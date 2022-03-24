Inclusive Energy assisting oil and gas producers to accelerate growth and create value by providing both financial resources and equipment for operations

Inclusive Energy Ltd., a leader in the oil and gas services sector, is providing significant private capital funding, unique financing and debt solutions for upstream oil and gas producers, with the goal of enabling these companies to accelerate growth and take advantage of the stronger commodity price environment. These financial partnerships, undertaken through a variety of innovative structures, are part of Inclusive’s ongoing initiative to diversify its investments in the North American energy and natural resource industries.

Inclusive Energy, and its global financial partners, are actively seeking upstream investment and lending opportunities in energy companies, projects and assets which offer a strong financial return and growth potential with a sustainable ESG commitment. With its investments in both public and private companies in the upstream sector, Inclusive is continuing to build its portfolio of well-managed companies, focused on return on capital and value creation.

Despite a rebound in commodity prices, there continues to be significant financing challenges facing oil and gas producers who have a vision to grow their production and asset base. Bilal Hydrie, President and CEO of Inclusive Energy summarized the current situation facing junior producers, particularly in accessing the debt market, “What we are continuing to see is that banks and traditional lenders have turned their backs on the small producers. Instead, junior oil and gas companies are now engaging with alternate capital sources for growth, which often takes the form of a debt structure combined with a royalty or incentive payment, in order to capitalize on higher commodity prices and realize greater returns from their projects”. Mr. Hydrie pointed out that the new capital comes with a higher cost, “but producers that want to implement a true growth strategy recognize the advantages of leveraging their assets, and these companies are reaping the rewards of access to capital.” On the flip side, Mr Hydrie assessed that, “some producers are in protection mode and are content with the status quo, but they are actually doing their shareholders a disservice by not aggressively pursuing a growth strategy”.

Mr. Hydrie re-iterated his enthusiasm for investing in the North American energy sector and that his door is open to create new partnerships, “Capital continues to be very tight, especially for smaller producers. Inclusive is here to fill this niche market and support these companies with innovative local solutions, by offering both financial resources and equipment on competitive terms to suit each producer’s unique needs. We are actively providing debt instruments and creative royalty structures and looking to further expand our participation in this space.”

With a small team of industry experts and immediate capital available, Inclusive can be nimble, provide quick turnaround times and flexible financing arrangements. Mr. Hydrie emphasized on the advantages of energy companies aligning with Inclusive, “I encourage oil and gas producers to reach out to Inclusive. We understand the local market and are committed to helping these companies capitalize on the current commodity market, to optimize production and accretively develop their projects to create value for shareholders.” Furthermore, he adds “There is a natural strategic alignment to create partnerships with energy companies that will benefit from access to both financial resources and equipment.”

Inclusive Energy offers a broad range of flexible, creative and accretive financing alternatives to assist companies or projects with capital requirements. Inclusive can invest at the corporate level or through direct participation in assets/projects via joint ventures, farmins or royalty arrangements.

The management team of Inclusive Energy has decades of specialized experience in the financial, banking and energy sectors, focusing on resource development and value creation. Inclusive Energy is part of the Habib Group, a global leader across a wide range of industries ranging from Banking and other financial services to manufacturing of commodities and biofuels.

About Inclusive Energy

Inclusive Energy’s capital investment fund complements its existing oilfield service business, where the company has established itself as an industry leader, focused on delivering the highest standard of customer service, quality, and value to its clients. Inclusive offers flexible payment options to industry on an extensive inventory of equipment including storage tanks, separator vessels, line heaters, rig matts, compressors, pumpjacks and trailers.

Contact

For further information about Inclusive Energy and to explore potential investment and partnership opportunities or to keep updated on current equipment inventory and special offerings, contact Inclusive Energy. www.inclusivenergy.com

Bilal Hydrie, President and CEO

bhydrie@inclusivenergy.com

(403)444-6897

Michael Kryczka, Vice President, Corporate Development

mkryczka@inclusivenergy.com

(403)444-6897