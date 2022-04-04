Tom Pavic, CFA, President of Sayer Energy Advisors, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ben Rye, P.Geo. to Vice-President effective April 1, 2022.

Ben joined Sayer in 2012 and has spent the last three years as Manager, Geology & Business Development with increasing responsibilities, playing an instrumental role in expanding the corporate advisory focus of the Company.

Since 1987 Sayer has been providing a range of corporate advisory and research services relating to the energy sector for companies, governments and financial institutions across Canada and internationally.