Journey Energy Inc. reports 2021 year-end reserves, increases PDP value 133% while reducing debt levels by 39%

2021 Reserve Report Highlights:
- Proved developed producing reserves increased 20% to 24.0 MMboe, with a corresponding increase of 133% in NPV@10% to $180.1 million ($193.8 million including the Countess Power Project (CPP)) from $77.2 million in 2020. The PDP reserve life index increased to 7.8 years from 6.9 years.
- Proved reserves increased 14% to 33.2 MMboe, with a corresponding increase of 119% in NPV@10% to $256.2 million ($272.1 million including the CPP).
- Proved plus Probable Developed Producing reserves increased 10% to 31.0 MMboe, with a corresponding increase of 95% in NPV@10% to $228.7 million ($242.4 million including the CPP). The Proved plus Probable Developed Producing reserve life index increased to 9.9 years from 9.4 years.
- Proved plus Probable reserves increased 10% to 54.8 MMboe, with a corresponding increase of 77% in NPV@10% to $434.6 million ($450.5 million including the CPP).
- Proved developed producing and proved plus probable developed producing reserve life index of 7.8 and 9.9 years respectively, are testaments to Journey’s low decline asset base.
- Reported a record low F&D and FD&A costs for 2021. This resulted in attractive F&D and FD&A recycle ratios of 9.0 and 7.2 respectively for proven reserves; and 5.6 and 5.7 respectively for proven plus probable reserves. Journey did not drill any wells and carried out a muted capital program for 2021. Positive revisions in reserves were achieved through both economic revisions due to improved pricing and technical revisions due to well reactivations, well repairs and maintenance, along with minor acquisitions.
- Reported PDP reserve addition costs of $0.63 per BOE for 2021.
- In 2021, Journey’s PDP reserve additions replaced 135% of production.
- Journey achieved a significant increase in value of our reserve base even though commodity prices used in our current reserve evaluation are well below the price Journey is currently receiving for our production. The current spot price of Edmonton 40 API ($CDN/bbl) is approximately $115, which is well above the prices utilized in the GLJ report that are shown in the pricing table presented herein.
Unaudited Financial Information and 2022 Update Guidance
The preliminary 2021 financial information contained in this press release is not a comprehensive statement of our financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. Journey’s actual results may differ materially from these estimates due to the completion of our financial statements, which is still ongoing. The Company’s audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021, are expected to be released on March 9, 2022. Journey will be providing an update on its 2022 guidance and capital program at that time.
COMPANY GROSS WORKING INTEREST OIL AND GAS RESERVES AND NET PRESENT VALUES
The following table provides summary information presented in the GLJ Petroleum Consultants Limited (“GLJ“) independent reserves assessment and evaluation effective December 31, 2021, (the “GLJ Report“). GLJ evaluated 100% of Journey’s crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas reserves. The evaluation of all of its oil and gas properties was prepared in accordance with the definitions, standards and procedures contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (“COGE Handbook”) and National Instrument 51-101, Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101“).
The 2021 GLJ reserve report includes the abandonment and reclamation liability associated with all active and inactive wells, facilities, pipelines and gathering systems as recommended in the COGE Handbook.
Detailed reserve information will be presented in the Company’s upcoming Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information section of the Company’s Annual Information Form scheduled to be filed on SEDAR on or before March 31, 2022.
Company Gross Reserves
Based on GLJ Forecast Price and Costs as at December 31, 2021
|
Light/Med-
|
Tight
Oil
|
Heavy
Oil
|
Natural Gas
|
NGLs
|
Total(2)
|
Reserves Category
|
(Mbbl)
|
(Mbbl)
|
(Mbbl)
|
(MMcf)
|
(Mbbl)
|
(Mboe)
|
Proved
|
Producing
|
5,554
|
132
|
2,336
|
82,259
|
2,300
|
24,032
|
Developed non-producing
|
239
|
–
|
7
|
5,641
|
233
|
1,419
|
Undeveloped
|
2,447
|
–
|
1,794
|
17,062
|
670
|
7,754
|
Total proved
|
8,240
|
132
|
4,137
|
104,962
|
3,202
|
33,205
|
Probable
|
6,685
|
63
|
2,817
|
58,688
|
2,238
|
21,583
|
Total proved plus probable
|
14,925
|
195
|
6,954
|
163,650
|
5,440
|
54,788
|
Included in Above
|
Proved plus probable producing
|
7,098
|
195
|
3,201
|
106,046
|
2,781
|
30,950
Notes:
|
(1)
|
Company Gross Reserves consists of Journey’s working interest (operated and non-operated) share of reserves before deduction of royalties payable and without including royalties receivable by the Company.
|
(2)
|
In the case of natural gas volumes, boes are derived by converting natural gas to oil using the ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil (6 Mcf:1 bbl).
|
(3)
|
Total values may not add due to rounding.
Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue (Based on GLJ Forecast Prices and Costs)
|
Before Tax Net Present Value(1)
|
Reserves category
|
0%
|
5%
|
10%
|
15%
|
20%
|
Proved
|
Producing
|
58,863
|
178,847
|
180,094
|
165,598
|
150,892
|
Developed non-producing
|
21,286
|
15,604
|
12,114
|
9,805
|
8,183
|
Undeveloped
|
163,026
|
98,780
|
64,015
|
43,311
|
29,998
|
Total proved
|
243,176
|
293,231
|
256,224
|
218,714
|
189,073
|
Probable
|
458,357
|
270,138
|
178,389
|
126,612
|
94,410
|
Total proved plus probable
|
701,533
|
563,368
|
434,612
|
345,325
|
283,483
|
Included in Above
|
Proved plus probable producing
|
193,503
|
254,256
|
228,744
|
199,950
|
176,733
Notes:
|
(1)
|
The net present values presented in the above table do not include any value associated with the Countess Power Project.
|
(2)
|
Forecast pricing used is the average of the published price forecasts for GLJ Petroleum Consultants Ltd., Sproule Associates Ltd. and McDaniel & Associates Ltd. as at December 31, 2021.
|
(3)
|
It should not be assumed that the net present values of future net revenues estimated by GLJ represent fair market value of the reserves. There is no assurance that the forecast price and cost assumptions will be attained and variances could be material.
|
(4)
|
Total values may not add due to rounding.
The forecast prices and foreign exchange rates used in the GLJ Report are as follows:
|
WTI Cushing
Oklahoma
($US/bbl)
|
Edmonton
40 API
|
WCS Crude
|
Alberta
AECO-spot
($CDN/Mmbtu)
|
NYMEX
|
Foreign
Exchange
($US/$CDN)
|
2022
|
72.83
|
86.82
|
74.43
|
3.56
|
3.85
|
0.7967
|
2023
|
68.78
|
80.73
|
69.17
|
3.20
|
3.44
|
0.7967
|
2024
|
66.76
|
78.01
|
66.54
|
3.05
|
3.17
|
0.7967
|
2025
|
68.09
|
79.57
|
67.87
|
3.10
|
3.24
|
0.7967
|
2026
|
69.45
|
81.16
|
69.23
|
3.17
|
3.30
|
0.7967
|
2027
|
70.84
|
82.78
|
70.61
|
3.23
|
3.37
|
0.7967
|
2028
|
72.26
|
84.44
|
72.02
|
3.30
|
3.44
|
0.7967
|
2029
|
73.70
|
86.13
|
73.46
|
3.36
|
3.51
|
0.7967
|
2030
|
75.18
|
87.85
|
74.69
|
3.43
|
3.57
|
0.7967
|
2031
|
76.68
|
89.60
|
76.19
|
3.50
|
3.65
|
0.7967
|
2032
|
78.21
|
91.40
|
77.71
|
3.57
|
3.72
|
0.7967
|
2033
|
79.78
|
93.23
|
79.26
|
3.64
|
3.79
|
0.7967
|
2034
|
81.38
|
95.09
|
80.85
|
3.71
|
3.87
|
0.7967
|
2035
|
83.00
|
96.99
|
82.47
|
3.79
|
3.95
|
0.7967
|
2036
|
84.66
|
98.93
|
84.11
|
3.86
|
4.03
|
0.7967
|
Thereafter
|
+2.0%/yr
|
+2.0%/yr
|
+2.0%/yr
|
+2.0%/yr
|
+2.0%/yr
Reserves Reconciliation
The following table sets out the reconciliation of Journey’s total gross reserves based on forecast prices and costs by principal product type as at December 31, 2021 relative to December 31, 2020.
|
Proved
|
Probable
|
TPP
|
December 31, 2020
|
29,195
|
20,809
|
50,004
|
Discoveries
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Extensions
|
467
|
1,829
|
2,296
|
Infill Drilling
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Improved Recovery
|
265
|
(65)
|
200
|
Technical Revisions
|
2,103
|
(1,465)
|
638
|
Acquisitions
|
2,198
|
460
|
2,658
|
Dispositions
|
(11)
|
(3)
|
(14)
|
Economic Factors
|
1,901
|
19
|
1,920
|
Production
|
(2,914)
|
–
|
(2,914)
|
December 21, 2021
|
33,205
|
21,583
|
54,788
FINDING, DEVELOPMENT AND ACQUISITION COSTS
Journey’s finding and development (“F&D“) and finding, development and acquisition (“FD&A“) costs for 2021, 2020 and the three-year average are presented in the tables below. The capital costs used in the calculations are those costs related to: land acquisition and retention, seismic, drilling, completions, tangible well site, tie-ins, and facilities, plus the change in estimated future development costs (“FDC“) as per the independent evaluator’s reserve report. Net acquisition costs are the cash outlays in respect of acquisitions; minus the proceeds from the disposition of properties during the year. Due to the timing of capital costs and the subjectivity in the estimation of future costs, the aggregate of the exploration and development costs incurred in the most recent financial year and the change during that year in estimated FDC’s generally will not necessarily reflect total FDC’s related to reserve additions for that year. The reserves used in this calculation are working interest reserve additions, including technical revisions and changes due to economic factors. The 2021 and the three-year average capital expenditures are unaudited as the 2021 financial results are in the process of being finalized.
|
Proved Finding, Development & Acquisition Costs
|
2021
|
2020
|
3 Year
|
Capital expenditures (including A&D) ($000’s)
|
10,712
|
1,264
|
31,495
|
Change in future capital ($000’s)
|
7,465
|
(39,801)
|
(25,173)
|
Total capital for FD&A (000’s)
|
18,177
|
(38,537)
|
6,322
|
Reserve additions, including A&D (Mboe)
|
6,923
|
(1,171)
|
7,169
|
Proved FD&A costs – including changes in future capital ($/boe)
|
2.63
|
32.91
|
0.88
|
Proved FD&A costs – excluding changes in future capital ($/boe)
|
1.55
|
(1.08)
|
4.39
|
Recycle ratio(1)
|
Including changes in future capital
|
7.2
|
0.2
|
14.7
|
Proved plus Probable Finding, Development & Acquisition Costs
|
2021
|
2020
|
3 Year
|
Capital expenditures (including A&D) ($000’s)
|
10,712
|
1,264
|
31,495
|
Change in future capital ($000’s)
|
14,806
|
(67,756)
|
(4,155)
|
Total capital for FD&A ($000’s)
|
25,518
|
(66,492)
|
27,340
|
Reserve additions, including A&D (Mboe)
|
7,698
|
(4,485)
|
6,782
|
Proved FD&A costs – including changes in future capital ($/boe)
|
3.31
|
14.83
|
4.03
|
Proved FD&A costs – excluding changes in future capital ($/boe)
|
1.39
|
(0.28)
|
4.64
|
Recycle ratio(1)
|
Including changes in future capital
|
5.7
|
0.5
|
3.2
|
Proved Finding & Development Costs
|
2021
|
2020
|
3 Year
|
Capital expenditures (excluding A&D) ($000’s)
|
2,990
|
1,301
|
24,068
|
Change in future capital ($000’s)
|
6,969
|
(39,801)
|
(25,669)
|
Total capital for F&D (000’s)
|
9,959
|
(38,500)
|
(1,601)
|
Reserve additions, excluding A&D (Mboe)
|
4,736
|
(1,171)
|
4,982
|
Proved F&D costs – including changes in future capital ($/boe)
|
2.10
|
32.88
|
(0.32)
|
Proved F&D costs – excluding changes in future capital ($/boe)
|
0.63
|
(1.11)
|
4.83
|
Recycle ratio(1)
|
Including changes in future capital
|
9.0
|
0.2
|
(40.3)
|
Proved plus Probable Finding & Development Costs
|
2021
|
2020
|
3 Year
|
Capital expenditures (excluding A&D) ($000’s)
|
2,990
|
1,301
|
24,068
|
Change in future capital ($000’s)
|
14,210
|
(67,756)
|
(4,751)
|
Total capital for F&D (000’s)
|
17,200
|
(66,455)
|
19,317
|
Reserve additions, excluding A&D (Mboe)
|
5,054
|
(4,485)
|
4,138
|
Proved F&D costs – including changes in future capital ($/boe)
|
3.40
|
14.82
|
4.67
|
Proved F&D costs – excluding changes in future capital ($/boe)
|
0.59
|
(0.29)
|
5.82
|
Recycle ratio(1)
|
Including changes in future capital
|
5.6
|
0.5
|
2.8
Notes:
|
(1)
|
Recycle ratio is calculated as the operating netback per boe divided by F&D or FD&A costs per boe as applicable. The operating netbacks used in the respective years are as follows: 2021 (unaudited) – $18.89/boe; 2020 – $6.94/boe and the three-year average is $12.90/boe (see full reconciliation in the “Advisories” section).
|
(2)
|
Future Development Costs have been adjusted for the effects of reserves categorized as acquisitions and dispositions.
FUTURE DEVELOPMENT COSTS
The following table provides the breakdown of future development costs deducted in the estimation of the future net revenue attributable to the proved and proved plus probable reserve categories noted below:
|
($000’s)
|
Proved
|
Proved plus
|
2022
|
27,963
|
35,065
|
2023
|
15,776
|
36,526
|
2024
|
25,158
|
62,494
|
2025
|
20,793
|
37,251
|
2026
|
1,917
|
23,974
|
Remaining
|
6,010
|
7,448
|
Total (Undiscounted)
|
97,617
|
202,758
RESERVE LIFE INDEX
The Company’s reserve life index (“RLI“) is calculated by taking the Company Gross Reserves from the GLJ Report and dividing them by the projected 2022 production as estimated in the GLJ Report.
|
Company Gross
|
2022 Company
|
RLI
|
Reserves Category
|
(Mboe)
|
(Mboe)
|
(Years)
|
Proved, developed, producing
|
24,032
|
3,069
|
7.8
|
Total proved
|
33,205
|
3,479
|
9.5
|
Proved plus probable producing
|
30,950
|
3,133
|
9.9
|
Proved plus probable
|
54,788
|
3,795
|
14.4
NET ASSET VALUE
The following table provides a calculation of Journey’s estimated net asset value (“NAV“) and net asset value per share (“NAVPS“) as at December 31, 2021 based on the estimated future net revenues associated with Journey’s reserves as presented in the GLJ Report. NAV does not include any provision for Journey’s undeveloped land. However, NAV in the table below includes the value of Journey’s Countess Power Project (“CPP“) based upon an economic run completed by GLJ and using their pricing assumptions.
|
Net Asset Value ($000’s)
|
Net Asset Value ($/share)
|
Category
|
2021
|
2020
|
%
|
2021
|
2020
|
%
|
PDP plus CPP (developed)
|
136,784
|
(2,117)
|
6,561
|
2.85
|
(0.05)
|
5,800
|
TP plus CPP (developed + undeveloped)
|
215,082
|
37,824
|
469
|
4.48
|
0.86
|
421
|
P+P DP plus CPP (developed)
|
185,434
|
37,858
|
390
|
3.86
|
0.86
|
348
|
TPP plus CPP (developed + undeveloped)
|
393,470
|
165,789
|
137
|
8.19
|
3.77
|
117
Notes:
|
(1)
|
Aggregate NAV is calculated by taking the future net revenues per the GLJ Report, on a before tax basis, discounted at 10% and subtracting Net Debt at December 31, 2021 of approximately $57,021 thousand (unaudited); (December 31, 2020 – $90,354 thousand). NAV has been adjusted to include the value of power generation at the Countess property, which was commissioned on September 29, 2020. Power generation at Countess has a developed net asset value discounted at 10% of $13,711 thousand and a developed plus undeveloped net asset value discounted at 10% of $15,879 thousand as calculated by GLJ effective January 1, 2022 (December 31, 2020 – $11,025 thousand)
|
(2)
|
Year-end NAVPS is calculated by taking the NAV and dividing it by the basic shares outstanding as at December 31, 2021 of 48,060 thousand shares (December 31, 2020 – 44,001 thousand).