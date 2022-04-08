Canada’s weekly rig count down 9 to 119

Canada averaged 119 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 34% are drilling for natural gas, 50% are drilling for oil, 3% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 13% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 88% in Alberta, 1% in Saskatchewan, 4% in BC, and 7% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 36%, Ensign Drilling with 24%, Savanna Drilling with 10%, Horizon Drilling with 6%, and Akita Drilling with 6%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.