On May 30 – June 1, 2022, 200 operations leaders are coming together in Calgary, AB at Operational Excellence in Energy, Chemicals & Resources! But what does Operational Excellence mean in today’s business climate?

The global pandemic and economic crisis has put an even stronger emphasis on the importance of operational excellence. Yet as energy and resources companies respond and adapt to the new normal, many are redefining what operational excellence means to them. While Operational Excellence is still about having efficient, safe and agile operations…

It’s also about being resilient in the face of disruption. About having an engaged, empowered workforce. About being a trailblazer for Net Zero.

Now in its 9th year, the Operational Excellence in Energy, Chemicals & Resources Summit brings together 200 senior level executives to the BMO Center on May 30- June 1, 2022 to discuss how to tackle the challenges of energy transition and decarbonization while remaining operationally resilient in the face of disruption. Global industry innovators will each share their own transformation journey including crucial insights on how to:

Scale “scarce skillsets”: Leverage experts such as reliability and engineering across multiple sites

Plan for the operational & organizational Impact of digital transformation and decarbonization

Unlock new value fast by zeroing in on the most promising operational innovation opportunities

Leverage connected worker tools to keep your frontline workers safe, mobile and efficient

Enhance operational resilience and build a culture of operational excellence

Improve current processes and streamline your operations to meet today’s environmental regulations and achieve sustainability goals

The industry leaders taking the stage include:

Vice President, Digital Technology & Analytics Transformation, Suncor

Vice President Energy Transition Technologies, TC Energy

Senior Vice President External Affairs, Chief Legal & Sustainability Officer, Pembina Pipeline Corporation

Vice President, Chief Information Officer, ATCO Group

Senior Vice President of Nitrogen Operations, Nutrien

Vice President, Health and Safety, Cenovus Energy

Chief Operating Officer, Midstream, AltaGas

And so many more!

Download the OpEx Energy, Chemicals & Resources Event Agenda to discover the full range of sessions available, and who’ll be taking the stage.

Grab 20% off your pass! Register here and use code: BOEREPORT20