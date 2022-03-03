MEG Energy announces US$171 million debt repayment

CALGARY, AB – MEG Energy Corp. (“MEG” or the “Company”) (TSX: MEG) announced today that it has issued a notice to redeem the remaining US$171 million principal balance outstanding of its 6.50% senior secured second lien notes due 2025 (the “Second Lien Notes”) at a redemption price of 101.625%, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the redemption date. The redemption is expected to be completed on or about April 4, 2022. Inclusive of the redemption, MEG will have redeemed in full the original US$750 million aggregate principal amount of the Second Lien Notes.
