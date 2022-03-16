NGW and Gas Pathways present Canadian Gas Dialogues 2022

Gas 360° – Natural Gas in the Evolving Energy Discourse

We are pleased to announce that, together with Gas Pathways, we will host the Fourth annual Canadian Gas Dialogues as a live event on March 30, 2022, at the Calgary Petroleum Club. We are looking forward to seeing you at our in-person event.

More information is available here.

Main Topics of Discussion

Canadian LNG For a Better World: How to Achieve Success?

Canadian LNG is being positioned as a better environmental choice than many of the current options to generate power and fuel industry in Asia. How can Canada leverage and amplify this strength? Will doing so be enough to bring more Canadian projects to a final investment decision?

The Net Zero Agenda: What about the gas consumer?

Many argue that much greater electrification of Canada’s energy system will be a necessary path to net zero. This argument frequently lacks a full understanding of the full system implications such as energy costs and reliability. Is the natural gas industry, its products and infrastructure victims of an agenda, and what are the potential implications to consumers?

Responsible Gas: A Pathway to greater support for Hydrocarbons?

Major gas producers in Canada and the US are seeking certification of their product as proof of environmental sustainability. Can this bring greater acceptance and support to the hydrocarbon industry?

CCS: Political and Regulatory Next Steps

Alberta has an ambitious innovation agenda in support of carbon capture and storage, not only to make natural gas more sustainable but also to drive growth in the blue hydrogen sector. What is needed on the policy and regulatory fronts to ensure the success of CCS in Canada?

About Canadian Gas Dialogues:

The Canadian Gas Dialogues conference is designed to bring together the spectrum of stakeholders in the natural gas community for the exchange and sharing of insight and viewpoints on how we can collectively move forward the position of the industry in local, national and global communities.

Learn More

