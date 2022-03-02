Baserado Resources Ltd. – Property divestiture

Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Baserado Resources Ltd. (“Baserado” or the “Company”) with the sale or farmout of its oil and natural gas interests located in Alberta (the “Properties”).

The Properties consist of 100% working interests in four-year & five-year Crown mineral rights leases with prospective drilling locations for oil and natural gas primarily in the Duvernay and Mannville formations.

The Properties consist of 132.5 sections of land located in the Niton, Pembina and Wainwright areas of Alberta.

There is no production from the Properties. The Company believes there is potential to drill vertical and horizontal wells on the Properties.

The Properties were acquired by the Company at different times and the remaining term varies for each lease. Further details on the leases are available in the virtual data room for parties that execute a confidentiality agreement.

Summary information relating to this divestiture is attached to this correspondence. More specific information is available at www.sayeradvisors.com. A package of more detailed confidential information will be sent to any party executing a Confidentiality Agreement (copy attached).

Baserado’s preference would be to receive separate proposals for the deep and shallow rights in both the Niton and Pembina areas of Alberta.

Proposals relating to this divestiture will be accepted until 12:00 pm on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

For further information please feel free to contact: Ben Rye, Grazina Palmer or Tom Pavic at 403.266.6133.