InPlay Oil Corp. presenting at NobleCon18; Noble Capital Market’s 18th Annual investor conference

CALGARY, Alberta – InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX: IPO) (OTCQX: IPOOF), a junior oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in Alberta focused on light oil production, today announced that President & CEO, Mr. Doug Bartole will present on Wednesday, April 20th, 2022 at 10:30 AM Eastern Standard Time at NobleCon18 – Noble Capital Markets’ Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company’s website www.inplayoil.com, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek www.channelchek.com the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website, the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About InPlay Oil Corp.

InPlay Oil is a junior oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in Alberta focused on light oil production. The company operates long-lived, low-decline properties with drilling development and enhanced oil recovery potential as well as undeveloped lands with exploration possibilities. The common shares of InPlay trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPO and the OTCQX under the symbol IPOOF.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research driven investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 – an investor community dedicated exclusively to public small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including research, webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

For further information please contact:

Doug Bartole

President and Chief Executive Officer

InPlay Oil Corp.

Telephone: (587) 955-0632

Scott Koyich

Investor Relations

InPlay Oil Corp.

Telephone: (403) 619-2200