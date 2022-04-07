AltaGas to issue first quarter 2022 results and hold virtual annual and special meeting of shareholders

Time: 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET)

Dial-in: 1-416-764-8659 or toll free at 1-888-664-6392

Webcast: https://www.altagas.ca/invest/events-and-presentations

Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available commencing at 11:00 a.m. MT (1:00 p.m. ET) on April 28, 2022 by dialing 1-416-764-8677 or toll free 1-888-390-0541. The passcode is 887961#. The replay will expire at 9:59 p.m. MT (11:59 p.m. ET) on May 5, 2022. The webcast will be archived for one year.

AltaGas will hold its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Friday April 29, 2022 in virtual format, via live video webcast at the link below.

Time: 1:00 p.m. MT (3:00 p.m. ET)

Webcast: https://web.lumiagm.com/464137331

Shareholders will have an opportunity to attend the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders online regardless of geographic location. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to ask questions and vote at the virtual meeting. Detailed instructions can be found on AltaGas’ website at https://www.altagas.ca/invest/share-information/noticeandaccess and in AltaGas’ management information circular dated March 10, 2022. Non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as a proxyholder in accordance with the instructions will be able to attend the virtual meeting as guests but will not be able to vote or ask questions at the meeting.

Voting in advance of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders by proxy or voting instruction form continues to be an option that the vast majority of our shareholders have chosen to use in the past. AltaGas encourages shareholders to continue to use the advance voting methods outlined in AltaGas’ 2022 management information circular and to vote well in advance of the deadlines outlined in your proxy or voting instruction form.

Shareholders who have questions or have not received their proxy or voting instruction form should contact AltaGas’ Proxy Solicitation Agent:

TMX Investor Solutions Inc.

North American Toll Free: 1-800-398-2124

Outside North America collect: 1-212-771-1133

Email: info_tmxis@tmx.com