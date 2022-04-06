West Earth Sciences – Helping upstream companies maximize ESG metrics through decommissioning projects

West Earth Sciences Ltd. (“West”) is a CCAB and NAABA certified indigenous business operating throughout Western Canada since 1973. Utilizing its advanced technologies, vertical integration, and project execution methodologies, West can self-perform any size of environmental and/or geomatics scope in a cost-effective, efficient, and safe manner.

Did you know that West is a leader in oilfield decommissioning?

West has a demonstrated track-record in all facets of site closure activities, including pipeline abandonments, facility decommissioning, structural demolition, and the associated regulatory reporting and environmental consulting.

West’s decommissioning team includes journeyman millwrights, welders, and equipment operators that utilize owned equipment, ISO 9001:2015 QA/QC processes, project controls, and experience in working in remote locations to provide our clients a turnkey solution that maximizes cost savings.

Relying upon its oilfield construction history, West routinely provides clients with lump-sum pricing that provides cost certainty in a period of inflationary concern. West’s vertical integration eliminates the risk of subcontractor cost overruns and greatly enhances the alignment between West and our client.

“Our approach has been well received by our clients, which has resulted in West successfully completing over $3,000,000 in decommissioning projects that include, but are not limited to, Tourmaline, CNRL, and Ovintiv in January 2022 alone” – Jeremy Cheyne – CEO

Indigenous Content and Local Participation

West has long-term benefit agreements with many Indigenous communities throughout the WCSB that include Ermineskin Cree, Horse Lake, Flying Dust, Tobacco Plains, Seabird Island, and Gwitch’n communities. These agreements foster business development opportunities, training initiatives, and increased investment within the areas of economic interest of each Indigenous partner. As an Indigenous business, and a trusted partner, such benefit agreements provide West an opportunity to transfer institutional knowledge and skill to our partners so that they can develop sustainable, and generational, business opportunities that align with their core values and long-term strategic plan.

From a client perspective, West’s relationships act as a conduit of goodwill whereby a client can develop support within the local Indigenous community by providing structured training opportunities. In 2021, West and one of our clients have jointly developed a UAV/ArcGIS training program for Indigenous participants that will train advanced UAV pilots, GIS technicians, and data interpreters to help local Indigenous communities to build out their own ArcGIS systems while providing a technical resource base to clients. The revenue generated from offering such services will be sent directly to the local Indigenous community. In this example, our Clients will have access to local talent, thus minimizing mobilization costs, while developing champions for its operations within the region. West will have achieved its mandate to create economic investment and opportunity (previously unavailable) within the specified region while providing its partner with an unencumbered income stream.

“As an Indigenous business, we are keenly aware of challenges in marketing self-performed technical services. The marketplace has historically focused its Indigenous spend on labor-intensive services or through Joint Ventures whereby >95% of the work is performed by a non-Indigenous vendor – both of which provide minimal long-term benefit for Indigenous community. There is also a misconception that the use of an Indigenous business will come with an inflated cost. West has and will continue to disrupt this line of thinking by executing upon cradle-to-grave projects that include the technical scopes such as Project Management, Regulatory, Environmental Consulting, and advanced Geomatics at a competitive and lump-sum price point. Through our partnerships, we have a vision that each community will have a geomatics and environmental consulting business (with local designated professionals) that will replace the “yellow-gear rental” store fronts that currently exist.” – Cheyne

As the only stand-alone, and APEGA/ALSA registered, Indigenous Environmental, Geomatics, and Advanced Technology company in Canada we offer our clients the opportunity to become an industry ESG metric leader.

Should you or your team require assistance with any of the following please feel free to reach out:

Demolition

Facility Decommissioning

Downhole Abandonments

Wellhead Cut & Caps

Pipeline Abandonments

Pipeline Pigging & Purging

Surface Equipment Removal

Site Cleanup

Phase 1 Environmental Site Assessments

Phase 2 Environmental Site Assessments

Remediation & Reclamation

EM Surveys

Line Locating

Currently West has over 3 Million LTI free hours…and counting!

