Clearview Resources Ltd. reports Dec. 31, 2021 corporate reserves information

HIGHLIGHTS
- Increased Proved Developed Producing (“PDP”) reserves by 16% to 5.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (“MMboe”), while Total Proved (“TP”) and Total Proved Plus Probable (“P+P”) reserves increased by 20% to 12.6 MMboe and 12% to 21.7 MMboe, respectively;
- Increased net present values (discounted at 10%, before tax) in the PDP, TP, and P+P categories by 69% to $47.4 million (“MM”), 67% to $95.9 MM and 60% to $155.7 MM, respectively;
- Achieved Finding and Development (“F&D”) costs(1) on an efficient reactivation and optimization program in 2021 of $1.35/boe, $6.97/boe and $1.17/boe for PDP, TP and P+P reserves, respectively resulting in corresponding recycle ratios (using operating netback) of 12.6:1, 2.5:1, and 14.6:1;
- Achieved three-year Finding, Development, Acquisition and Disposition (“F,D&A”) costs(1) of $4.55/boe in the PDP category, and $7.18/boe and $6.06/boe in the TP and P+P categories, respectively;
- Replaced 2021 annual average production of 2,119 boe/d by 2.0 times, 3.8 times, and 3.9 times in the PDP, TP and P+P categories, respectively; and
- Increased the Company’s PDP reserve life index(1) to 7.5 years at December 31, 2021 from 7.1 years at December 31, 2020.
|
(1) F&D, F,D&A and reserve life index do not have standardized meanings. See “Oil & Gas Advisories” in this press release.
YEAR END 2021 RESERVE INFORMATION
McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. (“McDaniel”), the Company’s independent petroleum engineering firm, has evaluated 100% of Clearview’s crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves (all located in Canada) as at December 31, 2021 and prepared a reserves report dated March 14, 2022 (the “McDaniel Report”) in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”) and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (“COGEH”). Consistent with the prior year’s reserve report, the Company used a three consultant (McDaniel, GLJ Petroleum Consultants Ltd. and Sproule) average commodity price forecast dated January 1, 2022 (“Price Forecast”) in the evaluation. Full reserves data disclosure as required under NI 51-101 will be included in Clearview’s Annual Information Form to be filed on SEDAR by April 30, 2022. The 2021 financial information in this press release is currently unaudited.
RESERVES
The following table is a breakdown of the Company’s reserves information, estimated using the Price Forecast and forecast costs, as detailed in the McDaniel Report at December 31, 2021.
|
Reserves
|
Light & Medium Crude Oil
|
Conventional Natural Gas(3)
|
Natural Gas Liquids(4)
|
Total Oil Equivalent(5)
|
Reserves Category
|
Gross(1)
|
Net(2)
|
Gross(1)
|
Net(2)
|
Gross(1)
|
Net(2)
|
Gross(1)
|
Net(2)
|
Proved
|
Developed Producing
|
1,220
|
1,085
|
19,287
|
17,280
|
1,379
|
1,100
|
5,813
|
5,065
|
Non-Producing
|
154
|
140
|
977
|
886
|
60
|
47
|
377
|
334
|
Undeveloped
|
2,708
|
2,372
|
18,196
|
16,552
|
692
|
566
|
6,433
|
5,696
|
Total Proved
|
4,082
|
3,596
|
38,460
|
34,718
|
2,131
|
1,713
|
12,623
|
11,095
|
Probable
|
1,744
|
1,443
|
31,269
|
28,427
|
2,117
|
1,772
|
9,073
|
7,952
|
Total Proved + Probable
|
5,826
|
5,039
|
69,730
|
63,145
|
4,248
|
3,484
|
21,696
|
19,047
|
(1)
|
Gross reserves are defined as the working interest share of reserves prior to the deduction of interests owned by others (burdens). Royalty interest reserves are not included in Gross reserves.
|
(2)
|
Net reserves are defined as the working, net carried, and royalty interest reserves after deduction of all applicable burdens/royalties.
|
(3)
|
Includes solution gas.
|
(4)
|
Includes ethane, propane, butane, pentane, and condensate.
|
(5)
|
Oil equivalent (“boe”) amounts have been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil (6:1).
NET PRESENT VALUE OF FUTURE NET REVENUE
The estimated future net revenues associated with Clearview’s reserves at December 31, 2021, based on the Price Forecast, are summarized in the following table.
|
Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue
|
Before Income Taxes Discounted at %/year (MM$)
|
After Income Taxes Discounted at %/year (MM$)
|
Before
|
Reserves Category
|
0%
|
5%
|
10%
|
15%
|
20%
|
0%
|
5%
|
10%
|
15%
|
20%
|
Proved
|
Developed Producing
|
42.1
|
51.5
|
47.4
|
42.2
|
37.8
|
42.1
|
51.5
|
47.4
|
42.2
|
37.8
|
9.35
|
Non-Producing
|
10.1
|
7.0
|
5.2
|
3.9
|
3.1
|
10.1
|
7.0
|
5.2
|
3.9
|
3.1
|
15.46
|
Undeveloped
|
106.0
|
67.3
|
43.4
|
28.5
|
18.9
|
95.3
|
61.2
|
39.8
|
26.3
|
17.5
|
7.62
|
Total Proved
|
158.2
|
125.8
|
95.9
|
74.7
|
59.9
|
147.5
|
119.8
|
92.3
|
72.5
|
58.4
|
8.65
|
Total Probable
|
151.6
|
91.6
|
59.8
|
41.3
|
29.7
|
116.8
|
69.8
|
45.1
|
30.9
|
22.1
|
7.51
|
Total Proved + Probable
|
309.9
|
217.4
|
155.7
|
116.0
|
89.6
|
264.3
|
189.5
|
137.4
|
103.4
|
80.5
|
8.17
|
(1)
|
Unit Values using Net reserves, using a discount rate of 10% and calculated before deducting future income tax expenses.
|
(2)
|
Future net revenues are estimated using forecast prices, costs arising from the anticipated development and production of reserves, associated royalties, operating costs, development costs, and abandonment and reclamation costs. The net present values of future net revenues disclosed are not a measure of fair market value.
TOTAL FUTURE NET REVENUE (UNDISCOUNTED) AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021
The table below summarizes the elements of future net revenue estimated using the Price Forecast and forecast costs without discount.
|
Future Net
|
Before
|
After
|
Operating
|
Development
|
ADR(3)
|
Income
|
Income
|
Income
|
Reserves
|
Revenue(1)
|
Royalties(2)
|
Costs
|
Costs
|
Costs
|
Taxes
|
Taxes
|
Taxes
|
Category
|
MM$
|
MM$
|
MM$
|
MM$
|
MM$
|
MM$
|
MM$
|
MM$
|
Total Proved
|
568.7
|
64.0
|
200.6
|
101.2
|
44.7
|
10.7
|
158.2
|
147.5
|
Total Proved + Probable
|
928.1
|
107.1
|
316.4
|
147.1
|
47.7
|
45.6
|
309.9
|
264.3
|
(1)
|
Includes all product revenues and other revenues as forecast
|
(2)
|
Royalties include Crown, freehold, and overriding royalties.
|
(3)
|
Abandonment, decommissioning and reclamation costs.
RESERVES RECONCILIATION
Changes between the Company Gross reserve estimates made as at December 31, 2021 and the prior-year estimates, made as at December 31, 2020, using the three consultant average forecast prices and costs at the respective dates are summarized in the table below.
|
Proved
|
Total
|
Developed
|
Total
|
Total
|
Proved +
|
Producing
|
Proved
|
Probable
|
Probable
|
Light and Medium Crude Oil (Mbbl)
|
December 31, 2020
|
1,271
|
4,300
|
2,088
|
6,388
|
Extensions and Improved Recovery
|
9
|
9
|
1
|
11
|
Technical Revisions
|
(39)
|
(532)
|
(99)
|
(631)
|
Economic Factors
|
148
|
474
|
(247)
|
227
|
Production
|
(169)
|
(169)
|
–
|
(169)
|
December 31, 2021
|
1,220
|
4,082
|
1,744
|
5,826
|
Conventional Natural Gas(1) (MMcf)
|
December 31, 2020
|
16,777
|
29,348
|
30,090
|
59,438
|
Extensions and Improved Recovery
|
236
|
236
|
(101)
|
135
|
Technical Revisions
|
3,247
|
6,067
|
3,661
|
9,728
|
Economic Factors
|
1,639
|
5,422
|
(2,381)
|
3,041
|
Production
|
(2,613)
|
(2,613)
|
–
|
(2,613)
|
December 31, 2021
|
19,287
|
38,460
|
31,269
|
69,730
|
Natural Gas Liquids (Mbbl)
|
December 31, 2020
|
948
|
1,300
|
1,833
|
3,133
|
Extensions and Improved Recovery
|
20
|
20
|
(6)
|
14
|
Technical Revisions
|
450
|
553
|
515
|
1,068
|
Economic Factors
|
129
|
427
|
(225)
|
202
|
Production
|
(169)
|
(169)
|
–
|
(169)
|
December 31, 2021
|
1,379
|
2,131
|
2,117
|
4,248
|
Total (Mboe)(2)
|
December 31, 2020
|
5,015
|
10,491
|
8,936
|
19,427
|
Extensions and Improved Recovery
|
69
|
69
|
(22)
|
47
|
Technical Revisions
|
953
|
1,032
|
1,027
|
2,059
|
Economic Factors
|
550
|
1,804
|
(868)
|
936
|
Production
|
(773)
|
(773)
|
–
|
(773)
|
December 31, 2021
|
5,813
|
12,623
|
9,073
|
21,696
|
(1)
|
Conventional natural gas includes solution gas.
|
(2)
|
Barrels of oil equivalent may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. BOE amounts have been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil (6:1).
PRICING ASUMPTIONS
The following table summarizes the Price Forecast.
|
3 Consultant Average (McDaniel, GLJ and Sproule)
|
Summary of Price Forecasts
|
January 1, 2022
|
Oil(1)
|
Natural Gas Liquids(1)
|
Natural Gas(1)
|
Cond. &
|
Alberta
|
US/CAN
|
Edmonton
|
Natural
|
AECO
|
Exchange
|
Light
|
Ethane
|
Propane
|
Butanes
|
Gasolines
|
Spot
|
Inflation(2)
|
Rate
|
Year
|
$/bbl
|
$/bbl
|
$/bbl
|
$/bbl
|
$/bbl
|
$/MMBtu
|
%
|
$US/$CAN
|
2022
|
86.82
|
11.48
|
43.38
|
57.49
|
91.85
|
3.56
|
0.0
|
0.797
|
2023
|
80.73
|
10.33
|
35.92
|
50.17
|
85.53
|
3.21
|
2.3
|
0.797
|
2024
|
78.01
|
9.81
|
34.62
|
48.53
|
82.98
|
3.05
|
2.0
|
0.797
|
2025
|
79.57
|
10.01
|
35.31
|
49.50
|
84.63
|
3.11
|
2.0
|
0.797
|
2026
|
81.16
|
10.22
|
36.02
|
50.49
|
86.33
|
3.17
|
2.0
|
0.797
|
2027
|
82.78
|
10.42
|
36.74
|
51.50
|
88.05
|
3.23
|
2.0
|
0.797
|
2028
|
84.44
|
10.64
|
37.47
|
52.53
|
89.82
|
3.30
|
2.0
|
0.797
|
2029
|
86.13
|
10.86
|
38.22
|
53.58
|
91.61
|
3.36
|
2.0
|
0.797
|
2030
|
87.85
|
11.08
|
38.99
|
54.65
|
93.44
|
3.43
|
2.0
|
0.797
|
2031
|
89.61
|
11.31
|
39.77
|
55.74
|
95.32
|
3.50
|
2.0
|
0.797
|
2032
|
91.40
|
11.54
|
40.56
|
56.86
|
97.22
|
3.57
|
2.0
|
0.797
|
2033
|
93.23
|
11.77
|
41.37
|
57.99
|
99.17
|
3.64
|
2.0
|
0.797
|
2034
|
95.09
|
12.00
|
42.20
|
59.15
|
101.15
|
3.71
|
2.0
|
0.797
|
2035
|
96.99
|
12.24
|
43.05
|
60.34
|
103.17
|
3.79
|
2.0
|
0.797
|
2036
|
98.93
|
12.49
|
43.91
|
61.54
|
105.24
|
3.86
|
2.0
|
0.797
|
Thereafter
|
+2%/yr
|
+2%/yr
|
+2%/yr
|
+2%/yr
|
+2%/yr
|
+2%/yr
|
2.0
|
0.797
|
(1)
|
This summary table identifies benchmark reference pricing schedules (in Canadian dollars) that apply to Clearview and the McDaniel Report.
|
(2)
|
Inflation rates for forecasting prices and costs.
|
(3)
|
Clearview’s weighted average prices for 2021 were $79.65/bbl for crude oil, $3.89/Mcf for natural gas and $44.03/bbl for natural gas liquids.
FUTURE DEVELOPMENT COSTS
The following table summarizes the escalated future development costs (“FDC”) deducted in the estimation of future net revenue.
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026
|
Remaining
|
Total
|
Total Proved
|
Undiscounted
|
546
|
6,670
|
20,233
|
37,746
|
35,976
|
–
|
101,172
|
Discounted @ 10.0%
|
528
|
5,933
|
16,123
|
27,922
|
23,952
|
–
|
74,459
|
Total Proved + Probable
|
Undiscounted
|
846
|
9,320
|
38,544
|
55,028
|
43,375
|
–
|
147,113
|
Discounted @ 10.0%
|
809
|
8,150
|
30,094
|
39,974
|
28,693
|
–
|
107,719
FINDING, DEVELOPMENT AND ACQUISITION COSTS
Finding and Development costs(1) and Finding, Development, Acquisition and Disposition costs(1) for the year ended 2021 and the average for the most recent 3 years are summarized in the table below. F&D and F,D&A costs are indicators of the Company’s efficiency in deploying capital to develop reserves.
|
2021
|
2019 – 2021 Totals/Average
|
PDP
|
TP
|
P+P
|
PDP
|
TP
|
P+P
|
Capital Invested (M$)
|
2,107
|
2,107
|
2,107
|
4,219
|
4,219
|
4,219
|
Change in FDC related to Additions(2) (M$)
|
22
|
18,132
|
1,449
|
22
|
(3,930)
|
(14,236)
|
Total related to Additions(2) (M$)
|
2,129
|
20,239
|
3,556
|
4,242
|
289
|
(10,016)
|
Acquisitions (M$)
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
9,021
|
9,021
|
9,021
|
Dispositions (M$)
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
(293)
|
(293)
|
(293)
|
Change in FDC related to Acquisitions (M$)
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
20,427
|
34,832
|
Change in FDC related to Dispositions (M$)
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Total Capital Invested(3) (M$)
|
2,129
|
20,239
|
3,556
|
12,969
|
29,444
|
33,543
|
Discoveries, Extensions & Imp. Recovery (mboe)
|
69
|
69
|
47
|
103
|
254
|
280
|
Technical Revisions(4), Economic Factors (mboe)
|
1,503
|
2,836
|
2,995
|
2,057
|
1,936
|
1,861
|
Total Reserve Additions(5) (mboe)
|
1,572
|
2,905
|
3,042
|
2,160
|
2,191
|
2,141
|
Acquisitions (mboe)
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
710
|
1,930
|
3,422
|
Dispositions (mboe)
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
(21)
|
(21)
|
(32)
|
Total Reserve Changes(6) (mboe)
|
1,572
|
2,905
|
3,042
|
2,849
|
4,100
|
5,531
|
F&D Costs(1)(7) ($/boe)
|
$1.35
|
$6.97
|
$1.17
|
$1.96
|
$0.13
|
($4.68)
|
F,D&A Costs(1)(8) ($/boe)
|
$1.35
|
$6.97
|
$1.17
|
$4.55
|
$7.18
|
$6.06
|
(1)
|
“F&D Costs” and “F,D&A Costs” do not have standardized meanings and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other entities. See “Oil and Gas Advisories” in this press release.
|
(2)
|
Change in FDC related to reserves in the reconciliation categories extensions and improved recovery, discoveries, technical revisions and economic factors.
|
(3)
|
Total capital including field development capital, acquisitions, dispositions, land and total change in FDC.
|
(4)
|
Technical Revisions include category changes for reserves that were previously assigned non-producing reserves and moved to producing reserve categories.
|
(5)
|
Includes all reserve changes in the reserve reconciliation categories extensions and improved recovery, discoveries, technical revisions and economic factors.
|
(6)
|
Includes all changes to reserves in the reserve reconciliation excluding Production.
|
(7)
|
Includes changes in FDC related to additions.
|
(8)
|
Includes total changes in FDC, including Acquisitions and Dispositions.
RESERVE REPLACEMENT RATIO
Reserve replacement ratio is calculated as the total change in reserves excluding production (as per the reserve reconciliation) divided by the previous year’s production. It reflects the extent to which the Company was able to replace the reserves that it produced and is summarized in the table below.
|
Proved
|
Total
|
Developed
|
Total
|
Proved +
|
Producing
|
Proved
|
Probable
|
Reserve Changes(1) (Mboe)
|
1,572
|
2,905
|
3,042
|
2021 Production(2) (Mboe)
|
773
|
773
|
773
|
Reserve Replacement Ratio(3)
|
2.0
|
3.8
|
3.9
|
(1)
|
Includes Extensions and Improved Recovery, Technical Revisions, Discoveries, Acquisitions, Dispositions and Economic Factors.
|
(2)
|
Average annual production for 2021 was 2,119 boe/d.
|
(3)
|
Reserve Replacement Ratio does not have a standardized meaning and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other entities. See “Oil and Gas Advisories” in this press release.
RECYCLE RATIO
Recycle ratio is calculated by dividing the operating netback by the F,D&A Cost in that year. It compares the operating netback received for producing reserves to the cost of finding, developing and acquiring new reserves and is summarized in the table below.
|
Proved
|
Total
|
Developed
|
Total
|
Proved +
|
Producing
|
Proved
|
Probable
|
Operating Netback(1) ($/boe)
|
17.08
|
17.08
|
17.08
|
F,D&A Cost(2) ($/boe)
|
1.35
|
6.97
|
1.17
|
Recycle Ratio(3)
|
12.6
|
2.5
|
14.6
|
(1)
|
Operating netback is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated as the price received for a unit of production at a point in time and deducts from it all production costs, royalties and production taxes to find the cash netback to the producer from each barrel of oil or mcf of sales gas. It is presented here as the oil equivalent for all products, revenues, costs and taxes in 2021. See “Non-GAAP Measures” in this press release.
|
(2)
|
F,D&A cost includes total capital and the total change in FDC.
|
(3)
|
“Recycle Ratio” does not have a standardized meaning and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other entities. See “Oil and Gas Advisories” in this press release.
RESERVE LIFE INDEX
Reserve Life Index is calculated as Company Gross reserves divided by annual production for the year indicated.
|
Proved
|
Total
|
Developed
|
Total
|
Proved +
|
Producing
|
Proved
|
Probable
|
Company Gross Reserves (Mboe)
|
5,813
|
12,623
|
21,696
|
2021 Production(1) (Mboe)
|
773
|
773
|
773
|
Reserve Life Index (years)(2)
|
7.5
|
16.3
|
28.1
|
(1)
|
Average annual production for 2021 was 2,119 boe/d.
|
(2)
|
“Reserve Life Index” does not have a standardized meaning and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other entities. See “Oil and Gas Advisories” in this press release.
OUTLOOK
Consistent with Clearview’s strategy to continue to improve its financial standing by prioritizing debt repayment, the Company deployed only $2.1 million in capital spending, primarily towards production reactivation and optimization projects. Clearview continued to take advantage of government funded programs in 2021 to retire $0.7 million of decommissioning liabilities by receiving and utilizing $0.6 million of Site Rehabilitation Program grants and spending $0.3 million of its adjusted funds flow on abandonments and reclamation activities.
While net debt decreased to an estimated $9.6 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $13.2 million in the previous year, the Company still managed material increases to its proved developed producing reserves through its field capital program. This, combined with significant increases to commodity prices and the corresponding Price Forecast used in estimating reserves, has resulted in net present values in the proved developed producing category increasing by 69% over the previous year.
The Company continues to focus on debt repayment and has initiated a 2022 optimization and reactivation program, leveraging on the successful results of the 2021 program. Maintaining a strong producing asset base, as the Company retires its debt, is expected to support Clearview’s objective to provide liquidity to its shareholders and other value-add initiatives in the near future. Results of the first optimization program for 2022 will be realized in the coming months.
Clearview’s December 31, 2021 year-end audited financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis are anticipated to be released on or about April 26, 2022. These filings will be available on the Company’s website at www.clearviewres.com and SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com.
