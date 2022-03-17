TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces year end 2021 financial and operating results

Calgary, Alberta – TransGlobe Energy Corporation (AIM: TGL) (TSX: TGL) (NASDAQ: TGA) (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021. All dollar values are expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise stated. TransGlobe’s Consolidated Financial Statements together with the notes related thereto, as well as TransGlobe’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, are available on TransGlobe’s website at www.trans-globe.com.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

2021 sales averaged 13,478 boe/d in 2021 with an average realized price of $58.79/boe; average realized price on Egyptian sales of $62.94/bbl and Canadian sales of $38.40/boe;

Funds flow from operations of $44.8 million ($0.62 per share) in 2021;

2021 net earnings of $40.3 million ($0.56 per share), inclusive of a $31.5 million non-cash impairment reversal and a $0.1 million unrealized loss on derivative commodity contracts;

The Company ended the year with positive working capital of $21.0 million, including cash of $37.9 million;

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:

2021 production averaged 12,854 boe/d (Egypt 11,336 bbls/d, Canada 1,518 boe/d), a decrease of 4% from 2020 primarily attributable to natural declines in Egypt, partially offset by the re-commencement of Eastern Desert drilling and well optimization activities;

Inventoried entitlement crude oil in Egypt decreased to nil as at December 31, 2021 from 227.9 Mbbls as at December 31, 2020;

Ended the year with 46.1 MMboe of 2P reserves, up 19% from 2020 year end of 38.9 MMboe;

Drilled and completed eight development oil wells and performed six recompletions in the Eastern Desert in Egypt;

Drilled one exploration well and performed one recompletion in the Western Desert in Egypt;

Drilled three horizontal Cardium oil wells and completed one standing well at Harmattan in Canada;

CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS:

As previously announced, the amendment, extension and merger of the Company’s Eastern Desert concession agreements into a single agreement (the “Merged Concession agreement”) was ratified by Egypt’s Parliament and signed into law by the President in December 2021;

2022 (TO DATE) HIGHLIGHTS:

As previously announced, TransGlobe signed the Merged Concession agreement at an official signing ceremony with the Ministry of Petroleum held on January 19, 2022;

The Company remitted the initial modernization payment of $15.0 million and signature bonus of $1.0 million as part of the conditions precedent to the official signing of the Merged Concession agreement;

In accordance with the Merged Concession agreement, TransGlobe made another modernization payment to EGPC in the amount of $10.0 million on February 1, 2022;

January 2022 average production of 12,291 boe/d, February 2022 average production of 12,392 boe/d;

A cargo of Gharib blend crude shipped at the end of January 2022, marketed by Mercuria Energy Trading;

Declared a dividend of $0.10 per common share, which will be paid in cash on May 12, 2022 to shareholders of record on April 29, 2022.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

Additional financial information is provided in the Company’s audited Consolidated Financial Statements together with the notes related thereto, as well as TransGlobe’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. These documents, along with other documents affecting the rights of securityholders and other information relating to the Company, may be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 40-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

(US$000s, except per share, price, volume amounts and % change)

Three Months Ended December 31 Years Ended December 31 Financial 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Petroleum and natural gas sales1 93,428 50,989 83 303,956 188,771 61 Petroleum and natural gas sales, net of royalties1 58,043 33,309 74 169,006 114,675 47 Realized derivative (loss) gain on commodity contracts (3,096 ) (6 ) 51,500 (10,475 ) 6,801 (254 ) Unrealized derivative gain (loss) on commodity contracts 2,803 (941 ) (398 ) (88 ) (180 ) (51 ) Production and operating expense 15,518 19,326 (20 ) 61,430 64,462 (5 ) Overlift (828 ) – (100 ) 14,723 – 100 Selling costs 55 1,008 (95 ) 3,921 2,111 86 General and administrative expense 7,416 3,593 106 20,353 11,990 70 Depletion, depreciation and amortization expense 7,068 7,647 (8 ) 25,434 31,049 (18 ) Income tax expense 6,050 3,408 78 22,411 13,530 66 Cash flow (used in) generated by operating activities (1,956 ) 14,180 (114 ) 44,962 31,709 42 Funds flow from operations2 15,269 7,202 112 44,831 30,443 47 Basic per share3 0.21 0.10 0.62 0.42 Diluted per share3 0.21 0.10 0.61 0.42 Net earnings (loss) 6,560 (2,855 ) (330 ) 40,338 (77,397 ) (152 ) Basic per share 0.09 (0.04 ) 0.56 (1.07 ) Diluted per share 0.09 (0.04 ) 0.55 (1.07 ) Capital expenditures4 8,694 255 3,309 26,822 7,498 258 Working capital7 21,032 15,349 37 21,032 15,349 37 Long-term debt, including current portion 3,040 21,464 (86 ) 3,040 21,464 (86 ) Common shares outstanding Basic (weighted average) 72,550 72,542 – 72,544 72,542 – Diluted (weighted average) 73,750 72,542 2 73,182 72,542 1 Total assets 239,095 201,147 19 239,095 201,147 19 Operating Average production volumes (boe/d) 12,763 12,384 3 12,854 13,425 (4 ) Average sales volumes (boe/d) 12,763 15,712 (19 ) 13,478 15,437 (13 ) Inventory (Mbbls) – 227.9 (100 ) – 227.9 (100 ) Average realized sales price ($/boe)5 67.03 35.27 90 58.79 33.41 76 Production and operating expenses ($/boe)6 13.22 13.37 (1 ) 12.49 11.41 9

1 Petroleum and natural gas sales for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 are inclusive of overlift revenues of ($0.8 million) and $14.7 million, respectively.

2 Non-GAAP financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for funds flow from operations is cash flow generated by operating activities. Refer to “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” contained within the annual MD&A.

3 Non-GAAP ratio that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Includes a non-GAAP financial measure component of funds flow from operations. Refer to “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” contained within the annual MD&A.

4 Non-GAAP financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for capital expenditures is cash flow used in investing activities. Refer to “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” contained within the annual MD&A.

5 Supplementary financial measure that is comprised of petroleum and natural gas sales, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company’s average daily production volumes.

6 Supplementary financial measure that is comprised of production and operating expenses, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company’s average daily production volumes.

7 Supplementary financial measure that is comprised of current assets less current liabilities, as determined in accordance with IFRS.

SELECTED ANNUAL INFORMATION

($000s, except per share amounts, price and volumes) 2021 % Change 2020 % Change 2019 Operations Average production volumes Crude oil (bbls/d) 11,336 (4 ) 11,858 (18 ) 14,527 NGLs (bbls/d) 740 (6 ) 785 35 582 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 4,667 – 4,686 (16 ) 5,594 Total (boe/d) 12,854 (4 ) 13,425 (16 ) 16,041 Average sales volume Crude oil (bbls/d) 11,960 (14 ) 13,871 3 13,441 NGLs (bbls/d) 740 (6 ) 785 35 582 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 4,667 – 4,686 (16 ) 5,594 Total (boe/d) 13,478 (13 ) 15,437 3 14,954 Average realized sales prices1 Crude oil ($/bbl) 63.12 76 35.80 (35 ) 55.31 NGLs ($/bbl) 32.16 120 14.59 (36 ) 22.93 Natural gas ($/Mcf) 2.93 79 1.64 24 1.32 Total oil equivalent ($/boe) 58.79 76 33.41 (35 ) 51.10 Inventory (Mbbls) – (100 ) 227.9 (76 ) 964.5 Petroleum and natural gas sales2 303,956 61 188,771 (32 ) 278,929 Petroleum and natural gas sales, net of royalties2 169,006 47 114,675 (18 ) 140,096 Cash flow generated by operating activities 44,962 42 31,709 (29 ) 44,836 Funds flow from operations3 44,831 47 30,443 (35 ) 46,871 Funds flow from operations per share4: Basic 0.62 0.42 0.65 Diluted 0.61 0.42 0.65 Net earnings (loss) 40,338 (152 ) (77,397 ) 1,837 (3,995 ) Net earnings (loss) per share: Basic 0.56 (1.07 ) (0.06 ) Diluted 0.55 (1.07 ) (0.06 ) Capital expenditures5 26,822 258 7,498 (80 ) 36,932 Dividends declared – – – – 5,078 Dividends declared per share – – – – 0.070 Total assets 239,095 19 201,147 (35 ) 308,325 Cash and cash equivalents 37,929 10 34,510 4 33,251 Working capital6 21,032 37 15,349 (52 ) 32,194 Total long-term debt, including current portion 3,040 (86 ) 21,464 (42 ) 37,041

1 Supplementary financial measure that is comprised of petroleum and natural gas sales, as determined in accordance with IFRS, less overlift revenue, divided by the Company’s average daily production volumes. Refer to “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” contained within the annual MD&A.

2 Petroleum and natural gas sales for the year ended December 31, 2021 are inclusive of overlift revenues of $14.7 million.

3 Non-GAAP measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for funds flow from operations is cash flow from operating activities. Refer to “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” contained within the annual MD&A.

4 Non-GAAP ratio that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Includes a non-GAAP financial measure component of funds flow from operations. Refer to “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” contained within the annual MD&A.

5 Non-GAAP financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for capital expenditures is cash flow used in investing activities. Refer to “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” contained within the annual MD&A.

6 Supplementary financial measure that is comprised of current assets less current liabilities, as determined in accordance with IFRS.

In 2021 compared with 2020, TransGlobe:

Reported a 4% decrease in production volumes compared to 2020. This was primarily attributable to natural declines in Egypt, partially offset by the re-commencement of Eastern Desert drilling and well optimization activities;

Ended 2021 with nil crude oil inventory, a decrease of 227.9 Mbbls over inventoried crude oil levels at December 31, 2020. This was primarily due to annual sales volumes exceeding production volumes and the Q3-2021 cargo lifting that resulted in an overlift;

Reported positive funds flow from operations of $44.8 million (2020 – $30.4 million). The increase in funds flow from operations from 2020 is primarily due to higher commodity prices, partially offset by lower production and excess cost oil in West Bakr;

Petroleum and natural gas sales increased by 61%, primarily due to a 76% increase in average realized sales prices, partially offset by a 13% decrease in sales volumes in 2021;

Reported net earnings of $40.3 million (2020 – net loss of $77.4 million) inclusive of a $0.1 million unrealized derivative loss on commodity contracts and a combined $31.5 million non-cash impairment reversal on the Company’s petroleum and natural gas (“PNG”) assets;

Ended the year with positive working capital of $21.0 million, including $37.9 million in cash as at December 31, 2021;

Spent $26.8 million on capital expenditures, funded entirely from cash flow from operations and cash on hand; and

Repaid $18.9 million of long-term debt with cash on hand.

OPERATING RESULTS AND NETBACK

Daily Volumes, Working Interest before Royalties

Production Volumes

2021 2020 Egypt crude oil (bbls/d) 10,578 11,147 Canada crude oil (bbls/d) 758 711 Canada NGLs (bbls/d) 740 785 Canada natural gas (Mcf/d) 4,667 4,686 Total Company (boe/d) 12,854 13,425

Sales Volumes (excludes volumes held as inventory)

2021 2020 Egypt crude oil (bbls/d)1 11,202 13,160 Canada crude oil (bbls/d) 758 711 Canada NGLs (bbls/d) 740 785 Canada natural gas (Mcf/d) 4,667 4,686 Total Company (boe/d) 13,478 15,437

1 There are no sales volumes associated with overlift revenue.

Netback

Consolidated netback

2021 2020 ($000s, except per boe amounts) $ $/boe $ $/boe Petroleum and natural gas sales, excluding overlift1 289,233 58.79 188,771 33.41 Royalties2 134,950 27.43 74,096 13.11 Current taxes2 22,411 4.56 13,530 2.39 Production and operating expenses 61,430 12.49 64,462 11.41 Selling costs 3,921 0.80 2,111 0.37 Netback3 66,5211 13.514 34,5721 6.134

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Refer to “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” contained within the annual MD&A.

2 Royalties and taxes are settled at the time of production. Fluctuations in royalty and tax costs per bbl are due to timing differences between the production and sale of the Company’s entitlement crude oil.

3 The Company achieved the netbacks above on sold barrels of oil equivalent for the year ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

4 Non-GAAP ratio that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Includes a non-GAAP financial measure component of netback. Refer to “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” contained within the annual MD&A.

Egypt

2021 2020 ($000s, except per boe amounts) $ $/boe $ $/boe Oil sales, excluding overlift1 257,338 62.94 173,086 35.94 Royalties2 129,891 31.77 71,741 14.89 Current taxes2 22,411 5.48 13,530 2.81 Production and operating expenses 54,379 13.30 58,305 12.11 Selling costs 3,921 0.96 2,111 0.44 Netback3 46,7361 11.434 27,3991 5.694

1 Non-GAAP measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Refer to “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” contained within the annual MD&A.

2 Royalties and taxes are settled at the time of production. Fluctuations in royalty and tax costs per bbl are due to timing differences between the production and sale of the Company’s entitlement crude oil.

3 The Company achieved the netbacks above on sold barrels of oil equivalent for the year ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

4 Supplementary financial measures that are comprised of petroleum and natural gas sales, royalties, current taxes, production and operating expenses and selling costs, determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company’s average daily production volumes. Refer to “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” contained within the annual MD&A.

Netback per barrel in Egypt increased by 101% in 2021 compared to 2020. The increase was primarily due to 75% higher average realized sales price, partially offset by 110% higher royalties and taxes per bbl, 10% higher production and operating expenses per bbl and 118% higher selling costs per bbl.

In Egypt, petroleum and natural gas sales increased by $84.3 million to $257.3 million from 2020. This was primarily due to an increase in realized prices, partially offset by a decrease in sales volumes from the prior year. The realized sales price for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $62.94/bbl (2020 – $35.94/bbl), which was $7.74/bbl lower (2020 – $5.82/bbl lower) than the average Dated Brent oil price of $70.68/bbl for 2021 (2020 – $41.76/bbl). The difference between the average selling price and Dated Brent is due to a gravity/quality adjustment and is also impacted by the specific timing of direct sales.

In Egypt, royalties and taxes in 2021 increased by $67.0 million from 2020, representing 59% of petroleum and natural gas sales in 2021 (2020 – 49%). Royalties and taxes are settled on a production basis, therefore, the correlation of royalties and taxes to oil sales fluctuates depending on the timing of entitlement oil sales. If sales volumes had been equal to production volumes during the year, royalties and taxes as a percentage of revenue would have been 63% (2020 – 58%). In periods when the Company sells less than its entitlement production, royalties and taxes as a percentage of revenue will be higher than the terms of the production sharing concessions (“PSCs”). In periods when the Company sells more than its entitlement production, royalties and taxes as a percentage of revenue will be lower than the terms set out in the PSCs. The increase in total royalties and taxes, and the relative increase from 49% in 2020 to 59% in 2021, was due to excess cost oil in the West Bakr concession, partially offset by sales outpacing production in 2021. Excess cost oil occurs when the current costs and historic cost amortization, permissible within the PSCs, are less than the proportion of cost oil value. In the case of West Bakr, 100% of excess cost oil belongs to EGPC, which effectively increases the royalties and taxes burden.

In Egypt, production and operating expenses fluctuate periodically due to changes in inventory volumes as a portion of costs are capitalized and expensed when sold. Production and operating expenses decreased by 7% ($3.9 million) in 2021 compared with 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in crude oil sales in 2021 compared to 2020, resulting in less operating costs previously capitalized to inventory being expensed in 2021 compared to 2020 ($2.2 million). The decrease was also due to lower production handling fees. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in manpower cost and workovers. The increase in production and operating expenses per bbl from $12.11/bbl in 2020 to $13.30/bbl in 2021 was primarily due to a comparative 5% decrease in production in Egypt.

Selling costs increased by $1.8 million to $3.9 million in 2021. Selling costs per bbl increased by 118% to $0.96/bbl in 2021. These increases were due to the specific shipping terms of the two cargo liftings that occurred in Egypt in 2021 when compared to the two cargo liftings that occurred in 2020.

Canada

2021 2020 ($000s, except per boe amounts) $ $/boe $ $/boe Crude oil sales 18,225 65.87 8,679 33.36 Natural gas sales 4,984 17.55 2,815 9.85 NGL sales 8,686 32.16 4,191 14.59 Total sales 31,895 38.40 15,685 18.82 Royalties 5,059 6.09 2,355 2.83 Production and operating expenses 7,051 8.49 6,157 7.39 Netback 19,7851 23.822 7,1731 8.602

1 Non-GAAP measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Refer to “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” contained within the annual MD&A.

2 Supplementary financial measures that are comprised of petroleum and natural gas sales, royalties, current taxes, production and operating expenses and selling costs, determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company’s average daily production volumes. Refer to “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” contained within the annual MD&A.

Netbacks per boe in Canada increased by 177% in 2021 compared with 2020. The increase was primarily due to a 104% higher average realized sales price, partially offset by a 115% increase in royalties per boe and a 15% increase in production and operating expenses per boe.

In Canada, petroleum and natural gas sales increased by $16.2 million to $31.9 million from 2020. This was primarily due to an increase in realized prices, partially offset by a decrease in sales volumes from the prior year.

In Canada, royalties increased by $2.7 million from 2020, representing 16% of petroleum and natural gas sales during 2021 compared to 15% during the prior year. This increase was primarily due to an increase in crown royalties and in freehold and overriding royalties as a result of improved commodity pricing, and a decrease in Gas Cost Allowance (“GCA”) rebates received in 2021 compared to 2020. This was partially offset by lower royalties due to royalty holidays on the three oil wells drilled during 2021. TransGlobe pays royalties to the Alberta provincial government and landowners in accordance with an established royalty regime. In Alberta, Crown royalty rates are based on reference commodity prices, production levels and well depths, and are offset by certain incentive programs in place to promote drilling activity by reducing overall royalty expense.

Production and operating expenses increased by 15% ($0.9 million) in 2021 compared with 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in chemical costs and power and utilities due to an increase in commodity prices and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar in 2021. This was partially offset by a decrease in transportation costs and gas processing fees.

Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per share amounts)

Years Ended December 31 2021 2020 REVENUE Petroleum and natural gas sales, net of royalties 169,006 114,675 Finance revenue 9 106 Other revenue 32 641 169,047 115,422 EXPENSES Production and operating 61,430 64,462 Overlift 14,723 – Selling costs 3,921 2,111 General and administrative 20,353 11,990 Foreign exchange loss 47 24 Finance costs 1,141 2,520 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 25,434 31,049 Asset retirement obligation accretion 207 259 Loss (gain) on financial instruments 10,563 (6,621 ) Impairment (reversal) loss (31,521 ) 73,495 106,298 179,289 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 62,749 (63,867 ) Income tax expense – current 22,411 13,530 NET EARNINGS (LOSS) 40,338 (77,397 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Currency translation adjustments (62 ) 766 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) 40,276 (76,631 ) Net earnings (loss) per share Basic 0.56 (1.07 ) Diluted 0.55 (1.07 )

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

As at As at December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current Cash 37,927 34,510 Accounts receivable 12,217 9,996 Prepaids and other 4,024 3,530 Product inventory – 5,828 54,168 53,864 Non-Current Intangible exploration and evaluation assets 2,673 584 Property and equipment Petroleum and natural gas assets 173,804 140,059 Other 2,202 2,917 Deferred taxes 6,246 3,723 239,093 201,147 LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 26,110 20,176 Current portion of share-based compensation liabilities 6,174 1,491 Derivative commodity contracts 88 398 Current portion of lease obligations 764 1,553 Current portion of long-term debt – 14,897 33,136 38,515 Non-Current Long-term debt 3,040 6,567 Asset retirement obligations 14,102 13,042 Share-based compensation liabilities 3,959 544 Lease obligations 36 461 Deferred taxes 6,246 3,723 60,519 62,852 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Share capital 153,021 152,805 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,838 1,900 Contributed surplus 24,896 25,109 Deficit (1,181 ) (41,519 ) 178,574 138,295 239,093 201,147

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Years Ended December 31 2021 2020 Share Capital Balance, beginning of year 152,805 152,805 Stock options exercised (340 ) – Transfer from contributed surplus on exercise of options 556 – Balance, beginning and end of year 153,021 152,805 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income Balance, beginning of year 1,900 1,134 Currency translation adjustment (62 ) 766 Balance, end of year 1,838 1,900 Contributed Surplus Balance, beginning of year 25,109 24,673 Share-based compensation expense 343 436 Transfer to share capital on exercise of options (556 ) – Balance, end of year 24,896 25,109 (Deficit) Retained Earnings Balance, beginning of year (41,519 ) 35,878 Net earnings (loss) 40,338 (77,397 ) Balance, end of year (1,181 ) (41,519 )

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Years Ended December 31 2021 2020 OPERATING Net earnings (loss) 40,338 (77,397 ) Adjustments for: Depletion, depreciation and amortization 25,434 31,049 Asset retirement obligation accretion 207 259 Impairment (recovery) loss (31,521 ) 73,495 Share-based compensation 9,267 857 Finance costs 1,141 2,520 Unrealized loss on financial instruments 88 180 Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency translation 12 (62 ) Asset retirement obligations settled (135 ) (458 ) Changes in working capital 131 1,266 Net cash generated by operating activities 44,962 31,709 INVESTING Additions to intangible exploration and evaluation assets (2,089 ) (337 ) Additions to petroleum and natural gas assets (24,636 ) (6,726 ) Additions to other assets (97 ) (435 ) Changes in working capital 7,601 (3,544 ) Net cash used in investing activities (19,221 ) (11,042 ) FINANCING Issue of common shares (340 ) – Interest paid (856 ) (1,918 ) Increase in long-term debt 415 406 Payments on lease obligations (1,932 ) (1,703 ) Repayments of long-term debt (18,937 ) (16,504 ) Changes in working capital (365 ) 161 Net cash used in financing activities (22,015 ) (19,558 ) Currency translation differences relating to cash (307 ) 150 NET INCREASE IN CASH 3,419 1,259 CASH, BEGINNING OF YEAR 34,510 33,251 CASH, END OF YEAR 37,929 34,510

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Liquidity describes a company’s ability to access cash. Companies operating in the upstream oil and gas industry require sufficient cash in order to fund capital programs that maintain and increase production and reserves, to acquire strategic oil and gas assets, to repay current liabilities and debt and ultimately to provide a return to shareholders. TransGlobe’s capital programs are funded by existing working capital and cash provided from operating activities. The Company’s cash flow from operations varies significantly from quarter to quarter, depending on the timing of oil sales from cargoes lifted in Egypt, and these fluctuations in cash flow impact the Company’s liquidity.

Funding for the Company’s capital expenditures is provided by cash flows from operations and cash on hand. The Company expects to fund its 2022 exploration and development program through the use of working capital and cash flow from operations. Fluctuations in commodity prices, product demand, foreign exchange rates, interest rates and various other risks may impact capital resources and capital expenditures.

Working capital is the amount by which current assets exceed current liabilities. As at December 31, 2021, the Company had a working capital surplus of $21.0 million (December 31, 2020 – $15.3 million). The increase in working capital is primarily due to an increase in cash resulting from collections on accounts receivable during the year, an increase in accounts receivable due to increased sales, and a decrease in the current portion of long-term debt with full repayment of the Mercuria prepayment agreement occurring in 2021. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in crude oil inventory and an increase in accounts payable driven by the 2021 capital program.

As at December 31, 2021, all of the Company’s cash is on deposit with high credit-quality financial institutions.

Over the past 10 years, the Company experienced delays in the collection of accounts receivable from EGPC. The length of delay peaked in 2013, returned to historical delays of up to six months in 2017, and has since fluctuated within an acceptable range. As at December 31, 2021, amounts owing from EGPC were $6.1 million. The Company considers there to be minimal credit risk associated with amounts receivable from EGPC.

In Egypt, the Company sold 1,120.0 Mbbls of entitlement crude oil to EGPC in 2021 for net proceeds of $63.5 million. During the year, the Company collected a total of $63.1 million of accounts receivable from EGPC, an additional $6.6 million has been collected subsequent to the year end. The Company incurs a 30-day collection cycle on sales to third-party international buyers. Depending on the Company’s assessment of the credit of crude oil purchasers, they may be required to post irrevocable letters of credit to support the sales prior to the cargo lifting. As at December 31, 2021, the Company held no crude oil inventory.

As at December 31, 2021, the Company has a revolving Canadian reserves-based lending facility with ATB totaling C$22.5 million ($17.7 million), of which C$3.9 million ($3.0 million) was drawn and outstanding. During 2021, the Company repaid C$5.0 million ($3.9 million) and had drawings of C$0.5 million ($0.4 million) on this facility. During 2021, the prepayment agreement with Mercuria was fully repaid in the amount of $15.0 million.

The Company actively monitors its liquidity to ensure that cash flows, credit facilities and working capital are adequate to support these financial liabilities, as well as the Company’s capital programs.

To date, the Company has experienced no difficulties with transferring funds abroad.

MANAGEMENT STRATEGY AND OUTLOOK

The 2022 outlook provides information as to management’s expectation for results of operations for 2022. Readers are cautioned that the 2022 outlook may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company’s expected results are sensitive to fluctuations in the business environment in the jurisdictions that the Company operates in, and may vary accordingly. This outlook contains forward-looking statements that should be read in conjunction with the Company’s disclosure under “Advisory on Forward-Looking Information and Statements” within this news release.

2022 Outlook

The 2022 production outlook for the Company is provided as a range to reflect timing and performance contingencies.

As announced on January 20, 2022, the Company has fully executed its agreement (the “Merged Concession agreement”) with the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (“EGPC”) to merge its three existing Eastern Desert concessions with a 15-year primary term and improved Company economics. In advance of the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of the Arab Republic of Egypt (the “Minister”) executing the Merged Concession agreement with the Company, the Company paid the first modernization payment ($15.0 million) and signature bonus ($1.0 million) as part of the conditions precedent to the official signing ceremony on January 19, 2022. On February 1, 2022, TransGlobe paid the second modernization payment ($10.0 million). In accordance with the Merged Concession agreement, TransGlobe will make a further four annual equalization payments of $10.0 million each beginning February 1, 2023 until February 1, 2026. The Company also has minimum financial work commitments of $50.0 million per each five-year period of the primary development term, commencing on the February 1, 2020 effective date.

The Merged Concession agreement consolidates the Company’s three existing producing concessions in the Eastern Desert which, in December 2021, had a combined average production of 9,394 Bopd (8,590 Bopd heavy crude; 803 Bopd light and medium crude). As the Merged Concession agreement is effective as of February 1, 2020, there will be an effective date adjustment owed to the Company for the difference in the historic commercial terms and the revised commercial terms applied against the production since the effective date. The quantum of the effective date adjustment is expected to be finalized with EGPC in the coming months.

Total corporate production is expected to range between 12.4 and 13.4 Mboe/d (mid-point of 12.9 Mboe/d) for 2022 with a 93% weighting to oil and liquids. Egypt oil production is expected to range between 10.0 and 10.8 Mbbls/d (mid-point of 10.4 Mbbls/d) in 2022. Canadian production is expected to range between 2.4 and 2.6 Mboe/d (mid-point of 2.5 Mboe/d) in 2022.

Funds flow from operations in any given period is dependent upon the timing and market price of crude oil sales in Egypt. Because these factors are difficult to accurately predict, the Company has not provided funds flow from operations guidance for 2022. Funds flow from operations and inventory levels in Egypt may fluctuate significantly from quarter to quarter due to the timing of crude oil sales.

2022 Capital Budget

The Company’s 2022 capital program of $57.7 million (before capitalized G&A) includes $33.1 million for Egypt and $24.6 million for Canada. The 2022 plan was prepared to focus on value accretive projects within its portfolio, maximize free cash flow to direct at future growth opportunities and to increase the Company’s production base and return to shareholder distributions. The 2022 drilling program includes 17 Egypt wells and 7 Canadian Cardium wells in South Harmattan.

Egypt

The 2022 $33.1 million Egypt capital program is predominantly weighted towards 13 development wells within the Eastern Desert, including two Arta Nukhul horizontal multi-stage completion wells. Additionally, two exploration wells are planned for the second half of the year along with a further two water injection wells, bringing the total planned number of wells in Egypt to 17. The Egypt capital program includes $12.6 million of other spending, of which half relates to materials, including long-lead capital items which are expected to provide continuity into 2023. With the finalization of the Merged Concession agreement, the primary focus of the 2022 Egypt plan is to accelerate the exploitation of the Company’s Eastern Desert acreage while optimizing the potential of modern, horizontal multi-stage completion wells in accessing the Company’s contingent resource base.

The 13 well development program, already underway, consists of nine vertical development wells in K-field, the two previously mentioned horizontal wells in Arta field, and two further vertical wells in Arta field.

Egypt production is expected to average between 10.0 and 10.8 Mbbl/d for the year.

Canada

The $24.6 million Canada program consists of drilling seven (seven net) horizontal wells all targeting the Cardium light oil resource at South Harmattan along with additional maintenance/development capital. The Cardium drilling program in 2022 consists of six 1-mile and one 2-mile wells. Two of these wells are expected to be drilled in Q1-2022. The remaining five wells are expected to be drilled in late June through August, and all wells are expected to be completed and brought on-stream in late summer to early fall 2022.

Canada production is expected to average between 2.4 and 2.6 Mboe/d for the year.

The approved 2022 capital program is summarized in the following table:

TransGlobe 2022 Capital ($MM) Gross Well Count Development Exploration Drilling Concession Wells Other1 Wells Total2 Development Exploration Injection Total Eastern Desert 18.9 12.4 1.6 32.9 13 2 2 17 South Ghazalat – 0.2 – 0.2 – – – – Egypt 18.9 12.6 1.6 33.1 13 2 2 17 Canada 21.1 3.5 0.0 24.6 7 – – 7 2022 Total 40.0 16.1 1.6 57.7 20 2 2 24

1 Other includes completions, workovers, recompletions and equipping.

2 Table may not total due to rounding.

Oil and Gas Advisories

Mr. Ron Hornseth, B.Sc., General Manager – Canada for TransGlobe Energy Corporation, and a qualified person as defined in the Guidance Note for Mining, Oil and Gas Companies, June 2009, of the London Stock Exchange, has reviewed the technical information contained in this report. Mr. Hornseth is a professional engineer who obtained a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alberta. He is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (“APEGA”) and the Society of Petroleum Engineers (“SPE”) and has over 20 years’ experience in oil and gas.

This news release contains a number of oil and gas metrics which do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies and should not be used to make comparisons. Such metrics have been included herein to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate TransGlobe’s operating results; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the future performance of TransGlobe and future performance may not compare to the performance in previous periods and therefore such metrics should not be unduly relied upon. Management of TransGlobe uses these oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide securityholders with measures to compare TransGlobe’s operations over time. Readers are cautioned that the information provided by these metrics, or that can be derived from the metrics presented in this news release, should not be relied upon for investment or other purposes.

Boes may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A Boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent (6 MCF: 1 Bbl) is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

The following abbreviations used in this press release have the meanings set forth below:

bbl barrels bbls/d barrels per day Mbbls/d thousand barrels per day Mbbls thousand barrels boe barrel of oil equivalent boe/d barrels of oil equivalent per day Mboe/d thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day MMbtu One million British thermal units Mcf thousand cubic feet Mcf/d thousand cubic feet per day NGL Natural Gas Liquids

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

Throughout the MD&A and in other materials disclosed by the Company, TransGlobe employs certain measures to analyze financial performance, financial position, and cash flow. These non-GAAP and other financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. The non-GAAP and other financial measures should not be considered to be more meaningful than GAAP measures which are determined in accordance with IFRS, such as net earnings (loss), cash flow from operating activities, and cash flow used in investing activities, as indicators of the Company’s performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures

Capital Expenditures

TransGlobe uses capital expenditures to measure its capital investments compared to the Company’s annual capital budgeted expenditures. The Company’s capital budget excludes the accounting impact of any accrual changes. The most directly comparable measure under IFRS is cash flow used in investing activities. The table below details the composition of capital expenditures and its reconciliation to cash flow used in investing activities.

Years Ended December 31 ($000s) 2021 2020 2019 Net cash used in investing activities (19,221 ) (11,042 ) (37,109 ) Proceeds from asset dispositions – – (114 ) Changes in non-cash working capital (7,601 ) 3,544 291 Capital expenditures (26,822 ) (7,498 ) (36,932 )

2021 2020 ($000s) Q-4 Q-3 Q-2 Q-1 Q-4 Q-3 Q-2 Q-1 Net cash used in investing activities (9,082 ) (5,982 ) (3,075 ) (1,082 ) (1,254 ) (2,320 ) (2,823 ) (4,645 ) Changes in non-cash working capital 388 (5,642 ) (522 ) (1,825 ) 1,000 1,883 1,594 (932 ) Capital expenditures (8,694 ) (11,624 ) (3,597 ) (2,907 ) (254 ) (437 ) (1,229 ) (5,577 )

Funds flow from operations

TransGlobe uses funds flow from operations to measure the Company’s ability to generate the necessary funds to maintain production at current levels, enable future growth through capital investment and repay debt. Management believes that such a measure provides an insightful assessment of TransGlobe’s operations on a continuing basis by eliminating certain non-cash charges. The most directly comparable measure under IFRS is cash flow generated by operating activities. The tables below details the composition of funds flow from operations and its reconciliation to cash flow generated by operating activities.

Years Ended December 31 ($000s) 2021 2020 2019 Cash flow generated by operating activities 44,962 31,709 44,836 Changes in non-cash working capital (131 ) (1,266 ) 2,035 Funds flow from operations1 44,831 30,443 46,871

1 Funds flow from operations does not include interest costs. Interest expense is included in financing costs on the Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss). Cash interest paid is reported as a financing activity on the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

2021 2020 ($000s) Q-4 Q-3 Q-2 Q-1 Q-4 Q-3 Q-2 Q-1 Cash flow (used in) generated by operating activities (1,956 ) 27,026 23,832 (3,940 ) 14,180 (3,349 ) 24,551 (3,672 ) Changes in non-cash working capital 17,225 (14,645 ) (6,732 ) 4,021 (6,978 ) 3,672 (27,315 ) 29,355 Funds flow from operations1 15,269 12,381 17,100 81 7,202 323 (2,764 ) 25,683

1 Funds flow from operations does not include interest costs. Interest expense is included in financing costs on the Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss). Cash interest paid is reported as a financing activity on the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Net debt

TransGlobe considers net debt to be a key measure to assess the Company’s liquidity position at a point in time. The Company’s net debt is computed as long-term debt, including the current portion, net of working capital. Net debt does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. The tables below detail the composition of net debt.

Years Ended December 31 ($000s) 2021 2020 2019 Long-term debt, including the current portion 3,040 21,464 37,041 Current assets (54,170 ) (53,864 ) (65,786 ) Current liabilities, excluding the current portion of long-term debt 33,138 23,618 33,592 Net debt (17,992 ) (8,782 ) 4,847

2021 2020 ($000s) Q-4 Q-3 Q-2 Q-1 Q-4 Q-3 Q-2 Q-1 Long-term debt, including the current portion 3,040 6,882 16,951 21,699 6,567 25,946 27,071 36,591 Current assets (54,170 ) (86,624 ) (63,847 ) (51,360 ) (53,864 ) (55,139 ) (68,667 ) (85,828 ) Current liabilities, excluding current portion of long-term debt 33,138 68,957 36,711 29,305 38,515 22,636 33,555 32,534 Net debt (17,992 ) (10,785 ) (10,185 ) (356 ) (8,782 ) (6,557 ) (8,041 ) (16,703 )

Petroleum and natural gas sales, excluding overlift

Petroleum and natural gas sales, excluding overlift is a measure of operating results and is computed as petroleum and natural gas sales, net of overlift revenue. Management believes that petroleum and natural gas sales, excluding overlift is a useful supplemental measure to analyze operating performance and provide an indication of the results generated by the Company’s principal business activities prior to the consideration of overlift revenue. Petroleum and natural gas sales, excluding overlift does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies.

The table below reconciles petroleum and natural gas sales, excluding overlift to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, petroleum and natural gas sales.

($000s) 2021 2020 Petroleum and natural gas sales 303,956 188,771 Overlift (14,723 ) – Petroleum and natural gas sales, excluding overlift 289,233 188,771

1 Petroleum and natural gas sales, excluding overlift are equal for all periods disclosed prior to 2021.

Netback

Netback is a measure of operating results and is computed as petroleum and natural gas sales, excluding overlift, net of royalties (all government interests, net of income taxes), production and operating expenses, current taxes and selling costs. The Company’s netbacks include sales and associated costs of production from inventoried crude oil sold during the period. Royalties and taxes associated with inventoried crude oil are recognized in the financial statements at the time of production. As a result, netbacks fluctuate depending on the timing of entitlement crude oil sales. Management believes that netback is a useful supplemental measure to analyze operating performance and provide an indication of the results generated by the Company’s principal business activities prior to the consideration of other income and expenses. Netback does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies.

Refer to the “Netback” section of this MD&A which includes the most directly comparable GAAP measure, petroleum and natural gas sales.

Non-GAAP financial ratios

Netback per boe

TransGlobe calculates netback per boe as netback divided by average daily production. Netback is a non-GAAP financial measure component of netback per boe. Management believes that netback per boe is a key industry performance measure of operational efficiency and one that provides investors with information that is also commonly presented by other crude oil and natural gas producers. The Company’s netback per boe is disclosed in the “Netback” section within this MD&A.

Funds flow from operations per share

TransGlobe presents funds flow from operations per share by dividing funds flow from operations by the Company’s diluted or basic weighted average common shares outstanding. Funds flow from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that funds flow per share provides investors an indicator of funds generated from the business that could be allocated to each shareholder’s equity position.

Supplementary Financial Measures

“Average realized sales price” is comprised of total petroleum and natural gas sales, excluding overlift, divided by the Company’s average daily production volumes.

“DD&A expense per boe” is comprised of DD&A expense, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company’s average daily production volumes.

“F&D costs” are calculated as the sum of development costs plus the change in FDC for the period when appropriate, divided by the change in reserves within the applicable reserves category, excluding those reserves acquired or disposed.

“FD&A costs” are calculated as the sum of development costs plus net acquisition costs plus the change in FDC for the period when appropriate, divided by the change in reserves within the applicable reserves category, inclusive of changes due to acquisitions and dispositions.

“G&A expense per boe” is comprised of G&A expense, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company’s average daily production volumes.

“Production and operating expenses per boe” is comprised of production and operating expenses, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company’s average daily production volumes.

“Royalties and taxes as a percentage of revenue” is comprised of royalties and current taxes, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company’s petroleum and natural gas sales.

“Royalties and taxes per boe” is comprised of royalties and current taxes, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company’s average daily production volumes.

“Selling costs per bbl” is comprised of selling costs, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company’s average daily production volumes.

“Working capital” is a supplementary financial measure that is comprised of current assets less current liabilities, as determined in accordance with IFRS.

Production Disclosure

Production Summary (WI before royalties and taxes): Feb – 22 Jan – 22 Q4 – 21 Q3 – 21 Q2 – 21 Q1 – 21 Q4 – 20 Egypt (bbls/d) 10,047 10,094 10,065 11,276 10,727 10,238 10,268 Eastern Desert of Egypt (bbls/d) 9,993 10,094 9,770 10,653 9,917 10,052 10,132 Heavy Crude (bbls/d) 9,184 9,227 9,225 10,014 9,736 9,419 9,490 Light and Medium Crude (bbls/d) 809 867 545 639 181 633 642 Western Desert of Egypt (bbls/d) 54 – 295 623 810 186 136 Light and Medium Crude (bbls/d) 54 – 295 623 810 186 136 Canada (boe/d) 2,345 2,197 2,698 2,066 2,350 1,983 2,116 Light and Medium Crude (bbls/d) 853 817 1,176 601 687 564 618 Natural Gas (Mcf/d) 4,329 4,462 4,832 4,734 4,834 4,259 4,454 Associated Natural Gas Liquids (bbls/d) 770 636 716 677 857 710 755 Total (boe/d) 12,392 12,291 12,763 13,342 13,077 12,221 12,384