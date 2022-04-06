Online conference focuses on ‘the new cyber threats’ facing the oil & gas industry

Cyber-attacks on critical infrastructures in the oil and gas sectors are key topics discussed in a virtual conference on April 26

The risk of cyber-attacks on critical infrastructures in the oil and gas sectors is ever-increasing in the current geo-political landscape. The vulnerability grows with the convergence of operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT). It is important for executives to be one step ahead of the new cyber threats.

In the virtual forum, “Oil & Gas Conference-The New Cyber Threat” on April 26th, attendees can expect to hear best practices and key lessons learned from a panel of cyber security experts. “Together with Darktrace, we are hosting a well-timed conference given the Russia threat and the pressure on oil prices,” said Bill Ross, Principal of Janus Conferences. “The conference will focus on the mounting concerns over the vulnerability of critical infrastructure to cyberattacks.”

Leading the discussion is David Masson, Director of Enterprise Security from Darktrace, a global leader in cybersecurity AI. “With the Canadian Federal Government warning those in the critical infrastructure area “to bolster their awareness of and protection against Russian state-sponsored cyber threats”, the Oil and Gas sector will be working hard to protect their digital infrastructure from cyber-attacks,” states Masson.

“But it’s not just current geo-politics that is driving the need for better protection. As was shown with the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack last year, an attack on IT can lead to the shutting down of the OT side of the business to protect it from threat. While IT/OT convergence is proceeding apace and bringing the benefits of the efficiency of IT to industrial systems in the Oil and Gas sector, it also brings the “traditional” IT threat landscape right into OT. This brings urgency to the need to protect both IT and OT from increasingly sophisticated and fast attacks,” he adds.

Masson will be joined by other professionals in the cybersecurity realm including Brian Masch, Cybersecurity Leader for Energy, at Ernst & Young Canada. A lively exchange is expected from the panel on cyber risk faced by the oil and gas sector.

Designed for organizational leaders, complimentary registration is now open for this online conference. For more information, visit: janusconferences.com

