New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Apr. 12 Tax Analyst Pembina Calgary
Apr. 11 Construction Superintendent Strike Group Edson
Apr. 11 Oil & Gas – Facility Construction Supervisor Roska DBO Fort St John
Apr. 11 Local Field Operator (8/6) Roska DBO Fort St. John
Apr. 11 Field Operator (14/14 camp or 7/7 local) Roska DBO Fort St. John
Apr. 11 Roustabout Roska DBO Sexsmith
Apr. 11 Project Coordinator Western Field Services, a division of Western Energy Services Corp. Leduc
Apr. 11 Contract Geologist Aldon Oils Ltd. Weyburn
Apr. 10 Regional One-Call Coordinator (Wildrose Area) TC Energy Edson
Apr. 10 Provincial Government Relations Manager TC Energy Calgary
Apr. 10 Operations Engineering Manager Pembina North Vancouver
Apr. 9 Senior Facilities Pipe Integrity Engineer TC Energy Calgary
Apr. 9 HR Analyst Pembina Calgary
Apr. 9 Human Resources Advisor Pembina Calgary
Apr. 8 Office Administrator Strike Group Battleford
Apr. 8 Field Operator Roska DBO Rocky Mountain House
Apr. 7 Scheduler PetroChina Canada Calgary
Apr. 7 Regulatory Project Manager – Tolls and Tariffs TC Energy Calgary
Apr. 7 Tax Manager (Calgary, AB, CA) TC Energy Calgary
Apr. 7 Hydrogen Project Engineer, Energy Development TC Energy Calgary
Apr. 7 Coil Tubing Operator – Local or Fly In/Fly Out Positions! Element Technical Services Red Deer
Apr. 7 Fracturing Operators – Fly In/Fly Out Opportunity! Element Technical Services Red Deer
Apr. 7 Administrator Roska DBO Calgary
Apr. 7 Shop Hand Horizon Drilling, a division of Western Energy Services Corp. Leduc
Apr. 7 Executive Assistant Brunel Dease Lake
Apr. 7 Senior Pipeline Integrity Engineer Pembina Calgary
Apr. 7 Senior Gas Plant Operator Pembina Grande Prairie
Apr. 6 Solutions Architect TC Energy Calgary
Apr. 6 Group Product Manager-Specialty Product Brunel Calgary
Apr. 6 Senior HR Analyst Pembina Calgary
Apr. 6 Interprovincial Journeyman Millwright Operations Technician Pembina Richmond
Apr. 5 Labourer Strike Group Red Deer
Apr. 5 Excavator Operator Strike Group Red Deer
Apr. 5 Inter-Affiliate Compliance Analyst, Corporate Compliance TC Energy Calgary
Apr. 5 Associate- Strategy & Regulated Business Development TC Energy Calgary
Apr. 5 Automation Engineer, Liquids TC Energy Calgary
Apr. 5 Food Production Employee Roska DBO Guy