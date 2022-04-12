New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for BOE Report Membership companies. For more information, visit the membership page.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Apr. 12
|Tax Analyst
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Apr. 11
|Construction Superintendent
|Strike Group
|Edson
|Apr. 11
|Oil & Gas – Facility Construction Supervisor
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Apr. 11
|Local Field Operator (8/6)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Apr. 11
|Field Operator (14/14 camp or 7/7 local)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Apr. 11
|Roustabout
|Roska DBO
|Sexsmith
|Apr. 11
|Project Coordinator
|Western Field Services, a division of Western Energy Services Corp.
|Leduc
|Apr. 11
|Contract Geologist
|Aldon Oils Ltd.
|Weyburn
|Apr. 10
|Regional One-Call Coordinator (Wildrose Area)
|TC Energy
|Edson
|Apr. 10
|Provincial Government Relations Manager
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Apr. 10
|Operations Engineering Manager
|Pembina
|North Vancouver
|Apr. 9
|Senior Facilities Pipe Integrity Engineer
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Apr. 9
|HR Analyst
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Apr. 9
|Human Resources Advisor
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Apr. 8
|Office Administrator
|Strike Group
|Battleford
|Apr. 8
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Rocky Mountain House
|Apr. 7
|Scheduler
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Apr. 7
|Regulatory Project Manager – Tolls and Tariffs
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Apr. 7
|Tax Manager (Calgary, AB, CA)
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Apr. 7
|Hydrogen Project Engineer, Energy Development
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Apr. 7
|Coil Tubing Operator – Local or Fly In/Fly Out Positions!
|Element Technical Services
|Red Deer
|Apr. 7
|Fracturing Operators – Fly In/Fly Out Opportunity!
|Element Technical Services
|Red Deer
|Apr. 7
|Administrator
|Roska DBO
|Calgary
|Apr. 7
|Shop Hand
|Horizon Drilling, a division of Western Energy Services Corp.
|Leduc
|Apr. 7
|Executive Assistant
|Brunel
|Dease Lake
|Apr. 7
|Senior Pipeline Integrity Engineer
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Apr. 7
|Senior Gas Plant Operator
|Pembina
|Grande Prairie
|Apr. 6
|Solutions Architect
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Apr. 6
|Group Product Manager-Specialty Product
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Apr. 6
|Senior HR Analyst
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Apr. 6
|Interprovincial Journeyman Millwright Operations Technician
|Pembina
|Richmond
|Apr. 5
|Labourer
|Strike Group
|Red Deer
|Apr. 5
|Excavator Operator
|Strike Group
|Red Deer
|Apr. 5
|Inter-Affiliate Compliance Analyst, Corporate Compliance
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Apr. 5
|Associate- Strategy & Regulated Business Development
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Apr. 5
|Automation Engineer, Liquids
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Apr. 5
|Automation Engineer, Liquids
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Apr. 5
|Food Production Employee
|Roska DBO
|Guy