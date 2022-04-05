How Canada’s energy and resources sector is redefining operational excellence for a low carbon era

Operational excellence programs have traditionally focused on improving efficiency, safety, and quality while reducing costs. Proven methodologies such as Lean, Six Sigma, and Business Process Management, focus on improving processes. The aim is to reduce variability, drive value, and support business agility.

Yet, as the industrial sector recovers from the impacts of supply chain disruption and the Covid-19 pandemic, a new challenge is forcing companies to expand the role of operational excellence: climate change.

Canada enacted the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act last year. The act enshrines into law the country’s commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 in line with global agreements. But how are Canada’s energy and resources leaders working to reach these goals? And how are they impacting the company’s operations?

Learn how key players in Canada’s hard to abate sectors are driving carbon reduction through operational excellence

Understand the challenges and opportunities of the net zero transition and hear what companies like ArcelorMittal, Vermilion Energy and TC Energy are doing

Explore the ways that operational excellence can provide immediate and tangible impact on your sustainability initiatives

