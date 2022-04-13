CAPL name change announcement: Hope for the future; preserving the wisdom of the past

It is with great pleasure that we recognize the evolution of our industry and diversity of our members with the launch of our new name, which was formally announced at the AGM on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

This is the third iteration of the association’s brand in 74 years. The Alberta Landman’s Association was formed in 1948 at the Fairmont Palliser. In 1970 the association changed our name to Canadian Association of Petroleum Landmen (CAPL), with a new logo to follow in March 1972. In 1998, the association further revised the logo with a contemporary look focusing more on the Canadian aspect of the association.

The evolution of our name also came with a revision to the logo. The red maple leaf is symbolic of our organization being proudly Canadian. Canada is a global leader in ethical, sustainable, low carbon energy development from multiple sectors beyond simply petroleum. The grey text emphasizes a calm and neutral colour; akin to our land professionals who bring a balanced and valued business perspective while operating under a broader scope outside of the traditional energy sources. It is also representative of surviving and thriving in shifting environments and diverse political regimes.

We are proud of our history and will continue to honour that which was accomplished before. We will retain the CAPL trademark and our existing CAPL documents and procedures will remain under the CAPL name.

Any new documentation will adopt the CALEP name.

It is thanks to you, our dedicated and progressive members, who embraced this initiative and who voted in favour of recognizing the evolving nature of our business and our brand. Together we will go forward with a renewed and shared vision for the future of CALEP.

And with that we introduce your new (and first!) Board of Directors of CALEP:

Shaun Williams – Past President – Independent

Janice Redmond – *acclaimed President – Action Land & Environmental Services Ltd.

Glenn Miller – *acclaimed Vice President – Miller Energy Consulting

Marah Graham – (2nd year) Finance – Tundra Oil and Gas

Sandra Dixon – *acclaimed Secretary/Professionalism – Enbridge

Gary Richardson – (2nd year) Community Engagement – Brittany Consulting

Dayna Morgan – (2nd year) Communications/Marketing – Britt Radius

Lorraine Grant – (2nd year) Professional Development – CNRL

Richard Forrester – (2nd year) Events – Surge Energy

Lindy Couillard – *acclaimed New Education – 360 ELM

Jasmine Lothian – *acclaimed Membership – BLG

Jason Gouw – *acclaimed FAM – LandSolutions

Geoff Thiessen – *acclaimed External Relations West/North – N7 Energy

Tom Templeton – *acclaimed External Relations Sask/East – Millennium Land

© 2022. Canadian Association of Land and Energy Professionals (CALEP). All rights reserved. No part of this communication may be reproduced or used for public or commercial purposes without CALEP’s prior written permission. CALEP members may download material for their individual use only, provided that all copyright and other proprietary notices contained on the materials is retained.

® CALEP is a registered trademark of the Canadian Association of Land and Energy Professionals.