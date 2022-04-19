New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Apr. 19
|Supervisor, Customer Experience
|Roska DBO
|Burnaby or Victoria
|Apr. 19
|Shift Foreman
|Roska DBO
|Drayton Valley
|Apr. 18
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Wembley
|Apr. 17
|Commercial Development Analyst
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Apr. 17
|Project Manager
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Apr. 14
|Industrial Coater – General Foreman
|Strike Group
|Projects
|Apr. 14
|Industrial Sandblaster
|Strike Group
|Projects
|Apr. 14
|Industrial Coater – Labourer
|Strike Group
|Projects
|Apr. 14
|Intermediate/Senior Environmental Specialist
|Summit, An Earth Services Company
|Lloydminster
|Apr. 14
|Procurement & Contracts Manager
|Brunel
|British Columbia
|Apr. 14
|Human Resources Advisor
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Apr. 14
|Continuous Improvement Portfolio Manager
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Apr. 14
|Sr Manager, Internal Audit
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Apr. 14
|Logistics Analyst
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Apr. 14
|Human Resources Administrator
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Apr. 14
|Internal Senior Audit Analyst
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Apr. 14
|Revenue Accounting Supervisor
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Apr. 14
|Terminal Operations Supervisor
|Pembina
|Redwater
|Apr. 14
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Apr. 14
|CLASS 5 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Apr. 14
|JOURNEYMAN HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC – (HNT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Hinton
|Apr. 13
|Manager, Enterprise Reporting
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Apr. 13
|Production Foreman/Superintendent
|Roska DBO
|Slave Lake
|Apr. 13
|Land Analyst
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Apr. 13
|Project Procurement Specialist
|Brunel
|Vancouver
|Apr. 13
|Project Coordinator, Real Estate
|Brunel
|Kitimat
|Apr. 13
|Control Centre Operator
|Pembina
|Sherwood Park
|Apr. 13
|NITROGEN OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Apr. 13
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Apr. 13
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Apr. 13
|CEMENT SUPERVISOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Apr. 13
|CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Apr. 12
|Project Controller
|Strike Group
|Prince George
|Apr. 12
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Drayton Valley
|Apr. 12
|Field Operator (14/14 camp)
|Roska DBO
|Tumbler Ridge
|Apr. 12
|Field-Based QHSE Advisor
|Torxen Oil & Gas Ltd
|Calgary
