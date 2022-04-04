i3 Energy PLC announces record corporate production & Canada 2021 reserves

EASTLEIGH, UK – i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E) (TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce that the Company has achieved a record for corporate production as well as provide a 2021 year-end reserves report for its subsidiary i3 Energy Canada Ltd.

i3’s independent reserve report (the “GLJ report”) was prepared by GLJ Ltd. (“GLJ”) in accordance with standards contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Handbook (COGEH) and National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”) with an effective date of 31 December 2021.

Highlights

Record Corporate Production on Strong Operational Performance.

Based on field estimates, i3 exited the first quarter of 2022 with a record weekly average production of approximately 20,312 boepd comprised of 61.1 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (“mmscfd”), 6,290 barrels per day (“bbl/d”) of natural gas liquids (“NGLs”), 3,522 bbl/d of oil and 316 boepd of gross overriding royalty interest production.

Current production continues to exceed expectations due to continual outperformance of the Company’s low decline production base, which has been further enhanced through strong drilling results via i3’s inaugural development drilling program.

Based on forward strip pricing at 31 March 2022, i3 now forecasts full-year 2022 net operating income (“NOI” = revenue minus royalties, opex, transportation and processing) of $192 million, a 28% increase over that predicted in the Company’s December 2021 capital budget announcement. This increase reflects the upward shift in commodity prices, in addition to well results that have bettered i3’s pre-drill forecasts.

Acquisitions within Core Areas Provided Significant Reserve Additions.

Proved plus probable developed producing reserves (“P50 PDP”) increased 262% to 60.1 million boe, total proved (“1P”) reserves increased 163% to 85.3 million boe and total proved plus probable (“2P”) reserves increased 185% to 154.1 million boe, compared to the prior year.

Material Increase in the Company’s Reserve Value.

The Before-tax Net Present Value of cash flows attributable to the Company’s reserves, discounted at 10%, has been determined to be $354mm, $444mm, and $775mm for its P50 PDP, 1P and 2P reserves, respectively, being indicative of the Company’s strong production base and robust portfolio of economic development opportunities.

Accretive Acquisitions Provided Significant Reserve Additions on a Per Share Basis.

P50 PDP net present value (“NPV”), using a 10% discount rate, increased by 231% to £0.24 per share, 1P NPV increased by 195% to £0.30 per share and 2P NPV increased by 172% to £0.52 per share, as compared to the prior year.

The NPV calculations performed by GLJ used an average 2022-2026 WTI price of $69.18/bbl (three consultants average) which is significantly lower than current strip prices.

Excellent Organic Reserves Replacement Ratio, Long Reserve Life Assets and Low Decline Profile Demonstrate Sustainability of the Company’s Total Return Model.

On a Proven reserves basis, the Company’s organic reserves replacement ratio in 2021 was 220%. P50 PDP, 1P and 2P reserve life index of 9.5 years, 11.8 years and 18.6 years, respectively, combined with our low base decline rate of approximately 12.4% and our extensive inventory of highly economic development drilling locations, underpins i3’s ability to sustainably grow production per share from our existing asset base and generate significant distributable cash flow for our shareholders.

Strong FD&A Metrics and Recycle Ratios Reflective of Efficient Development and Acquisition Strategy.

Efficient development and disciplined acquisitions provided strong proved developed producing (“PDP”) FD&A of $1.96 per boe, 1P FD&A of $4.51 per boe and 2P of $4.31 per boe, delivering recycle ratios of 5.8x, 2.5x and 2.6x, respectively.

Ryan Heath, President of i3 Energy Canada Ltd., commented:

“The Canadian reserve report reflects the hard work and commitment of the entire i3 team. Strategic, accretive acquisitions along with efficient, low-cost field optimization has built predictable base production and a portfolio with extensive future development opportunities. i3 Canada is pleased to deliver record production exceeding 20,000 boepd, resulting from the Company’s low decline profile and strong drilling performance.”

Majid Shafiq, CEO of i3 Energy plc, commented:

“Our 2021 year-end reserves report encapsulates a very successful year for i3 Energy. We significantly increased our reserve base year-on-year through a combination of accretive acquisitions and operational activity, with our 2P reserves being valued at $775 million or £0.52 per share at year-end.

“Our organic reserves replacement ratio during the year was greater than 200% demonstrating the quality of our assets and operational capability to replace production from our existing asset base and with a 2P reserves life index of almost 19 years and multiple drilling opportunities, we have a portfolio ideally suited to deliver a consistent and progressive dividend and value growth.

“We are very pleased to exit the last quarter at over 20,000 boepd and look forward to updating the market with results from our currently active drilling program.”

2021 Reserves Review

The Company’s year-end reserves were evaluated by GLJ in accordance with the definitions, standards and procedures contained in the COGEH and NI 51-101 as of 31 December 2021. The reserves evaluation was based on the average forecast pricing of GLJ, McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. and Sproule Associates Limited (“3 Consultants Average”, or “3CA”) and foreign exchange rates at 1 January 2022.

Reserves included are Company share reserves which reflect i3’s total working interest reserves before the deduction of any royalties and including any royalty interests payable to the Company. Additional reserve information as required under NI 51-101 will be included in our Annual Information Form which will be filed on SEDAR. The numbers outlined in the tables below may not add due to rounding.

Summary of Reserves

The tables below outline GLJ’s estimates of i3’s reserves at 31 December 2021.

i3 YE 2021 – Reserves Volumes Reserves Category Total Company Interest Reserves Oil Mbbl NGL Mbbl Gas MMcf Total Mboe Liquids Weighting Proved Producing 7,454 15,406 139,948 46,185 49% Proved Non-Producing 406 801 15,304 3,758 32% Proved Undeveloped 4,152 11,636 117,695 35,404 45% Total Proved 12,011 27,843 272,947 85,346 47% Probable Producing 2,257 4,510 42,740 13,891 49% Total Probable 9,512 22,500 220,628 68,784 47% Proved plus Probable 21,524 50,344 493,575 154,130 47%

i3 YE 2021 – Reserves Values Before Tax Net Present Value ($MM) Discount Rate 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% Proved Producing 284,418 336,749 295,493 257,966 229,266 Proved Non-Producing 26,967 21,246 17,328 14,521 12,434 Proved Undeveloped 305,510 198,952 131,199 87,376 58,012 Total Proved 616,935 556,947 444,020 359,863 299,713 Probable Producing 193,704 93,925 58,126 41,047 31,167 Total Probable 874,094 507,197 331,242 233,388 173,338 Proved plus Probable 1,491,029 1,064,145 775,262 593,250 473,050

Notes:

(1) The Company is not in a tax paying position due to Canadian tax loss pools for year-end 2021.

(2) “Net” reserves mean the Company’s working interest share after deduction of royalty obligations.

Reserve Reconciliation

The following table sets out the reconciliation of the Company’s total gross reserves based on forecast prices and costs by principal product type as at 31 December 2021 relative to 31 December 2020

Light and Medium Crude Oil Heavy Crude Natural Gas (associated & non-associated) NGL Total Oil Equivalent Factors (Mbbl) (Mbbl) (MMcf) (Mbbl) (MBOE) TOTAL PROVED 31 December 2020 4,380 0 122,387 6,963 31,741 Revisions 766 0 25,379 2,209 7,205 Extensions and Improved Recovery 92 200 7,347 448 1,964 Acquisitions 7,187 0 129,351 19,180 47,925 Production -704 -12 -15,097 -1,209 -4,441 31 December 2021 11,721 188 269,367 27,591 84,394 TOTAL PROBABLE 31 December 2020 4,397 0 74,005 4,592 21,323 Revisions -72 0 3,160 -221 234 Extensions and Improved Recovery -16 265 12,809 545 2,928 Acquisitions 4,881 0 129,361 17,474 43,916 Production 0 0 0 0 0 31 December 2021 9,190 265 219,335 22,390 68,401 TOTAL PROVED PLUS PROBABLE 31 December 2020 8,776 0 196,393 11,555 53,065 Revisions 695 0 28,539 1988 7440 Extensions and Improved Recovery 75 465 20,155 993 4,892 Acquisitions 12,069 0 258,712 36,654 91,841 Production -704 -12 -15097 -1209 -4441 31 December 2021 20,911 453 488,702 49,981 152,797

Performance Measures – Finding and Development (“F&D”), Finding, Development and Acquisition (“FD&A”) Costs and Recycle Ratio

F&D and FD&A costs for 2021, 2020 and the two-year average are presented in the tables below. The capital costs used in the calculations are those costs related to: land acquisition and retention, seismic, drilling, completions, tangible well site, tie-ins, and facilities, plus the change in estimated future development costs (“FDC”) as per the GLJ report. Net acquisition costs are the cash outlays in respect of acquisitions, minus the proceeds from the disposition of properties during the year. The reserves used in this calculation are working interest reserve additions, including technical revisions and changes due to economic factors. The recycle ratio is the NOI per barrel divided by the cost per barrel (F&D or FD&A).

2021 2020 2-Year Average Proved Developed Producing F&D costs ($/boe) $2.61 N/A $2.77 F&D recycle ratio 4.4x N/A 3.5x FD&A costs ($/boe) $1.96 $1.65 $1.84 FD&A recycle ratio 5.8x 1.3x 5.2x Total Proved F&D costs ($/boe) $4.02 N/A $4.12 F&D recycle ratio 2.8x N/A 2.3x FD&A costs ($/boe) $4.51 $3.78 $4.25 FD&A recycle ratio 2.5x 0.6x 2.3x Total Proved Plus Probable F&D costs ($/boe) $3.42 N/A $3.50 F&D recycle ratio 3.3x N/A 2.7x FD&A costs ($/boe) $4.31 $3.79 $4.14 FD&A recycle ratio 2.6x 0.6x 2.3x

Reserve Life Index (“RLI”)

RLI is calculated by taking the Total Company Interest Reserves from the GLJ Report and dividing them by the projected 2022 production as estimated in the GLJ Report.

Total Company Interest Reserves 2022 Company Production RLI Reserves Category (Mboe) (Mboe) (Years) Proved Producing 46,185 6,160 7.5 Total Proved 85,345 7,243 11.8 Proved plus Probable Producing 60,075 6,325 9.5 Proved plus Probable 154,130 8,265 18.6

Forecast Prices Used in Estimates

GLJ has employed the 3 Consultants Average forecast prices in the GLJ Report. The 3CA forecast prices, exchange rate and inflation (2% post 2035) assumptions as at 31 December 2021 are tabulated below.

Canadian Light Sweet Western Canada Select Alberta AECO-C Pentanes Plus Butanes Propanes Inflation Rate Exchange Rate 40° API WCS 20.5 API Spot FOB Edmonton Year (C$/bbl) (C$/bbl) (C$/MMBTU) (C$/bbl) (C$/bbl) (C$/bbl) (%/year) (USD/CAD) 2022 86.82 74.43 3.56 91.85 57.49 43.39 0 0.7967 2023 80.73 69.17 3.2 85.53 50.17 35.92 2 0.7967 2024 78.01 66.54 3.05 82.98 48.53 34.62 2 0.7967 2025 79.57 67.87 3.1 84.63 49.5 35.31 2 0.7967 2026 81.16 69.23 3.17 86.33 50.49 36.02 2 0.7967 2027 82.78 70.61 3.23 88.05 51.5 36.74 2 0.7967 2028 84.44 72.02 3.3 89.82 52.53 37.47 2 0.7967 2029 86.13 73.46 3.36 91.61 53.58 38.22 2 0.7967 2030 87.85 74.69 3.43 93.44 54.65 38.99 2 0.7967 2031 89.6 76.19 3.5 95.32 55.74 39.77 2 0.7967 2032 91.4 77.71 3.57 97.22 56.86 40.56 2 0.7967 2033 93.23 79.26 3.64 99.17 58 41.37 2 0.7967 2034 95.09 80.85 3.71 101.15 59.15 42.2 2 0.7967 2035 96.99 82.47 3.79 103.17 60.34 43.04 2 0.7967 2036 98.93 84.11 3.86 105.24 61.54 43.91 2 0.7967 Escalated at 2% per year thereafter

Notes:

1. $ = USD.

2. Any figures converted from CAD to USD are done so at CAD 1.25 to USD 1, and any figures converted from CAD to GBP are done so at CAD 1.64 to GBP 1.

3. Reserves estimates have been prepared by GLJ in accordance with standards contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation (COGE) Handbook.

4. Proved reserves are those reserves that can be estimated with a high degree of certainty to be recoverable. It is likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will exceed the estimated proved reserves. If probabilistic methods are used, there should be at least a 90% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal to or exceed the estimate.

5. Probable reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than proved reserves. It is equally likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will be greater or less than the sum of the estimated Proved plus Probable (2P) reserves. When probabilistic methods are used, there should be at least a 50% probability that the actual quantities recovered will equal to or exceed the 2P estimate.

6. Undeveloped reserves are those reserves expected to be recovered from known accumulations where a significant expenditure (for example, when compared to the cost of drilling a well) is required to render them capable of production. They must fully meet the requirements of the reserves category (for example proved or probable) to which they are assigned.

END

Qualified Person’s Statement

In accordance with the AIM Note for Mining and Oil and Gas Companies, i3 discloses that Majid Shafiq is the qualified person who has reviewed the technical information contained in this document. He has a Master’s Degree in Petroleum Engineering from Heriot-Watt University and is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. Majid Shafiq consents to the inclusion of the information in the form and context in which it appears.