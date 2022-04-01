Bison Low-Carbon Ventures announces its successful application for carbon storage tenure on its Meadowbrook storage hub project

CALGARY, AB Bison Low-Carbon Ventures Inc. (“BLCV“) today announced that it has been notified by Alberta Energy of the success of its application for carbon storage tenure on its Meadowbrook Storage Hub project in Sturgeon County. As soon as practicable, BLVC expects to enter into an Evaluation Permit agreement that will allow it to conduct site specific evaluation activity and commence detailed consultation. If successful, the Evaluation Permit activities will support a commercial Sequestration Lease application within 12-24 months.

The Meadowbrook Storage Hub project is being designed to provide safe, cost effective, permanent CO2 sequestration, on a multi-client basis, to existing and new Alberta industries seeking to reduce their emissions, through adoption of CCUS.

The Meadowbrook Storage Hub project partners are BLCV, Enerflex Ltd., PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. and IRC Enterprises Inc.

About Bison Low-Carbon Ventures:

BLCV is an Alberta-based private company established in 2020 to develop and operate state of the art storage facilities in western Canada and selectively promote natural gas participation along the accelerating energy transition.