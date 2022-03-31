Corporate Calgary’s executive Stampede parties are back!

THE 2022 Calgary Stampede is 100 days away. Calgary’s legendary Stampede parties are selling fast!



Corporate Calgary’s Executive Stampede Parties

The One & Only…BOOTLEGGIN’ BREAKFAST

Networking & Hosting Clients couldn’t be more fun at the most prestigious venues in downtown Calgary!

(Tuesday, July 12, 2022 @ Westin Calgary)

(Thursday, July 14, 2022 @ Fairmont Palliser)

Two Bootleggin’ Breakfasts in 2022:

1: TUESDAY BREAKFAST : Westin Calgary breakfast (Celebrating 60 years of Stampede Tradition) and the largest Corporate Stampede Party – July 12, 2022.

$139 Tier 2 Individual Ticket

$850 Half Table Package – (Includes 6 tickets)

$1680 for a Table of 12

$2050 Corporate Table Package – (Includes 15 Tickets)

$2200 Premium Table Package For 15 – Choose Your Location

2. THURSDAY BREAKFAST : The Ultra VIP Stampede Networking Party at Calgary’s Most Prestigious Ballroom – July 14, 2022. (Almost Sold Out)

$149 Individual Tickets

$1250 Table of 8 – *3 Left

$1500 Table of 10 – *1 Left

$2150 VIP Table of 12 – In The Oval Room with Private Bar – *2 Left

Thank You to BOE Report as well as all of our sponsors including our 2022 Title Sponsors:

Semerra & Phoenix Energy Services Inc. for their incredible support of the breakfasts!

Our First Headline for Stampede 2022 is:

U.S. country star & actress from ABC’s hit comedy TV Show, The Goldbergs: Hayley Orrantia, aka “Erica Goldberg”. Haylet will be performing high-energy sets at both breakfasts!

BOOTLEGGIN’ will also feature performances by CCMA winners! Some of our past CCMA performers have included: Tim Hicks, Gord Bamford, The Road Hammers, Aaron Pritchett, Meghan Patrick, George Canyon, Jade Eagleson, Adam Gregory, Bobby Wills, etc.

About the Breakfasts:

-Enjoy beverages, VIP breakfast and bus transportation with VIP entry to the Stampede tent after parties; tentatively to be held at the NEW Cowboys Tent!

-The breakfasts run from 8 am-1 pm with after-party that follows including bus transportation to the after-party.

-Fairmont Palliser event on July 14th also features a plated Stampede breakfast, served at your table.

BOOTLEGGIN’ = CORPORATE CALGARY’S EXECUTIVE STAMPEDE PARTY!

