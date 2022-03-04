Canada’s weekly rig count down 10 to 223

Canada averaged 223 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 25% are drilling for natural gas, 60% are drilling for oil, 4% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 11% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 77% in Alberta, 14% in Saskatchewan, 3% in BC, and 6% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 31%, Ensign Drilling with 23%, Savanna Drilling with 10%, and Horizon Drilling with 7%.

