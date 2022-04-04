BOE Report

Sayer Energy Advisors is pleased to announce the appointment of Ben Rye, P.Geo

Tom Pavic, CFA, President of Sayer Energy Advisors, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ben Rye, P.Geo. to Vice-President effective April 1, 2022.

Ben joined Sayer in 2012 and has spent the last three years as Manager, Geology & Business Development with increasing responsibilities, playing an instrumental role in expanding the corporate advisory focus of the Company.

Since 1987 Sayer has been providing a range of corporate advisory and research services relating to the energy sector for companies, governments and financial institutions across Canada and internationally.