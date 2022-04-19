There’s still time to register for the SPE/CHOA Slugging It Out Conference!

Connecting with your heavy oil colleagues just got easier with the 30th annual SPE/CHOA Slugging It Out Conference coming up on April 26. Attendees will have the chance to network, discuss key topics within the industry and explore conference content covering current macro level topics and also drill down into the details with technical talks.

The pace of change continues to accelerate in today’s world, particularly with respect to environmental and social concerns, government regulation, digitalization, and technology development. The technical program will focus on the future of heavy oil, advancing wellbore and completions technology, project updates, and emerging technologies and workflows.

Slugging It Out’s 2022 keynote speaker will be Joy Romero from Canadian Natural Resources on behalf of Oil Sands Pathways to Net Zero. Additionally, sessions will feature speakers from Alberta Innovates, CNOOC, ConocoPhillips, COSIA, Greenfire, Innotech Alberta, Spartan Controls, Suncor/Baker Hughes, University of Alberta and YPF.

There is still time to register for this milestone event!

Looking for an opportunity to get in front of a targeted thermal audience?

Slugging It Out is your opportunity to increase your organization’s visibility among oil and gas industry decision makers through sponsorship. Learn more about all open opportunities.

Contact: CanadianRegistration@spe.org or 403-930-5465

Call for Papers and Presentations Now Open for the SPE Thermal Well Integrity

and Production Symposium

29 November – 1 December 2022 | Banff Springs Hotel

We’ve expanded the focus of SPE Canada’s highly regarded annual thermal event in Banff to include more production topics. Share your technical innovations and accomplishments.

View topic categories and submit your abstract proposal by June 6.

Join SPE at our upcoming virtual and in-person training courses!

Our training programs help professionals improve their expertise and stay up-to-date on best practices in a dynamic industry. We hope you’ll consider joining us at one or more of the courses below:

Geothermal Reservoir and Hydraulics Design – May 3 & 4, 2022

Application of Machine Learning in the Unconventional Tight/Shale Reservoir Development – May 25, 2022

Evaluation of Canadian Oil and Gas Properties – 30 May – 3 Jun, 2022, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Introduction to Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) focus on Aquifers and Depleted Gas Reservoirs – June 8, 2022