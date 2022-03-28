Webinar: The problem with spreadsheets in ARO Management

Have you recently wrestled with your ARO spreadsheet to complete your annual or quarterly report and wished there was an easier way? Join XI Technologies, a leader in asset data and ARO management software, to discover the best way to manage the financial complexities of end-of-life closure activities and obligations.

This webinar is aimed at those tasked with the financial disclosure elements of ARO reporting and anyone wishing they didn’t have to deal with their unwieldy ARO spreadsheets.

CFOs • Controllers • Production Accountants and Managers • Financial Accountants

When: Tuesday, March 29th

Time: 11:00-11:45 am

Where: Zoom – Register here

Interested in this discussion but unable to attend? Contact us today to set up a private demo.

About XI Technologies

XI Technologies has been at the forefront of the conversation regarding asset data and ARO management. With over twenty years in data management, we’ve created the industry’s most robust asset database. With XI’s unique, data driven solutions, energy and energy service companies can make more informed decisions and achieve maximum ROI from competitive analysis, A&D scoping, asset planning, business development, drilling, operations, regulatory compliance and risk management.