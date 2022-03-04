BOE Report

Canada’s weekly rig count down 10 to 223

Alberta drilling rig in winter.

Canada averaged 223 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 25% are drilling for natural gas, 60% are drilling for oil, 4% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 11% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 77% in Alberta, 14% in Saskatchewan, 3% in BC, and 6% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 31%, Ensign Drilling with 23%, Savanna Drilling with 10%, and Horizon Drilling with 7%.

