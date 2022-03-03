Petrus Resources announces year end 2021 financial, operating & reserves results

Ken Gray, P.Eng.

President and Chief Executive Officer

T: (403) 930-0889

E: kgray@petrusresources.com

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release makes reference to the terms “operating netback”, “corporate netback” and “net debt”. These non-GAAP and other financial measures are not recognized measures under GAAP (IFRS) and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP (IFRS). Accordingly, the Company’s use of these terms may not be comparable to similarly defined measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP and other financial measures should not be considered to be more meaningful than GAAP measures which are determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of our performance. Management uses these non-GAAP and other financial measures for the reasons set forth below.

Operating Netback

Operating netback is a common non-GAAP financial measure used in the oil and natural gas industry which is a useful supplemental measure to evaluate the specific operating performance by product type at the oil and natural gas lease level. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to operating netback is funds flow / oil and natural gas revenue. Operating netback is calculated as oil and natural gas revenue less royalties and operating and transportation expenses. It is presented on an absolute value and on a per unit (boe) basis as a non-GAAP ratio. See below for a reconciliation of operating netback to oil and natural gas revenue.

Corporate Netback

Corporate netback is a common non-GAAP financial measure used in the oil and natural gas industry which evaluates the Company’s profitability at the corporate level. Corporate netback is equal to funds flow, which is a directly comparable GAAP measure. Petrus analyzes these measures on an absolute value and on a per unit (boe) basis as a non-GAAP ratio. Management believes that funds flow and corporate netback provide information to assist a reader in understanding the Company’s profitability relative to current commodity prices. They are calculated as the operating netback less general and administrative expense, finance expense, decommissioning expenditures, plus other income and the net realized gain (loss) on financial derivatives. See below for a reconciliation of funds flow and corporate netback to oil and natural gas revenue.

Three months

ended December 31,

2021 Three months

ended December 31,

2020 Twelve months ended



December 31, 2021 Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 $000s $/boe $000s $/boe $000s $/boe $000s $/boe Oil and natural gas revenue 25,070 46.35 14,143 24.18 81,268 37.04 50,368 20.83 Royalty expense (3,429 ) (6.34 ) (1,183 ) (2.02 ) (10,361 ) (4.72 ) (5,194 ) (2.15 ) Net oil and natural gas revenue 21,641 40.01 12,960 22.16 70,907 32.32 45,174 18.68 Transportation expense (1,010 ) (1.87 ) (983 ) (1.68 ) (3,920 ) (1.79 ) (3,452 ) (1.43 ) Operating expense (2,715 ) (5.02 ) (3,237 ) (5.53 ) (12,914 ) (5.89 ) (11,223 ) (4.64 ) Operating netback 17,916 33.12 8,740 14.95 54,073 24.64 30,499 12.61 Realized gain (loss) on financial derivatives (5,148 ) (9.52 ) 381 0.65 (11,713 ) (5.34 ) 6,518 2.70 Other income 21 0.04 184 0.31 1,075 0.49 354 0.15 General & administrative expense (1,213 ) (2.24 ) (1,059 ) (1.81 ) (4,274 ) (1.95 ) (3,409 ) (1.41 ) Cash finance expense(1) (856 ) (1.58 ) (1,456 ) (2.49 ) (5,133 ) (2.34 ) (6,661 ) (2.75 ) Decommissioning expenditures (302 ) (0.56 ) (366 ) (0.63 ) (674 ) (0.31 ) (904 ) (0.37 ) Funds flow and corporate netback 10,418 19.26 6,424 10.98 33,354 15.19 26,397 10.93

(1)Excludes non-cash Term Loan interest payment-in-kind.

Net Debt

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated as current assets (excluding unrealized financial derivative assets) less current liabilities (excluding unrealized financial derivative liabilities, right-of-use lease obligations, and deferred share unit liabilities) and long term debt. Petrus uses net debt as a key indicator of its leverage and strength of its balance sheet. See below for a reconciliation of net debt to long-term debt, being our nearest measure prescribed by GAAP (IFRS).

($000s) As at December 31, 2021 As at December 31, 2020 Adjusted current assets(1) 15,611 7,428 Less: adjusted current liabilities(1) (77,390 ) (121,789 ) Net debt (61,779 ) (114,361 )

(1)Adjusted for unrealized risk management assets, liabilities, lease obligations and unrealized deferred share unit liabilities.

OIL AND GAS DISCLOSURES

Our oil and gas reserves statement for the year ended December 31, 2021, which includes disclosure of our oil and natural gas reserves and other oil and natural gas information in accordance with NI 51-101, is contained in the AIF. The recovery and reserve estimates contained herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered.

Management uses oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide shareholders with measures to compare Petrus’ operations over time. Readers are cautioned that the information provided by these metrics, or that can be derived from the metrics presented in this press release, should not be relied upon for investment or other purposes.

F&D Costs and FD&A Costs

FD&A cost is defined as capital costs for the time period including change in FDC divided by change in reserves including revisions and production for that same time period. F&D cost is defined as capital costs for the time period including change in FDC divided by change in reserves including revisions and production for that same time period, excluding acquisitions and dispositions. Both F&D costs and FD&A costs take into account reserves revisions during the year on a per boe basis. The methodology used to calculate F&D costs includes disclosure required to bring the proved undeveloped and probable reserves to production. Annually, changes in forecast FDC occur as a result of Petrus’ development, acquisition and disposition activities, undeveloped reserve revision and capital cost estimates. These values reflect the independent evaluator’s best estimate of the cost to bring the proved and probable undeveloped reserves to production.

Reserve Life Index

Reserve life index is defined as total reserves by category divided by the annualized fourth quarter production.

Reserve Replacement Ratio

The reserve replacement ratio is calculated by dividing the yearly change in reserves net of production by the actual annual production for the year.

FD&A Recycle Ratio

The FD&A recycle ratio is calculated by dividing operating netback by FD&A.

ADVISORIES

Basis of Presentation

Financial data presented above has largely been derived from the Company’s financial statements, prepared in accordance with GAAP which require publicly accountable enterprises to prepare their financial statements using IFRS. Accounting policies adopted by the Company are set out in the notes to the audited consolidated financial statements as at and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. The reporting and the measurement currency is the Canadian dollar. All financial information is expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Petrus set forth in this new release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law, that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements represent Petrus’ internal projections, estimates, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Although Petrus believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievement since such expectations are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause Petrus’ actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Petrus.

In particular, forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the ability of Petrus to create meaningful shareholder value; that Petrus has the flexibility required to invest in the development of its land base and unlock proven value; our 2022 capital budget and the components thereof, including the wells that we intend to drill; our forecast for 2022 exit production rate including by product type; our forecast for 2022 funds flow; our ability to continue to reduce debt and further strengthen the Company’s balance sheet. In addition, statements relating to “reserves” are deemed to be forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described can be profitably produced in the future.

These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the Company’s control, including: the impact of general economic conditions; volatility in market prices for crude oil, NGL and natural gas; the ability of the Company to renegotiate or refinance its credit facility (“RCF”) at or before maturity; industry conditions; currency fluctuation; imprecision of reserve estimates; liabilities inherent in crude oil and natural gas operations; environmental risks; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions and exploration and development programs; competition; the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management; changes in income tax laws or changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the oil and gas industry; hazards such as fire, explosion, blowouts, cratering, and spills, each of which could result in substantial damage to wells, production facilities, other property and the environment or in personal injury; stock market volatility; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual information form. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Petrus has made assumptions regarding: future commodity prices (including as disclosed herein) and royalty regimes; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of capital expenditures; ability to renegotiate and/or refinance Petrus’ RCF; future exchange rates; the impact of increasing competition; conditions in general economic and financial markets; availability of drilling and related equipment and services; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; and future operating costs. Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this press release in order to provide investors with a more complete perspective on Petrus’ future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Petrus’ actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive.

This press release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, “FOFI”) about Petrus’ prospective results of operations including, without limitation, its 2022 capital budget, its forecast for 2022 funds flow and its ability to repay debt, which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth above. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on FOFI. Petrus’ actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these FOFI, or if any of them do so, what benefits Petrus will derive therefrom. Petrus has included the FOFI in order to provide readers with a more complete perspective on Petrus’ future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

These forward-looking statements and FOFI are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements and FOFI, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

BOE Presentation

The oil and natural gas industry commonly expresses production volumes and reserves on a barrel of oil equivalent (“boe”) basis whereby natural gas volumes are converted at the ratio of six thousand cubic feet to one barrel of oil. The intention is to sum oil and natural gas measurement units into one basis for improved measurement of results and comparisons with other industry participants. Petrus uses the 6:1 boe measure which is the approximate energy equivalence of the two commodities at the burner tip. Boe’s do not represent an economic value equivalence at the wellhead and therefore may be a misleading measure if used in isolation.