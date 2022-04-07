Enbridge Inc. to host webcast to discuss 2022 first quarter results on May 6

The conference call format will include prepared remarks from the executive team followed by a question and answer session for the analyst and investor community only. Enbridge’s media and investor relations teams will be available after the call for any additional questions.

Enbridge will announce its financial results before markets open on May 6, 2022.

2022 First Quarter Earnings Webcast and Call

Details of the webcast

When: Friday May 6, 2022 7:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. ET) Webcast: Sign up Call: Dial-in (Audio only – please dial in 15 minutes ahead): North America Toll Free: (833) 233-4460 Outside North America: (647) 689-4543 Participant Passcode: 5149864

A webcast replay, as well as a transcript which will be posted to Enbridge’s website, will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event.