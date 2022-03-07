Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. releases its inaugural ESG Report

Tidewater Midstream is traded on the TSX under the symbol “TWM”. Tidewater Midstream’s business objective is to build a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the North American natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined product and renewable space. Its strategy is to profitably grow and create shareholder value through the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure. Tidewater Midstream plans to achieve its business objective by providing customers with a full service, vertically integrated value chain, including gas plants, pipelines, railcars, export terminals, storage, downstream facilities and various renewable initiatives.

Additional information relating to Tidewater Midstream is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and at www.tidewatermidstream.com.

