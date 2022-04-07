Join SPE and CHOA at the 30th anniversary of Slugging It Out!

One of SPE Canada and CHOA’s most popular events, the 30th annual SPE/CHOA Slugging It Out Conference is an opportunity for you to connect with heavy oil professionals and discuss key topics within the industry.

The pace of change continues to accelerate in today’s world, particularly with respect to environmental and social concerns, government regulation, digitalization, and technology development. This year’s content will cover current macro level topics and drill down into the details with technical talks.

The technical program will focus on the future of heavy oil, advancing wellbore and completions technology, project updates, and emerging technologies and workflows.

Slugging It Out’s 2022 keynote speaker will be Joy Romero from Canadian Natural Resources on behalf of Oil Sands Pathways to Net Zero. Additionally, sessions will feature speakers from Alberta Innovates, CNOOC, ConocoPhillips, COSIA, Greenfire, Innotech Alberta, Spartan Controls, Suncor/Baker Hughes, University of Alberta and YPF.

Register by this Friday, April 8 to save with early bird rates.

Looking for an opportunity to get in front of a targeted thermal audience?

Slugging It Out is your opportunity to increase your organization’s visibility among oil and gas industry decision makers through sponsorship. Learn more about all open opportunities.

Contact: CanadianRegistration@spe.org or 403-930-5465

Call for Papers and Presentations Now Open for the SPE Thermal Well Integrity

and Production Symposium

29 November – 1 December 2022 | Banff Springs Hotel

We’ve expanded the focus of SPE Canada’s highly regarded annual thermal event in Banff to include more production topics. Share your technical innovations and accomplishments.

View topic categories and submit your abstract proposal by June 6.