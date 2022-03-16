Recover residual oil carry over from produced water

Recover oil normally lost to your water disposal system!

Avonlea Environmental Services is pleased to introduce it’s on-site, Cavitek automated processing system for the removal of crude oil in production water, typically missed by traditional processing equipment. The Cavitek Process Skid is installed after the heater-treater/ free water knock-out, prior to water disposal, stripping out and recovering any residual crude.

Main Benefits:

Simple, low cost, energy efficient system

Fully integrated automation

Reduce trucking

High process rate (250m 3 to 10,000m 3 /day)

Small equipment footprint

Reduced carbon footprint

Improved environment & safety

Avonlea’s latest system is processing produced water, recovering approximately 60 m3/month of residual crude. The proprietary Avonlea System utilizes hydrodynamic cavitation and treats 2500 m3/day of production water, stripping out the residual oil without the use of expensive chemicals.

Water Treatment:

Cavitek Process Skid has capabilities for treating water for Emulsions, Iron, Sulfur, TDS, pH, Bacteria, Heavy Metals, and other contaminants providing the operator the option of reusing produced water for stimulation and other purposes.

For more information call:

Ron Lincz, P.Eng. COO

ron@avonlea.tech

403-828-6360

Douglas Brett, P.Eng., President

doug@avonlea.tech

403-866-8780