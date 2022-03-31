BOE Report

Corporate Calgary’s executive Stampede parties are back!

THE 2022 Calgary Stampede is 100 days away. Calgary’s legendary Stampede parties are selling fast!

Corporate Calgary’s Executive Stampede Parties

The One & Only…BOOTLEGGIN’ BREAKFAST
Networking & Hosting Clients couldn’t be more fun at the most prestigious venues in downtown Calgary!

(Tuesday, July 12, 2022 @ Westin Calgary)
(Thursday, July 14, 2022 @ Fairmont Palliser)

Two Bootleggin’ Breakfasts in 2022:

1: TUESDAY BREAKFAST: Westin Calgary breakfast (Celebrating 60 years of Stampede Tradition) and the largest Corporate Stampede Party – July 12, 2022.

$139 Tier 2 Individual Ticket
$850 Half Table Package – (Includes 6 tickets)
$1680 for a Table of 12
$2050 Corporate Table Package – (Includes 15 Tickets)
$2200 Premium Table Package For 15 – Choose Your Location

2. THURSDAY BREAKFAST : The Ultra VIP Stampede Networking Party at Calgary’s Most Prestigious Ballroom – July 14, 2022. (Almost Sold Out)

$149 Individual Tickets
$1250 Table of 8 – *3 Left
$1500 Table of 10 – *1 Left
$2150 VIP Table of 12 – In The Oval Room with Private Bar – *2 Left

Thank You to BOE Report as well as all of our sponsors including our 2022 Title Sponsors:
Semerra & Phoenix Energy Services Inc. for their incredible support of the breakfasts!

Our First Headline for Stampede 2022 is: 

U.S. country star & actress from ABC’s hit comedy TV Show, The Goldbergs: Hayley Orrantia, aka “Erica Goldberg”. Haylet will be performing high-energy sets at both breakfasts!

BOOTLEGGIN’ will also feature performances by CCMA winners! Some of our past CCMA performers have included: Tim Hicks, Gord Bamford, The Road Hammers, Aaron Pritchett, Meghan Patrick, George Canyon, Jade Eagleson, Adam Gregory, Bobby Wills, etc.

About the Breakfasts:

-Enjoy beverages, VIP breakfast and bus transportation with VIP entry to the Stampede tent after parties; tentatively to be held at the NEW Cowboys Tent!
-The breakfasts run from 8 am-1 pm with after-party that follows including bus transportation to the after-party.
-Fairmont Palliser event on July 14th also features a plated Stampede breakfast, served at your table.

BOOTLEGGIN’ = CORPORATE CALGARY’S EXECUTIVE STAMPEDE PARTY!

