 Natural Gas Liquids (per bbl) 38.90 13.21 29.86 7.79 Natural Gas (per Mcf) 4.02 1.57 2.98 1.40 Net Wells Drilled 10 2 25 42

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(US$ thousands) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,348 $ 89,945 Accounts receivable 227,988 83,596 Other current assets 10,956 5,609 Derivative financial assets 5,668 2,790 305,960 181,940 Property, plant and equipment: Crude oil and natural gas properties (full cost method) 1,253,505 452,302 Other capital assets 13,887 11,499 Property, plant and equipment 1,267,392 463,801 Other long-term assets 9,756 3,845 Right-of-use assets 26,118 25,818 Deferred income tax asset 380,858 477,014 Total Assets $ 1,990,084 $ 1,152,418 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 367,008 $ 197,895 Dividends payable — 1,749 Current portion of long-term debt 100,600 81,600 Derivative financial liabilities 143,200 15,136 Current portion of lease liabilities 10,618 10,523 621,426 306,903 Long-term debt 601,171 303,800 Asset retirement obligation 132,814 102,325 Derivative financial liabilities 7,098 — Lease liabilities 18,265 18,425 759,348 424,550 Total Liabilities 1,380,774 731,453 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital – authorized unlimited common shares, no par value Issued and outstanding: December 31, 2021 – 244 million shares December 31, 2020 – 223 million shares 3,094,061 3,113,829 Paid-in capital 50,881 49,382 Accumulated deficit (2,238,325) (2,447,735) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (297,307) (294,511) 609,310 420,965 Total Liabilities & Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,990,084 $ 1,152,418

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss) and Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

For the year ended December 31 (US$ thousands) 2021 2020 2019 Revenues Crude oil and natural gas sales $ 1,482,575 $ 553,739 $ 945,894 Commodity derivative instruments gain/(loss) (274,432) 75,742 (47,930) 1,208,143 629,481 897,964 Expenses Operating 292,433 197,097 219,343 Transportation 128,309 98,681 109,241 Production taxes 101,953 37,417 62,662 General and administrative 56,807 43,097 54,920 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 271,336 218,118 269,046 Asset impairment 3,420 751,723 — Goodwill impairment — 149,217 347,283 Interest 27,395 20,737 25,580 Foreign exchange (gain)/loss (6,908) 1,232 (16,420) Transaction costs and other expense/(income) (2,487) 4,489 (5,695) 872,258 1,521,808 1,065,960 Income/(Loss) Before Taxes 335,885 (892,327) (167,996) Current income tax expense/(recovery) 2,689 (10,716) (25,246) Deferred income tax expense/(recovery) 98,755 (188,260) 61,650 Net Income/(Loss) $ 234,441 $ (693,351) $ (204,400) Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) Unrealized gain/(loss) on foreign currency translation (6,893) (2,169) 11,995 Foreign exchange gain/(loss) on net investment hedge, net of tax 4,097 1,780 — Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss) $ 231,645 $ (693,740) $ (192,405) Net Income/(Loss) per Share Basic $ 0.93 $ (3.12) $ (0.88) Diluted $ 0.90 $ (3.12) $ (0.88)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the year ended December 31 (US$ thousands) 2021 2020 2019 Operating Activities Net income/(loss) $ 234,441 $ (693,351) $ (204,400) Non-cash items add/(deduct): Depletion, depreciation and accretion 271,336 218,118 269,046 Asset impairment 3,420 751,723 — Goodwill impairment — 149,217 347,283 Changes in fair value of derivative instruments 109,536 18,074 59,750 Deferred income tax expense/(recovery) 98,755 (188,260) 61,650 Foreign exchange (gain)/loss on debt and working capital (8,055) 1,363 (21,899) Share-based compensation and general and administrative 13,424 9,508 17,356 Other expense/(income) (4,594) — — Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,093 — — Translation of U.S. dollar cash held in parent company (2,330) (902) 6,825 Other income reclassified to Investing Activities (4,593) — — Asset retirement obligation settlements (12,951) (13,275) (12,646) Changes in non-cash operating working capital (94,643) 83,669 (3,197) Cash flow from/(used in) operating activities 604,839 335,884 519,768 Financing Activities Proceeds from bank term loan/bank credit facility 400,000 — — Debt issuance costs (4,621) — — Repayment of senior notes (81,600) (81,600) (44,444) Proceeds from the issuance of shares 98,339 — — Purchase of common shares under Normal Course Issuer Bid (123,182) (1,807) (134,285) Share-based compensation – tax withholdings settled in cash (3,551) (5,567) (3,705) Dividends (32,284) (19,897) (21,003) Cash flow from/(used in) financing activities 253,101 (108,871) (203,437) Investing Activities Capital and office expenditures (271,131) (248,990) (454,521) Bruin acquisition (420,249) — — Dunn County acquisition (305,076) — — Property and land acquisitions (9,846) (7,491) (18,409) Property divestments 108,193 4,456 7,210 Other expense/(income) 4,593 — — Cash flow from/(used in) investing activities (893,516) (252,025) (465,720) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 6,979 (1,786) (295) Change in cash and cash equivalents (28,597) (26,798) (149,684) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 89,945 116,743 266,427 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 61,348 $ 89,945 $ 116,743

About Enerplus

Enerplus is an independent North American oil and gas exploration and production company focused on creating long-term value for its shareholders through a disciplined, returns-based capital allocation strategy and a commitment to safe, responsible operations. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.enerplus.com.

NOTICE REGARDING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE

Currency and Accounting Principles

All amounts in this news release are stated in U.S. dollars unless otherwise specified. All financial information in this news release has been prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, except as noted below under “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures”.

Barrels of Oil Equivalent

This news release contains references to “BOE” (barrels of oil equivalent), “MBOE” (one thousand barrels of oil equivalent), and “MMBOE” (one million barrels of oil equivalent). Enerplus has adopted the standard of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil (6 Mcf: 1 bbl) when converting natural gas to BOEs. BOE, MBOE and MMBOE may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. The foregoing conversion ratios are based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and do not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalent of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading.

Presentation of Production and Reserves Information

All production volumes presented in this news release are reported on a “net” basis (the Company’s working interest share after deduction of royalty obligations, plus the Company’s royalty interests), unless expressly indicated that it is being presented on a “gross” basis. Previously, the Company presented production volumes on a “company interest” basis, which was calculated as its working interest share before deduction of royalties plus the Company’s royalty interests. With these changes, production volumes presented by the Company on a “net” basis are expected to be lower than those presented historically.

All reserves information presented herein are reported in accordance with Canadian reserve evaluation standards under National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“Canadian NI 51-101 Standards”), except certain reserves information effective December 31, 2021 in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Accounting Standards Board’s ASC Topic 932 Extractive Activities – Oil and Gas, which generally utilize definitions and estimations of proved reserves that are consistent with Rule 4-10 of Regulation S-X promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (collectively, the “U.S. Rules”), but does not necessarily include all of the disclosure required by the SEC disclosure standards set forth in Subpart 1200 of Regulation S-K (the “U.S. Standards”). The practice of preparing production and reserves data under the Canadian NI 51-101 Standards differs from the U.S. Rules and the presentation of production and reserves data under the Canadian Standards differs from presentation under the U.S. Standards. Please refer to our reserves news release dated as of the date hereof for further information.

All references to “liquids” in this news release include light and medium crude oil, heavy oil and tight oil (all together referred to as “crude oil”) and NGLs on a combined basis. All references to “natural gas” in this news release include conventional natural gas and shale gas on a combined basis.

Enerplus’ oil and gas reserves statement for the year ended December 31, 2021, which will include complete disclosure of our oil and gas reserves and other oil and gas information prepared under the Canadian NI 51-101 Standards and also certain information about our oil and gas reserves prepared in accordance with the U.S. Rules, is contained within our Annual Information Form (AIF) for the year ended December 31, 2021 which is available on our website at www.enerplus.com and under our SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . Additionally, our AIF forms part of our Form 40-F that is filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Readers are also urged to review the Management’s Discussion & Analysis and financial statements filed on SEDAR and as part of our Form 40-F on EDGAR concurrently with this news release for more complete disclosure on our operations.